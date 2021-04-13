KKR vs MI, Live Score, IPL 2021, Match 5: Mumbai Indians look to bounce back from opening-match defeat

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI): Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.

Preview: KKR narrowly missed out on a playoff spot after finishing fifth in the standings, level on points with fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore but with an inferior net run-rate. Mumbai Indians had a tournament to remember last season, as they successfully beat out the likes of Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad to retain their title, taking their overall tally to five trophies.

The Kolkata Knight Riders began their campaign with a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Nitish Rana top-scored for KKR in that contest, scoring 80 runs off 56 balls, while Rahul Tripathi chipped in with a half-century, scoring 53 in 29, as KKR put up a total of 187/6. It proved to be too much for SRH to chase down, and the David Warner-led side fell short of their target, despite the best efforts of Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey, who put together a partnership of 92 runs.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, faced defeat in their first match of the season, as Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to steal a victory on the very last ball of their innings. Chris Lynn was the high-scorer for MI, getting 49 in 35 balls to push his team to a total of 159/9. RCB then chased down that total in exactly 20 overs, despite the best efforts of Marco Jansen and Jasprit Bumrah, both of whom bagged two wickets apiece.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun CV, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.