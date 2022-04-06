KKR vs MI Predicted Playing 11,IPL 2022, today match live update

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be looking for their first win of the season as they meet Kolkata Knight Riders in the 14th match of IPL 2022. The match will be held on 6 April at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

MI have not had a good start in the tournament so far and will be keen to get things rolling in their upcoming game. Ishan Kishan has been performing well in the batting department. N Tilak Varma has also impressed in his debut season so far. But they need the rest to step up.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard need to put up consistent runs and the bowlers would also seek improvement after conceding 193 against RR in their last match. Skipper Rohit Sharma would need his team to iron their weaknesses as they take on a confident KKR.

On the other hand, KKR have got off to a good start under Shreyas Iyer and look a well- balanced unit till now. So far, the team has opted to play an aggressive brand of cricket and their batters have taken the aggressive approach.

As far as their bowling attack is concerned, pacer Umesh Yadav has been exceptional with the ball and is currently leading the wicket-taker’s tally with 8 wickets in 3 matches. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy have also been superb in the middle overs. Andre Russell single-handedly battered Punjab Kings in his last outing. KKR now need Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer to hit form.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI:

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

