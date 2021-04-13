Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians At MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 13 April, 2021

13 April, 2021
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match yet to begin
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

0/0 (0.0 ov)

Match 5
Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders
0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0

Match yet to begin

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Bowling 0 M R W
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

0 (0) R/R: 0

0 0(0) S.R (0)
KKR vs MI, Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 5: Mumbai Indians look to bounce back from opening-match defeat

KKR vs MI, Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 5: Mumbai Indians look to bounce back from opening-match defeat

19:05 (IST)

Teams 

No changes for Kolkata Knight Riders

XI: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy. 

One change for Mumbai. Chris Lynn misses out. Quinton de Kock is in.

XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah 

Full Scorecard
19:05 (IST)

Head to Head in IPL:

Matches played : 27
MI won : 21
KKR won : 6

MI have beaten KKR in 11 of the last 12 matches that they have played against them in IPL. 

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

19:05 (IST)
Full Scorecard
19:00 (IST)

Toss news

Eoin Morgan wins the toss and opts to bowl first.  

Full Scorecard
18:55 (IST)

Pitch report: A new track, black soil surface so it's similar to the wickets used in the earlier matches. It's a dry surface, so it'll be slightly difficult to bat during the middle stages. Win the toss and bowl first, reckon Matthew Hayden and Murali Kartik. 

Full Scorecard
18:46 (IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Factbox, the dragons without fire

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been the dragons without fire over the years. Season after season, they boast of a formidable team, consisting of world-beaters, especially in the batting line-up. Most of the time, however, they have disappointed. In the last four years, they have finished last twice. Overall they have ended up runners-up in three seasons but apart from that, they have made it to the Playoffs/Semis just thrice.

Click here to check out the MI factbox!

Full Scorecard
18:37 (IST)

Mumbai Indians factbox, the habitual winners

Mumbai Indians have been the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League, having won five titles - 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Along with it, they also won the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20 once in 2011. They are one of the most consistent sides in the tournament having made it to the playoffs in nine out of 13 seasons, going on to win five times, and ending up as runners-up once, in 2010.

Click here to check out the MI factbox!

Full Scorecard
18:31 (IST)

Eoin Morgan's match-ups masterclass, gems that will be forgotten and other talking points from SRH vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders made a winning start to an IPL season for the eighth time in the last 10 editions, kicking off their 2021 campaign with a 10-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chennai.

Despite the presence of several heavyweights, it was the domestic duo of Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi who led KKR to 187/5, sharing a 93-run second-wicket partnership in just 8.2 overs. In response, SRH lost captain David Warner early, and a disciplined all-round bowling effort from KKR kept them down to 177/5.

Click here to read more of Yash Jha's analysis of the KKR vs SRH match. 

Full Scorecard
18:20 (IST)

Harshal Patel stays under the radar while doing the job for RCB

A few years ago, Harshal Patel stood on Mumbai’s Marine drive to hail down a cab. Earlier that afternoon he had been watched by 30,000 spectators at the Wankhede Stadium during an IPL match. But as Patel stood there attempting to fetch a ride not a single person recognised him. It perhaps sums up Patel the cricketer – a non-glamorous cricketer that performs at the elite level and continues to be mighty effective.

In the opening match against the Mumbai Indians, Patel picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in the IPL. He also hit the crucial winning run, but chances are it will be AB de Villiers’ late flourish with the bat that will be discussed more on social media and between people. But Patel wouldn’t mind that, after all, he has been part of an IPL franchise for eight years. He has become accustomed to the high profile players stealing the spotlight.

Click here to read more of Gaurav Joshi's analysis of the RCB vs MI match. 

Full Scorecard
18:11 (IST)

After impressive beginning, KKR aim to continue winning momentum against nemesis Mumbai Indians

Fresh from their clinical display against Sunrisers Hyderabad, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will look to set the record straight against nemesis Mumbai Indians in their second IPL match on Tuesday.

Having missed the last two playoffs, KKR looked a completely different unit, in the manner in which they defeated SRH by 10 runs in their IPL opener on Sunday.

Click here to read more of the preview for tonight's match!

Full Scorecard
18:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Indian Premier League!

In today's match-up, the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders will be taking on reigning champions Mumbai Indians! The Kolkata Knight Riders are riding high at the moment, after winning their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Mumbai Indians will be looking to bounce back after an opening-match defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates and the live score from what promises to be an exciting encounter!

Full Scorecard

Highlights

title-img
19:00 (IST)

Toss news

Eoin Morgan wins the toss and opts to bowl first.  
18:00 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Indian Premier League!

In today's match-up, the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders will be taking on reigning champions Mumbai Indians! The Kolkata Knight Riders are riding high at the moment, after winning their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Mumbai Indians will be looking to bounce back after an opening-match defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates and the live score from what promises to be an exciting encounter!

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI): Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.

Preview: KKR narrowly missed out on a playoff spot after finishing fifth in the standings, level on points with fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore but with an inferior net run-rate. Mumbai Indians had a tournament to remember last season, as they successfully beat out the likes of Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad to retain their title, taking their overall tally to five trophies.

File image of KKR captain Eoin Morgan and MI captain Rohit Sharma. SportzPics

File image of KKR captain Eoin Morgan and MI captain Rohit Sharma. SportzPics

The Kolkata Knight Riders began their campaign with a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Nitish Rana top-scored for KKR in that contest, scoring 80 runs off 56 balls, while Rahul Tripathi chipped in with a half-century, scoring 53 in 29, as KKR put up a total of 187/6. It proved to be too much for SRH to chase down, and the David Warner-led side fell short of their target, despite the best efforts of Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey, who put together a partnership of 92 runs.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, faced defeat in their first match of the season, as Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to steal a victory on the very last ball of their innings. Chris Lynn was the high-scorer for MI, getting 49 in 35 balls to push his team to a total of 159/9. RCB then chased down that total in exactly 20 overs, despite the best efforts of Marco Jansen and Jasprit Bumrah, both of whom bagged two wickets apiece.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

Updated Date: April 13, 2021 18:00:07 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2021: KKR skipper Eoin Morgan showers praise on Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana after impressing against SRH
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: KKR skipper Eoin Morgan showers praise on Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana after impressing against SRH

The skipper was all-praise for Rana who played the match-winning knock, days after recovering from a bout of COVID-19.

IPL 2021: KKR captain Eoin Morgan says he couldn't have asked for a better start after win over SRH
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: KKR captain Eoin Morgan says he couldn't have asked for a better start after win over SRH

KKR notched up an easy win against SRH, riding on opener Nitish Rana (80) and Rahul Tripathi's (53) fluent half-centuries after being asked to bat. SRH could score just 177 for 5 while chasing 188.

IPL 2021: From T Natarajan to Rashid Khan, bowlers to watch out for in latest edition
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: From T Natarajan to Rashid Khan, bowlers to watch out for in latest edition

While we witnessed run fests last season, the bowlers too had their say, with pacers dominating the top four spots of the bowling charts. DC’s Kagiso Rabada (30 wickets) walked away with the Purple Cap after a tough competition with Jasprit Bumrah (27) and Trent Boult (25). Here are the top 10 bowlers you should look out for in IPL 2021.