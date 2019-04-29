Auto Refresh
KKR vs MI Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Kolkata beat Mumbai by 34 runs despite Hardik's masterclass
Date: Monday, 29 April, 2019 00:12 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Indian Premier League 2019 Match 47 Match Result Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Kolkata Knight Riders VS Mumbai Indians IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Hasn't been the night for Piyush, but he has some redemption in the form of Krunal's wicket. Bowls the googly, keeps it wide and Krunal top edges. Chawla has to run back and take the catch to earn his first wicket.
Krunal Pandya c and b Chawla 24(18)
OUT! Gurney persists with the slower ball and has the wicket of Hardik Pandya just at the right time. Slower ball banged into the surface. Hardik had to nail it perfectly. He was looking to flat-bat it down the ground but it turns in his hand and fittingly it is Russell who takes the catch at long on. End of one of the most brilliant innings played in the tournamanet.
Hardik Pandya c A Russell b Gurney 91(34)
FIFTY! Fastest half-century of IPL 2019. Hardik Pandya is looking unstoppable at the moment. Brings up his fifty with another massive six over deep midwicket. Just 17 balls to get there.
OUT! Sunil Narine returns into the attack and his countryman. Pollard was eyeing the straight boundary, gets it from the inside half of the bat and the fielder at deep mid wicket runs in and dives to grab a good catch.
Pollard c Nitish Rana b Narine 20(21)
OUT! Smart bowling from Russell. It was the slower ball from Dre Russ. Surya's eye must have light up seeing the full toss but the ball dips on it because Russell has taken the pace off it. The leading edge goes right up and DK pouches another catch.
Suryakumar Yadav c Karthik b A Russell 26(14)
OUT! Russell strikes! It is his night, isn't it? Runs, catch and now a wicket of the first ball he has bowled. Slants across the left-hander on the fourth stump line, Lewis was looking to push off the backfoot but Evin Lewis ends up nicking it to Dinesh Karthik.
OUT! Gurney comes from round the wicket and angles the ball into Rohit Sharma, who lines up for huge hoick across the line, fails to connect by a good margin and is hit infront of middle and leg. It is hitting the top of the leg stump so the decision stays with the on field call. Nitin Menon raises his finger for the second time and Rohit is on his bike. Body blow for MI!
Rohit lbw b Gurney 12(9)
OUT! Sunil Narine provides an early breakthrough. De Kock departs for a blob. Tries to sweep it off the ball bowled on middle and leg. Narine gets some extra bounce and he top edges to Andre Russell at deep square leg.
De Kock c A Russell b Narine 0(4)
After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 232/2 ( Andre Russell 80 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 15)
MI need 233 to win!
20 off last over as Russell continues his onslaught. Two sixes and two fours for him in final over. KKR post 232/2, the highest total of this season in IPL.
FIFTY! Russell reaches his half-century in 30 balls. Eight IPL fifty for the West Indian
WICKET! Shubman Gill c Lewis b HH Pandya 76 (45)
Hardik Pandya did very well to take pace off the ball as Gill went for a slog over long-on. Didn't get power behind it as the shot is taken by Lewis
FIFTY! Gill takes a single through third man to complete his half-century in 32 balls
WICKET! RAHUL CHAHAR STRIKES!
Chris Lynn c Lewis b Rahul Chahar 54(29)
The opening stand is broken. Lynnsanity is over. The leg-break pitched on leg as Lynn opened himself for a big shot towards long on but it went high and to Lewis
FIFTY! Lynn taps the wide full toss from Barinder to point for a single and completes his fifty in 27 balls
MI playing 11 today
Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Barinder Sran
KKR playing 11 today
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney
KKR vs MI toss result today
Rohit Sharma wins the toss for Mumbai Indians and the visitors have opted to bowl first.
Another night of some great power-hitting on display comes to an end. With KKR's win, all the teams remain in contention for making the playoffs. Some teams with glimmer of hope and a couple of teams perhaps have a foot in the playoffs. Two places up for grabs six teams fighting. Time for us to call it a night here. Stay tuned for more action that is lined up. Sunrisers Hyderabad host the Kings XI Punjab on Monday, do tune in the blog will be up from 6:30 pm onwards.
Andre Russell, MoM: For me, hand-eye co-ordination is important. I generate a lot of my power from the core. You need to make sure your body is fit and strong. That shot was a surprise for me as well. We have given ourselves a chance. Hopefully the result in the next two games goes our way. We needed to get 200-plus but getting 230 was just enough. We kept our heads calm under pressure and executed our plans well.
Dinesh Karthik, India captain: I think at the end of the day you should make sure your process is right and as much as it sounds like a cliche, it is all you can do in a sport like this. You need to keep a smile and you need to be happy. Lot of bickering can creep in and I'm aware of that. It's hardwork. Everyone is trying to do their best. It is high pressure and high octane tournament. It was a flat wicket, the bowlers did well. We were waiting for one bad shot and everyone must be feeling oh it is going the other way when they were hitting but you need to hold your nerves and do well. (On Russell) Terrific. He's a special player for us. He's special in this tournament. The way he's responded to different situations, he's shown maturity and I was just telling him that.
Andre Russell is the Man of the Match.
Rohit Sharma, MI captain: You have got to start well and it didn't happen for us. We kept losing wickets and that added scoreboard pressure.I think we tried everything we could. We bowled the yorkers, but couldn't execute it perfectly. We bowled the bouncers. We bowled the variations.You've got to give credit to their batsmen. Lynn gave them a good start and Shubman batted really well and Russell at the end. Good learnings for us in the game. I am not really worried about the bowling unit. We needed partnerships, we needed someone to bat with Hardik. That didn't happen. You got to believe that you will be able to chase the total. Few people have to put their hands up. We have to regroup as quickly as we can. There will be times like these when you have to look back and learn from it.As a team we've done some good things, we just have to believe in our abilities
KKR's first T20 match: April 18, 2008
RCB's first T20 match: April 18, 2008
KKR's 100th T20 win: April 28, 2019
RCB's 100th T20 defeat: April 28, 2019
In the context of the comments made by Russell in his last press conference, this was quite the statement. Mumbai will have to wait for that Playoff slot, and this makes the race for that top two finish all the more interesting. We're into the last week of IPL action and we still don't know what the final four looks like.
Teams with 100-plus T20 wins:
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
Lancashire
Nottinghamshire
Warwickshire
Kolkata Knight Riders*
After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 198/7 ( Barinder Sran 3 , Rahul Chahar 1)
Kolkata Knight Riders break the losing strike finally to beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs after surviving a Hardik Pandya scare. With the win, all teams are still in contention to make it to the playoffs
OUT! Hasn't been the night for Piyush, but he has some redemption in the form of Krunal's wicket. Bowls the googly, keeps it wide and Krunal top edges. Chawla has to run back and take the catch to earn his first wicket.
Krunal Pandya c and b Chawla 24(18)
SIX! Krunal connects this slog sweep and sends it over wide long on ropes as Piyush takes some more beating.
After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 190/6 ( Krunal Pandya 18 , Barinder Sran 2)
Russell comes on to bowl the penultimate over and makes sure there is no mathematical possibility left for MI going into the final over, provided the bowler bowls six legitimate delivery. One helluva innings though from Hardik that won't end in a win. KKR to now play for NRR.
Most sixes against KKR in an IPL match:
10 - Shreyas Iyer, Delhi, Delhi, 2018
9 - Chris Gayle, RCB, Bangalore, 2013
9 - HARDIK PANDYA, MI, Kolkata, 2019*
Finally the madness ends. Hardik's blitz was almost too good to be true, and the end has almost returned sanity to proceedings. But it's incredible how he has taken his power hitting to the next level this season.
Hardik is no less than Russell!
OUT! Gurney persists with the slower ball and has the wicket of Hardik Pandya just at the right time. Slower ball banged into the surface. Hardik had to nail it perfectly. He was looking to flat-bat it down the ground but it turns in his hand and fittingly it is Russell who takes the catch at long on. End of one of the most brilliant innings played in the tournamanet.
Hardik Pandya c A Russell b Gurney 91(34)
FOUR! Pandya finds the gap on the offside. He has sliced that through extra cover and beats the fielder in the deep. Into the 90s.
SIX! This is a fantastic hitting! Hardik is batting on a different plane altogether. Moves across and sends it long over deep mid wicket fence.
After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 174/5 ( Hardik Pandya 81 , Krunal Pandya 14)
Good comeback by Narine after been struck for a four and six off the first two balls. Ends up conceding 14 runs that is five less than the required rate. MI need 59 off 18 balls.
SIX! Incredible! This is the eighth six off his innings. Hardik has once again cleared mid wicket boundary. Whipped the full ball for six.
FOUR! Hardik Pandya goes straight down the ground, the umpire has to duck almost instantaneously. No stopping that. Hardik holds his calf and is in some discomfort here.
Hardik is on 68 off 25. MI need 73 off 24. Even if he faces every ball with the same brutal results, which have brought him the fastest fifty of the season, it won't be enough. That tells you how big KKRs total was. As good as it is to watch, tough for MI to dream of this total.
After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 160/5 ( Hardik Pandya 68 , Krunal Pandya 13)
Piyush Chawla has been taken to the cleaners by Hardik Pandya. He can count himself unlucky here as some miscommunication between Robin Uthappa and Dinesh Karthik leads to a big mess. Krunal Pandya got a top edge that went straight up and was a straightforward chance for the fielding side, but both barge in one another and the ball slips out. Pretty embarrassing. His quicker ball also misses the stumps and DK fails to collect it cleanly and runs for four byes. Another 20 run over. MI need 73 off 24 balls.
FOUR! Again wide of off stump, but is back of a length and Hardik has struck this powerfully through covers for another boundary. Hammered it to extra cover fence.
FOUR! Chawla goes wide of off and Hardik extends his arms and carves it over covers for a boundary. Didn't get all of it but enough to clear the infield and the ball bounces away to the boundary
SIX! Krunal Pandya's chance to make merry! Down on hisknee and blasts it down the ground over long on for a big six.
After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 140/5 ( Hardik Pandya 59 , Krunal Pandya 6)
Andre Russell comes back into the attack and delivers a superb over under the circumstances. It is a great fight between two all-rounders from either sides. Both want to win it for their side. Russell displayed his power hitting in the first innings with Pandya also bearing the brunt now the roles have been reversed. Just seven runs from the over as the equation is now 93 needed off 30 balls.
Indian players to score 2,000 runs and take 100 wickets in T20 cricket:
Ravindra Jadeja
HARDIK PANDYA*
Fastest fifties for MI in IPL: (By balls)
17 - Ishan Kishan v KKR, Kolkata, 2018
17 - Kieron Pollard v KKR, Mumbai, 2016
17 - HARDIK PANDYA v KKR, Kolkata, 2019*
It is also the fastest fifty of this IPL.
After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 133/5 ( Hardik Pandya 57 , Krunal Pandya 1)
Hardik unperturbed by Pollard's wicket at the other end as he continues to bash the ball around the park, majorly mid wicket region. He is joined by his elder brother and MI now need 100 off 36 balls.
FOUR! Hardik again eyes the deep mid wicket region. Swings it across and collects another boundary. Stupendous hitting.
FIFTY! Fastest half-century of IPL 2019. Hardik Pandya is looking unstoppable at the moment. Brings up his fifty with another massive six over deep midwicket. Just 17 balls to get there.
OUT! Sunil Narine returns into the attack and his countryman. Pollard was eyeing the straight boundary, gets it from the inside half of the bat and the fielder at deep mid wicket runs in and dives to grab a good catch.
Pollard c Nitish Rana b Narine 20(21)
After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 121/4 ( Kieron Pollard 20 , Hardik Pandya 46)
Gurney faces Hardik Pandya's wrath. A helicopter for ahuge six and a boundary in the over along with three singles. MI need 112 off 42 balls.
FOUR! Wide full toss from Gurney and Pandya has sliced this over point for a boundary. Too easy.
Nothing to lose situation has set up some great hitting from Hardik. Strangely, Pollard is happy to play second fiddle, which won't do in this situation, they need impetus from both ends. And that's brought about Pollard's downfall.
SIX! Helicopter!! What a brilliant shot from Hardik!! It was the slot, alright, but he whips the ball from outside off way over mid wicket fence. Strong wrists, stronger muscles.
After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 108/4 ( Kieron Pollard 18 , Hardik Pandya 35)
Sixes on either end of the Chawla's over. Hardik Pandya is turning the game single handedly. He has taken a liking to Chawla and shredding him to bits. MI take 16 runs off the over to go past 100-run mark.
SIX! Pandya hangs back to a short ball and swings it over deep backward square leg. Massive hit! Pandya is milking Chawla here. DK can surely not bowl him more.
SIX! Chawla comes round the stumps but has dropped it too short and Hardik pulls it over mid wicket for a biggie. Scoring sixes for fun.
After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 92/4 ( Kieron Pollard 16 , Hardik Pandya 21)
Pandya with some lusty blows in his innings to race into the 20s. He has decided to take on the spinners, misses out on couple occasions and lets out a huge roar in anger
SIX! That's a big heave from Hardik Pandya to smack the ball deep into the stands. Little shuffle across and sends it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie
FOUR! Narine strays on Pollard's pads and he has picked off his legs to whip it wide of the deep midwicket fielder for a boundary
After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 78/4 ( Kieron Pollard 10 , Hardik Pandya 13)
Hardik Pandya's affinity towards legspinners is no secret. He blasts Piyush for couple of maximums and forces him to change his angle. Pollard collects a boundary for himself.
Piyush Chawla has taken 23 wickets against MI in IPL - the most by any spinner.
He's doing it with the ball now! Russell ensures there is a strong finish to the Powerplay for KKR, with the RRR now above 14 already. Not a great way to start chasing the highest score at Eden. Surprised that Mumbai sent in Suryakumar ahead of Pollard and Pandya. If there was ever a need for a promotion of the power hitters, it is now.
FOUR! A little too short from Chawla. It was the googly and Pollard had enough time to pick it. Cracks it hard off the backfoot to cover fence.
SIX! That's gone a long way too. Again dished up right in Pandya's hitting range and Hardik has clubbed this over wide long on.
SIX! Piyush Chawla comes into th attack and bowls right in the slot for Hardik Pandya, who tonks it straight down the ground with great disdain.
Russell can't put a foot wrong!
IPL 12 Match 47 KKR vs MI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders break the losing strike finally to beat Mumbai Indians by 35 runs after surviving a Hardik Pandya scare. With the win, all teams are still in contention to make it to the playoffs
IPL 2019, KKR vs MI, Today's Match Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders will look to end their six-game losing streak when they face Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.
The Knight Riders, led by Dinesh Karthik, started the tournament on a good note but then lost their way having suffered six defeats on a trot. Over reliance on star all-rounder Andre Russell didn't auger well for the team as they are ranked sixth among eight teams, having won only four matches from the 11 they played this season.
Captain Karthik still believes his team can make a strong comeback but he would also know that time is running out and one more defeat on Sunday would be fatal for the ambitions to make it to the top-four.
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai will take the confidence gained after beating table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in their own backyard and would look to pile more misery on struggling Kolkata. A victory at the Eden Gardens will more or less seal their spot in the playoffs, having secured 16 points from 12 matches.
Mumbai players will be careful they don't bring in complacency into the game as Kolkata have the kind of players who can turn around the game in no time.
Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians Full Squads:
Kolkata Knight RidersTeam 2019 Team Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.
Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps
Updated Date:
Apr 29, 2019
Also See
KKR vs RCB Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 10 runs
KKR vs CSK Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Raina, Jadeja drive Chennai Super Kings to five-wicket win
DC vs MI Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians climb to second spot with 40-run win