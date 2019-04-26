No more wicket immediately after timeout. A four for Stokes as he shimmied down to slap the shot ball by Prithviraj over mid-off. A four for Parag as he swipes the full ball to wide of long-on.11 off the over.

Poor batting and great fielding. Stokes backtracked to attack Chawla's googly but the shot from toe-end of the bat is taken excellently by Russell at long-on

SIX! Shot of the match! And it went high and deep. Binny played a slog-sweep with the spin to clobber the ball over mid-wicket

Another failure for Stokes, and now there's very little batting standing between them and the remaining 97 runs. Binny is in the side as a power hitter, but he will need to add longevity to that as well. And yet another opportunity for 17- year old Riyan Parag. But there's only Archer to come.

RR lose a wicket an over after timeout. Stokes gets out trying to clear long-on fence off Chawla's googly. Messed up the shot as the toe-end hit was taken excellently by Russell in deep. Stuart Binny came in and got a six with a slog-sweep played with the spin. 91 needed in nine overs.

Top-edge off Parag's bat flew over the keeper for a four on last ball. Three wides also in the over, all three down leg. Pacers need to compliment spinners for KKR to win. 11 off the over. 80 more needed.

Not good cricket from Binny! There was no need for the slog-sweep as he gets caught in deep. Last over for Chawla and risk could have been taken a bit later.

What a disappointing season it has been for Stokes especially. Reduced to a batter, and even then struggling, after being MVP just two years ago. For an all-rounder of his quality to have this kind of a season, that too just before the World Cup, is a massive dent in confidence.

Poor cricket from Binny. This was the last over of Chawla and spinners are dominating but he went for a sweep and holed out at deep mid-wicket. Parag's drive fell just short of Chawla who finished with figures of 3/20. 77 in 7 overs needed.

If RR lose this match then they will become the first team to get eliminated from this IPL.

A four for Parag as he comes across off stump to paddle the short ball past short fine leg. Was hit on helmet next ball by Russell and he changed it. A four for Gopal with a drive through deep extra cover. 10 off the over.

FOUR! A half-tracker from Rana is cut by Gopal through the gap on off past backward point for a boundary

FOUR! Another boundary! This was a bit short and Gopal moved quickly to pull it to deep square leg. Second consecutive fours

Just one from first three balls and then three consecutive fours for RR as Gopal goes wild. Half-tracker is cut past poin, short ball is pulled to deep square leg fence. Flighted ball is driven through deep extra cover. 54 in 30 needed.

Gopal's cameo comes to an end. Went for slog off wide of off, full ball from Prasidh but didn't get the timing as the incoming long-off fielder took the catch

FOUR! Archer picked the good length early to pull that to mid-wicket fence for a boundary. RR need more of it

Gopal's cameo comes to an end with a mistimed shot. Went for a slog down the ground on outside off full ball but lack of timing allowed long-on fielder to run forward and take the catch. Archer gets a four with a pull shot. 46 in 24 required.

Riyan Parag has held things together admirably, despite that tough blow on the temple. Amidst wickets falling at the other end, I wonder if he's thinking of this as an opportunity to get some experience. He hunt is over even though the players are still on the field.

FOUR! Very well played by Parag. Was going down leg and he flicked it fine to beat the short fine leg fielder

. @rajasthanroyals ' middle order (#4 - #7) have been dismissed once in 15 deliveries in #IPL2019 - the lowest among all teams. They've played 22.4% false shots - the highest among all teams. As a unit, they've struggled with both timing & power making them this ineffective #KKRvRR

Great over for RR! 15 off it. Archer slammed Narine's length ball for a straight six and Parag played a legside ball really fine for a four behind the wicket. 31 in 3 overs needed.

FOUR! Streaky! Parag went for an across the line slog and the inside-edge escaped the stumps to run to fine leg fence

SIX! Mighty shot! Pulled over square leg into the stands. The cameraperson was also surprised and couldn't spot the ball till fans grabbed it

Narine made a lucky save at mid-off on first ball to save a four! Parag gets a lucky four as his inside edge runs down to fine leg fence. He finishes the over with a mighty six over deep square leg. 18 in 12 needed.

And he's blasted my prediction out of the water! Riyan and Archer, the last of this depleted batting order, have brought RR right back into the game. From here, especially with Narine bowled out, looks good to take them home.

SIX! Riyan Parag gets another six! Russell pulls his length back and Parag slams it to long-on.The shot went really high and fielder thought there was a chance but it sailed over comfortably

Parag got deep into his crease with the idea to play the pull shot but his bat clattered into stumps as the ball hit his top edge

Parag slammed Russell for a six over long-on but got out hit wicket trying to pull. The youngster got too deep into the crease for a pull shot but clattered the stumps with his bat. 9 in 6 needed.

SIX! A maximum over deep extra cover by Archer to lead Rajasthan to a rare victory at Eden Gardens as they stay alive in playoffs race.

"Little disappointed. I thought we were in it to win the game. We were looking for full and on the stumps. Can't put too much pressure on the bowler. Dew didn't help. Happy with the way the boys fought. A lot of it will boil down to how much they trust me as a leader. That we are not able to cross the line is not a good feeling," says KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik after his team suffer a sixth straight loss.

"Just get bat on ball (On his objective in final over). Feel really excited. Moments like these really make me cherish playing for Rajasthan. We're got a great bunch of boys, and anyone who replaces me will do a great job, I'm sure of that," says Jofra Archer, who's played his final match for Rajasthan Royals this season.

Steve Smith, winning captain: We made it difficult for ourselves. Lost a lot of wickets after a good start. Riyan Parag, isn't he an impressive young man? And some good contributions by Gopal and then Archer in the end. They bowled very well in powerplay.We saw a bit of grass on the wicket and thought we'd let the quicks go at them. I thought Oshane did a great job on IPL debut, and Varun Aaron was outstanding. I guess the first five or six games we weren't able to get over the line in those close ones. And when you do that it sort of makes your season, and if you don't it can break your season. Jofra and Stokesy are off tonight, so two big holes to fill. I am here for 13 games, so I will leave after Bangalore match.

Varun Aaron is the Man of the Match for his bowling performance of 2/20 from four overs.

"Everything's fine. Just had bad cramps, which got better in half-an-hour. I've just had a viral for the past three days. I always believe in myself and felt didn't do too much in the one over I bowled in the previous game. Was looking forward to this. Feeling great," says Man of the Match Varun Aaron.

RR move one spot up to take the seventh position with a win against KKR, who remain at sixth position after their sixth consecutive loss. Here's how the IPL 2019 points table looks now.

RR don't have a single batsman in the top 10 in Orange Cap list. KKR have Andre Russell at eight but he struggled with the bat today and didn't add much to his tally. Below are the top 10 in Orange Cap list. Click here to check the full table.

Jofra Archer went wicketless today but he's at 10th spot in Purple Cap list. Below are the top 10 of the list. Click here to check the full table.

That's all from our end tonight! RR stay alive in playoffs with a win against KKR and they need to thank 17-year-old Riyan Parag for the win. Dinesh Karthik steadied KKR's ship after early wickets and his not out 97 took them to 175. RR made a good start but lost wickets in clusters before Parag slammed 47 and with support from Shreyas Gopal and Jofra Archer took RR to victory. We will see you tomorrow for CSK vs MI match!

BOWLED HIM ! Aaron strikes in the third delivery of the innings, as Lynn chops the ball onto his leg stump after the pacer fires a short-of-length ball at the Aussie opener. KKR 0/1

BOWLED HIM ! What a spell this is turning out to be from Aaron! Deceives Gill with a slower ball that angles into the batsman, and the ball hits the stumps after an inside edge. KKR 31/2

OUT ! Another one bites the dust! Rana departs as he cuts the ball straight to Aaron at point as Gopal collects his first wicket of the evening! Umpire Ian Gould signals the timeout after the wicket KKR 42/3

OUT ! Karthik pushes for a non-existent second run and Narine fails to make it to the non-striker's end while coming back for a second run, his run-out compounded by a stutter at the middle of the pitch. Just when their run-rate was starting to pick up, KKR have been dealt with another blow. KKR 80/4

Fifty up for KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik , his 18th in the league as well as his second this season! Timely knock from the opener, coming to his team's rescue when their run-rate was going nowhere. Takes a single off the second delivery of the 17th over to bring up the milestone. KKR 117/4

OUT ! After two dropped chances, Rajasthan Royals are a third time lucky as Russell pulls the short ball from Thomas, straight to Parag at cow corner! KKR 119/5

OUT ! Superb catch by Rahane at deep midwicket, and that brings Brathwaite's stay at the crease to an end! Brathwaite tried heaving this towards the leg side, but didn't quite get the distance. KKR 131/6

The beauty from Narine does the work for KKR! It pitched on off and was a bit fuller. Rahane was playing for the turn but it straightened and crashed into his pads.

Piyush Chawla cleans up Smason in his first over. It was a googly as Samson thought about sweeping first and then changed his mind for a drive but the ball went between bat and pad to hit the timber.

That's disappointing from Smith. There was no spite in the ball. Smith went for a cross bat flick but completely missed the ball and it went through to smash the stumps.

Poor batting and great fielding. Stokes backtracked to attack Chawla's googly but the shot from toe-end of the bat is taken excellently by Russell at long-on

Not good cricket from Binny! There was no need for the slog-sweep as he gets caught in deep. Last over for Chawla and risk could have been taken a bit later.

Gopal's cameo comes to an end. Went for slog off wide of off, full ball from Prasidh but didn't get the timing as the incoming long-off fielder took the catch

Parag got deep into his crease with the idea to play the pull shot but his bat clattered into stumps as the ball hit his top edge

Varun Aaron is the Man of the Match for his bowling performance of 2/20 from four overs.

IPL 12 Match 43 KKR vs RR at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata: SIX! A maximum over deep extra cover by Archer to lead Rajasthan to a rare victory at Eden Gardens as they stay alive in playoffs race.

IPL 2019, KKR vs RR, Today's Match Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns in the 43rd match of the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The two sides, once at the opposite ends of the points table, now occupy the sixth and the eighth spots in the points table, KKR the higher-ranked side between the two.

The race to the playoffs is getting more intense as we approach the business end of the tournament and the two sides facing off on Thursday are in a spot of bother as far as their chances of qualification are concerned. On one hand, the Royals have a simple equation — win all their remaining games to somehow make it to the last four after getting their campaign off to a horrid start.

Kolkata, on the other, aren't quite facing the do-or-die situation that RR and RCB find themselves in, but a loss in the upcoming fixture will make it really hard for them to salvage their title hopes in this edition. Andre Russell needs to bat up the order. With the form he is in, he's been wasted down the order. RR need to improve their bowling. The return to form of Rahane is a huge shot in their arm.

Both teams are coming off losses — in KKR's case, five in a row. While RR failed to defend a total of 191 against Delhi Capitals on a flat Jaipur pitch, KKR suffered a nine-wicket hiding at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away clash.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Harry Gurney, Robin Uthappa, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Kelly

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (w), Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps