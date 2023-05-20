A victory over Kolkata Knight Riders will not only send Lucknow Supers Giants into the playoffs but can also help them earn a top-two finish.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be wearing a special Mohun Bagan jersey as a tribute to the city of Kolkata and the footballing giants in their game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday in IPL 2023. While LSG with their new initiative are hoping to garner some extra support at the Eden Gardens, KKR are fighting to stay alive in the IPL 2023 playoffs race.
With one game left for them in the league phase, KKR desperately need to win to move to 14 points and have any chance of reaching the playoffs. A victory, however, may still prove to be too little given that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) already have 14 points and one game in hand each.
LSG on the other hand have 15 points and will directly qualify by beating KKR. In fact, if they manage to have a better NRR (net run rate) than CSK then they will have a top-two finish as well.
Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran have been in good form with the bat and in Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin Khan they also have reliable bowlers. The overall quality of the squad is something that has helped LSG keep winning even in the absence of KL Rahul. Lucknow would want to bring this all-round package to the table against KKR.
Kolkata had been all over the place but seem to have found some rhythm.
They have won three out of the last four games. Skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh are getting the runs with some extra help from Jason Roy and Venkatesh Iyer. And their bowling also seem to be clicking. They will hope for all this to come to the fore on Saturday.
KKR vs LSG form guide (last five completed matches)
KKR: WLWWL
LSG: WWLLL
KKR vs LSG: head-to-head: In two matches so far, Lucknow have beaten Kolkata both times.
KKR vs LSG likely playing XIIs
KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy
LSG: Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan
KKR vs LSG live streaming: The match will start at 7.30 PM IST and will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website. It will also be shown live on Star Sports channels.
