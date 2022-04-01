Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

KKR vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

  • FP Trending
  • April 1st, 2022
  • 10:48:02 IST

KKR vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022: After their last-over loss in the last match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders will be keen to bounce back hard when they take on a powerful Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday,1 April.

Punjab Kings will enter this match high on confidence after chasing down a mammoth 205 against Royal Challengers Bangalore to win their first game in this season's IPL. PBKS is currently on the third spot in the points table.

For KKR, the biggest advantage has been the performance of experienced Indian players. While Umesh Yadav has been sensational with the ball in the first two matches, Ajinkya Rahane seems to be assured in his position at the top of the order. Shreyas Iyer was able to drag a low-scoring match against RCB to the last over, proving himself to be a capable skipper. He now needs to start scoring consistent runs along with Venkatesh Iyer if Kolkata want to be a dominant force this season.

Coming to Punjab, they  have managed to assemble a powerful batting order. The team demonstrated their batting prowess in the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith and Liam Livingstone, PBKS perhaps have the most explosive middle order of all teams. However, their bowlers need to step up. This is where the inclusion of Kagiso Rabada should really bolster their bowling attack.

The match will also be a clash between skippers Shreyas Iyer and Mayank Agarwal, both of whom are new to the job. While Iyer would want KKR to win their third IPL trophy, first under his captaincy, Agarwal would want to take Punjab to the top and win that elusive trophy.

Probable XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 01, 2022 10:48:02 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

SRH vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update
First Cricket News

SRH vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

SRH vs RR Match 5 Predicted Playing 11 - My tata IPL team 2022 prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

PBKS vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update
First Cricket News

PBKS vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

PBKS vs RCB Match 3 Predicted Playing 11 - My TATA IPL team 2022 prediction Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

DC vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update
First Cricket News

DC vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

DC vs MI Match 2 Predicted Playing 11 - My TATA IPL team 2022 prediction Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians