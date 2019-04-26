First Cricket
KKR vs RR, Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Archer guides Royals to nervy win over Knight Riders

Date: Friday, 26 April, 2019 00:21 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Indian Premier League 2019 Match 43 Match Result Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets

175/6
Overs
20.0
R/R
8.75
Fours
14
Sixes
11
Extras
10
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) not out 97 50 7 9
Rinku Singh not out 3 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Varun Aaron 4 1 20 2
Oshane Thomas 4 0 32 1
177/7
Overs
19.2
R/R
9.22
Fours
18
Sixes
8
Extras
5
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Jofra Archer not out 27 12 2 2
Jaydev Unadkat not out 0 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Carlos Brathwaite 2 0 16 0
Prasidh Krishna 3.2 0 43 1

Kolkata Knight Riders VS Rajasthan Royals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • That's all from our end tonight! RR stay alive in playoffs with a win against KKR and they need to thank 17-year-old Riyan Parag for the win. Dinesh Karthik steadied KKR's ship after early wickets and his not out 97 took them to 175. RR made a good start but lost wickets in clusters before Parag slammed 47 and with support from Shreyas Gopal and Jofra Archer took RR to victory. We will see you tomorrow for CSK vs MI match!

    Till then, goodbye!

    Full Scorecard

  • Jofra Archer went wicketless today but he's at 10th spot in Purple Cap list. Below are the top 10 of the list. Click here to check the full table.

    POS PLAYER MATCHES WICKETS
    1 Kagiso Rabada (DC) 11 23
    2 Imran Tahir (CSK) 11 16
    3 Deepak Chahar (CSK) 11 14
    4 Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) 11 14
    5 Mohammed Shami (KXIP) 11 14
    6 Shreyas Gopal (RR) 10 12
    7 Chris Morris (DC) 8 12
    8 Ravichandran Ashwin (KXIP) 11 12
    9 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 10 11
    10 Jofra Archer (RR) 10 11

    Full Scorecard

  • RR don't have a single batsman in the top 10 in Orange Cap list. KKR have Andre Russell at eight but he struggled with the bat today and didn't add much to his tally. Below are the top 10 in Orange Cap list. Click here to check the full table.

    POS PLAYER MATCHES RUNS
    1 David Warner (SRH) 10 574
    2 Jonny Bairstow (SRH) 10 445
    3 Chris Gayle (KXIP) 10 444
    4 Lokesh Rahul (KXIP) 11 441
    5 AB de Villiers (RCB) 10 414
    6 Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 11 401
    7 Virat Kohli (RCB) 11 400
    8 Andre Russell (KKR) 10 392
    9 Quinton de Kock (MI) 10 378
    10 Rishabh Pant (DC) 11 336

    Full Scorecard

  • RR move one spot up to take the seventh position with a win against KKR, who remain at sixth position after their sixth consecutive loss. Here's how the IPL 2019 points table looks now.

    Pos. Team Plyd. Won Lost Tied Net RR Pts.
    1 Chennai Super Kings (Chennai) 11 8 3 0 +0.091 16
    2 Delhi Capitals (Delhi) 11 7 4 0 +0.181 14
    3 Mumbai Indians (Mumbai) 10 6 4 0 +0.357 12
    4 Sunrisers Hyderabad (Hyderabad) 10 5 5 0 +0.654 10
    5 Kings XI Punjab (Punjab) 11 5 6 0 -0.117 10
    6 Kolkata Knight Riders (Kolkata) 11 4 7 0 -0.050 8
    7 Rajasthan Royals (Rajasthan) 11 4 7 0 -0.390 8
    8 Royal Challengers Bangalore (Bangalore) 11 4 7 0 -0.683 8

    Full Scorecard

  • "Everything's fine. Just had bad cramps, which got better in half-an-hour. I've just had a viral for the past three days. I always believe in myself and felt didn't do too much in the one over I bowled in the previous game. Was looking forward to this. Feeling great," says Man of the Match Varun Aaron.

    Full Scorecard

  • Varun Aaron is the Man of the Match for his bowling performance of 2/20 from four overs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Steve Smith, winning captain: We made it difficult for ourselves. Lost a lot of wickets after a good start. Riyan Parag, isn't he an impressive young man? And some good contributions by Gopal and then Archer in the end. They bowled very well in powerplay.We saw a bit of grass on the wicket and thought we'd let the quicks go at them. I thought Oshane did a great job on IPL debut, and Varun Aaron was outstanding. I guess the first five or six games we weren't able to get over the line in those close ones. And when you do that it sort of makes your season, and if you don't it can break your season. Jofra and Stokesy are off tonight, so two big holes to fill. I am here for 13 games, so I will leave after Bangalore match.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    RR’s wins at Eden Gardens in IPL:


    2008, Defeated KKR by 6 wickets

    2019, Defeated KKR by 3 wickets 

    Full Scorecard

  • "Just get bat on ball (On his objective in final over). Feel really excited. Moments like these really make me cherish playing for Rajasthan. We're got a great bunch of boys, and anyone who replaces me will do a great job, I'm sure of that," says Jofra Archer, who's played his final match for Rajasthan Royals this season. 

    Full Scorecard

  • "Little disappointed. I thought we were in it to win the game. We were looking for full and on the stumps. Can't put too much pressure on the bowler. Dew didn't help. Happy with the way the boys fought. A lot of it will boil down to how much they trust me as a leader. That we are not able to cross the line is not a good feeling," says KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik after his team suffer a sixth straight loss. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KKR’s last six IPL matches:

    L, L, L, L, L, L


     

    KKR’s last four IPL matches at Kolkata:

    L, L, L, L 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,Rajasthan Royals 177/7 ( Jofra Archer 27 , Jaydev Unadkat 0)

    RR beat KKR by three wickets!

    SIX! A maximum over deep extra cover by Archer to lead Rajasthan to a rare victory at Eden Gardens as they stay alive in playoffs race.

    Full Scorecard

  • 19.1: FOUR! Lucky boundary for RR but a welcome one. Outisde edge over short third man. 5 in 5 required

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 167/7 ( Jofra Archer 17 , Jaydev Unadkat 0)

    Parag slammed Russell for a six over long-on but got out hit wicket trying to pull. The youngster got too deep into the crease for a pull shot but clattered the stumps with his bat. 9 in 6 needed.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Heartbreak! Hit-wicket!

    Riyan Parag hit wkt b A Russell 47(31)

    Parag got deep into his crease with the idea to play the pull shot but his bat clattered into stumps as the ball hit his top edge

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Riyan Parag gets another six! Russell pulls his length back and Parag slams it to long-on.The shot went really high and fielder thought there was a chance but it sailed over comfortably

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    And he's blasted my prediction out of the water! Riyan and Archer, the last of this depleted batting order, have brought RR right back into the game. From here, especially with Narine bowled out, looks good to take them home. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 158/6 ( Riyan Parag 40 , Jofra Archer 15)

    Narine made a lucky save at mid-off on first ball to save a four! Parag gets a lucky four as his inside edge runs down to fine leg fence. He finishes the over with a mighty six over deep square leg. 18 in 12 needed.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Mighty shot! Pulled over square leg into the stands. The cameraperson was also surprised and couldn't spot the ball till fans grabbed it

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Streaky! Parag went for an across the line slog and the inside-edge escaped the stumps to run to fine leg fence

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 145/6 ( Riyan Parag 29 , Jofra Archer 13)

    Great over for RR! 15 off it. Archer slammed Narine's length ball for a straight six and Parag played a legside ball really fine for a four behind the wicket. 31 in 3 overs needed.

    Full Scorecard

  • RR's middle order and their woes

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Very well played by Parag. Was going down leg and he flicked it fine to beat the short fine leg fielder

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    Riyan Parag has held things together admirably, despite that tough blow on the temple. Amidst wickets falling at the other end, I wonder if he's thinking of this as an opportunity to get some experience. He hunt is over even though the players are still on the field. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Powerful shot! Archer just stood there and swatted the length ball from Narine down the ground

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 130/6 ( Riyan Parag 22 , Jofra Archer 5).

    Gopal's cameo comes to an end with a mistimed shot. Went for a slog down the ground on outside off full ball but lack of timing allowed long-on fielder to run forward and take the catch. Archer gets a four with a pull shot. 46 in 24 required.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Archer picked the good length early to pull that to mid-wicket fence for a boundary. RR need more of it

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Shreyas Gopal c Shubman Gill b Prasidh 18(9) 

    Gopal's cameo comes to an end. Went for slog off wide of off, full ball from Prasidh but didn't get the timing as the incoming long-off fielder took the catch

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 122/5 ( Riyan Parag 20 , Shreyas Gopal 18)

    Just one from first three balls and then three consecutive fours for RR as Gopal goes wild. Half-tracker is cut past poin, short ball is pulled to deep square leg fence. Flighted ball is driven through deep extra cover. 54 in 30 needed.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Three consecutive fours. Gopal turning the table here. Flighted ball from Rana is drilled through deep extra cover

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another boundary! This was a bit short and Gopal moved quickly to pull it to deep square leg. Second consecutive fours

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! A half-tracker from Rana is cut by Gopal through the gap on off past backward point for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 109/5 ( Riyan Parag 19 , Shreyas Gopal 6)

    A four for Parag as he comes across off stump to paddle the short ball past short fine leg. Was hit on helmet next ball by Russell and he changed it. A four for Gopal with a drive through deep extra cover. 10 off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Full pitched delivery from Russell and that is creamed through deep extra cover by Shreyas Gopal

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    If RR lose this match then they will become the first team to get eliminated from this IPL.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Cheeky from Parag! Moved across off stump and paddles the short ball past short fine leg

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    A first for KKR in IPL 2019

    Piyush Chawla becomes the first KKR bowler to take a three-wicket haul this IPL.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 99/5 ( Riyan Parag 14 , Shreyas Gopal 1)

    Poor cricket from Binny. This was the last over of Chawla and spinners are dominating but he went for a sweep and holed out at deep mid-wicket. Parag's drive fell just short of Chawla who finished with figures of 3/20. 77 in 7 overs needed.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Piyush Chawla taking three or more wickets at Kolkata in IPL for KKR:

    3/19 v KXIP, 2014
    3/19 v KXIP, 2014
    4/32 v DD, 2015
    3/48 v MI, 2018
    3/20 v RR, 2019*

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    What a disappointing season it has been for Stokes especially. Reduced to a batter, and even then struggling, after being MVP just two years ago. For an all-rounder of his quality to have this kind of a season, that too just before the World Cup, is a massive dent in confidence. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Binny departs!

    Binny c Rinku Singh b Chawla 11(11) 

    Not good cricket from Binny! There was no need for the slog-sweep as he gets caught in deep. Last over for Chawla and risk could have been taken a bit later.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 96/4 ( Riyan Parag 14 , Stuart Binny 9)

    Top-edge off Parag's bat flew over the keeper for a four on last ball. Three wides also in the over, all three down leg. Pacers need to compliment spinners for KKR to win. 11 off the over. 80 more needed.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    WEAKNESS AGAINST SPIN

    Ben Stokes' IPL dismissals against spinners : 13

    Ben Stokes' IPL dismissals against leg-spinners : 7 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Brathwaite surprises Parag with the short ball but the top-edge flows overs the keeper to fence

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 86/4 ( Riyan Parag 9 , Stuart Binny 6)

    RR lose a wicket an over after timeout. Stokes gets out trying to clear long-on fence off Chawla's googly. Messed up the shot as the toe-end hit was taken excellently by Russell in deep. Stuart Binny came in and got a six with a slog-sweep played with the spin. 91 needed in nine overs.

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    Another failure for Stokes, and now there's very little batting standing between them and the remaining 97 runs. Binny is in the side as a power hitter, but he will need to add longevity to that as well. And yet another opportunity for 17- year old Riyan Parag. But there's only Archer to come. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most wickets in IPL:

    162 - Lasith Malinga
    150 - Amit Mishra
    147 - PIYUSH CHAWLA*
    145 - Dwayne Bravo
    143 - Harbhajan Singh

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Shot of the match! And it went high and deep. Binny played a slog-sweep with the spin to clobber the ball over mid-wicket

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! RR lose Stokes!

    Stokes c A Russell b Chawla 11(10)

    Poor batting and great fielding. Stokes backtracked to attack Chawla's googly but the shot from toe-end of the bat is taken excellently by Russell at long-on

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 78/3 ( Ben Stokes 11 , Riyan Parag 8)

    No more wicket immediately after timeout. A four for Stokes as he shimmied down to slap the shot ball by Prithviraj over mid-off. A four for Parag as he swipes the full ball to wide of long-on.11 off the over.

    Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Match 43 KKR vs RR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata: SIX! A maximum over deep extra cover by Archer to lead Rajasthan to a rare victory at Eden Gardens as they stay alive in playoffs race.

IPL 2019, KKR vs RR, Today's Match Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns in the 43rd match of the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The two sides, once at the opposite ends of the points table, now occupy the sixth and the eighth spots in the points table, KKR the higher-ranked side between the two.

The race to the playoffs is getting more intense as we approach the business end of the tournament and the two sides facing off on Thursday are in a spot of bother as far as their chances of qualification are concerned. On one hand, the Royals have a simple equation — win all their remaining games to somehow make it to the last four after getting their campaign off to a horrid start.

Kolkata, on the other, aren't quite facing the do-or-die situation that RR and RCB find themselves in, but a loss in the upcoming fixture will make it really hard for them to salvage their title hopes in this edition. Andre Russell needs to bat up the order. With the form he is in, he's been wasted down the order. RR need to improve their bowling. The return to form of Rahane is a huge shot in their arm.

Both teams are coming off losses — in KKR's case, five in a row. While RR failed to defend a total of 191 against Delhi Capitals on a flat Jaipur pitch, KKR suffered a nine-wicket hiding at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away clash.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Harry Gurney, Robin Uthappa, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Kelly

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (w), Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019

