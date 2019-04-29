00:05 (IST)

Dinesh Karthik, India captain: I think at the end of the day you should make sure your process is right and as much as it sounds like a cliche, it is all you can do in a sport like this. You need to keep a smile and you need to be happy. Lot of bickering can creep in and I'm aware of that. It's hardwork. Everyone is trying to do their best. It is high pressure and high octane tournament. It was a flat wicket, the bowlers did well. We were waiting for one bad shot and everyone must be feeling oh it is going the other way when they were hitting but you need to hold your nerves and do well. (On Russell) Terrific. He's a special player for us. He's special in this tournament. The way he's responded to different situations, he's shown maturity and I was just telling him that.