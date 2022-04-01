KKR vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

KKR vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022: After their last-over loss in the last match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders will be keen to bounce back hard when they take on a powerful Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday,1 April.

Punjab Kings will enter this match high on confidence after chasing down a mammoth 205 against Royal Challengers Bangalore to win their first game in this season's IPL. PBKS is currently on the third spot in the points table.

For KKR, the biggest advantage has been the performance of experienced Indian players. While Umesh Yadav has been sensational with the ball in the first two matches, Ajinkya Rahane seems to be assured in his position at the top of the order. Shreyas Iyer was able to drag a low-scoring match against RCB to the last over, proving himself to be a capable skipper. He now needs to start scoring consistent runs along with Venkatesh Iyer if Kolkata want to be a dominant force this season.

Coming to Punjab, they have managed to assemble a powerful batting order. The team demonstrated their batting prowess in the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith and Liam Livingstone, PBKS perhaps have the most explosive middle order of all teams. However, their bowlers need to step up. This is where the inclusion of Kagiso Rabada should really bolster their bowling attack.