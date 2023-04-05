Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at their home ground the Eden Gardens Stadium in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday, 6 April 2023. Kolkata, which didn’t make the best of starts to the 16th edition of the biggest franchise tournament, aim to grab early victories to settle at a comfortable position on the points table.

Kolkata Knight Riders faced a disappointing defeat in its inaugural match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) after rain played spoilsport. The game had to be halted after the 16th over of KKR’s chase, leading Punjab victorious by 7 runs (DLS method). KKR’s regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to injuries and has been replaced by Nitish Rana.

On the other hand, RCB had a brilliant start against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening fixture. Top-order batters Virat Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis appeared in great form while the bowlers also did a good job by keeping the opposition in check.

KKR vs RCB: Head-to-head record

If we take a look at the head-to-head record between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, they locked horns with each other in as many as 30 matches. While Knight Riders won 16 fixtures, RCB emerged victorious in 10 of them. Specifically in Eden Gardens, a total of 10 games were played between the two teams among which, Kolkata won 6 and RCB 4.

KKR vs RCB weather prediction

The temperature in Kolkata is expected to range between 24 and 37 degrees Celsius on Thursday. There are no chances of rain in the evening with a cloud cover of 14 per cent. The wind speed is likely to hover around 11 km/h while the gust can go up to 19 km/h.

KKR vs RCB match date

The IPL 2023 game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore fixture will take place on 6 April, Thursday.

KKR vs RCB match venue

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore fixture will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

KKR vs RCB match timings

The IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will commence at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday. The toss will be held at 7 PM IST.

Where to watch KKR vs RCB match on TV?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

KKR vs RCB Live Streaming

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema app as well as website in India. You can also follow the live blog of the fixture on firstpost.com.

KKR probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

RCB probable playing 11

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

