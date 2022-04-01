Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Live Update: KKR opt to bowl, Rabada replaces Sandeep for PBKS

KKR vs PBKS Live Score
KKR vs PBKS Head-to-Head:
Total matches player – 29
Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders – 19
Matches won by Punjab Kings – 10
|Punjab Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
KKR XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(Captain), Sam Billings(Wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy
PBKS XI: Mayank Agarwal(Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(Wicketkeeper), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar
Shreyas Iyer's spin-hitting prowess has never been in doubt. Even with his issues against short-pitched bowling garnering attention in the last couple of years, what's probably escaped a bit of scrutiny is his tendency to take on leg-spinners without great success and high risk in doing so.
Here's Rohit Sankar explaining why the KKR captain needs to hold his horses against leg spinners
KKR vs PBKS Live Score
Team changes: One change each for both the sides. KKR strengthen their bowling by bringing in Shivam Mavi in place of Sheldon Jackson while PBKS bring in Kagiso Rabada in place of Sandeep Sharma.
TOSS - Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and KKR will bowl first
KKR vs PBKS Live Score
Shahrukh and Smith showed their finishing prowess against RCB and they will again be the key going into this match. A huge boost for PBKS would be the return of Kagiso Rabada who is out of quarantine and couple be available for the match. KKR, on the other hand, would be sweating on the availability of Andre Russell who hurt his shoulder in the last match and if he isn't fit then KKR might look to replace him with Mohammad Nabi.
KKR vs PBKS Live Score
Pitch report: The wicket looks dry and might grip to start off but once the dew settles in, it could be good to bat on, says Morne Morkel.
KKR vs PBKS Live Score
Punjab Kings bowlers didn't start off well and apart from Rahul Chahar who was brilliant with figures of 4-0-22-1, every other bowler went for 7 an over with three bowlers going for over 12 runs an over. Their batters however chased down the 206-run target confortably in the end. Almost every one contributed with the bat apart from young all-rounder Raj Bawa who got out for a golden duck. Their batting line-up looks ominous with the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith.
KKR vs PBKS Live Score
Good teams can move away from Plan A based on the conditions and the opposition. Against RCB, KKR seemed far too rigid and their unwillingness to alter their game plan resulted in a defeat.
Click here to read Gaurav Joshi's piece on what exactly went wrong for KKR against RCB.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live update - Tata IPL 2022 KKR vs PBKS Live cricket score, 8th IPL Match Live Coverage
Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Punjab Kings in the 15th season of the Indian Premier League. This fixture will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where the pitch on offer has been assisting the quick bowlers as well as the stroke makers.
KKR come into this match after a nervy three-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, Shreyas Iyer and the team will be chuffed with the fact that despite posting a below-par total, they stretched the match to the last over. The batters now need to display some sort of understanding of the conditions on offer and take risks accordingly.
On the other hand, Punjab Kings started their campaign with a thrilling win when they chased down 205 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match. They have arguably the most powerful batting order and it showed in that first match. However, captain Mayank Agarwal would be wanting more from his bowlers and the inclusion of Kagiso Rabada should give the side a massive shot in the arm.
When will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings match be played?
The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will take place on 1 April.
Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings match be held?
The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings match start?
The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be conducted at 7 pm on the same day.
Where can you watch KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The KKR vs PBKS match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Aaron Finch, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Angad Bawa, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell
Click here to read Factboxes of all teams
Click here to follow comprehensive coverage of IPL 2022
