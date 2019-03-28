First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 6 Mar 27, 2019
KOL Vs PUN
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
PAK and AUS in UAE | 3rd ODI Mar 27, 2019
PAK Vs AUS
Australia beat Pakistan by 80 runs
IPL Mar 28, 2019
RCB vs MI
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 29, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

KKR vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2019 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Full cricket score: Knight Riders win by 28 runs

Date: Thursday, 28 March, 2019 00:06 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Indian Premier League 2019 Match 6 Match Result Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs

218/4
Overs
20.0
R/R
10.9
Fours
14
Sixes
17
Extras
5
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Robin Uthappa not out 67 50 6 2
Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 4 0 44 1
Varun Chakravarthy 3 0 35 1
190/4
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.5
Fours
19
Sixes
7
Extras
6
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
David Miller not out 59 40 5 3
Mandeep Singh not out 33 15 4 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Prasidh Krishna 4 0 42 0
Lockie Ferguson 4 0 42 1

Kolkata Knight Riders VS Kings XI Punjab IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • Kolkata fans will have a lot to cheer tonight, with KKR winning both their home games before they start playing their away fixtures. That brings us to the end of over coverage tonight. Do join us for the big game tomorrow as the Indian captain takes on the his limited-overs deputy at Bengaluru. Time for us to say goodbye.

    Full Scorecard

  • Russell: Keep getting cars and these awards. I think I will need a bigger garage. Hope the momentum stays with us. He (Gayle) is like a brother to me, a bigger legend. The plan was to bowl tight to him, restrict him as much as possible. Today, I did hit some big ones, but he is the bigger hitter. He is a new guy, forgot his name. Thanks to that guy who was outside the ring. Thank you. When I got bowled, I thoguht I'd missed out but I saw the guys in the dug out signalling no-ball and I was like, please God, let it be a front foot no-ball, but it was actually the guy outside the circle. You have to clear your head. When I run out to bat, that little run I do to get the adernaline flowing and get loose. I get into the mood and with the ball I have a go at it.

    Full Scorecard

  • Dinesh Karthik, KKR captain: It's a good start in the tournament. The way Nitish played was beautiful. Credit to Robin for playing it through and we got a good start from Narine and Lynn at the top. Narine was injured in the last game and could not open. Lots of good players. Important to remain calm. Playing away always is a challenge and we will try and do as well as we can.

    Full Scorecard

  • Andre Russell is the Player of the Match

    Full Scorecard

  • This makes Karthik a happy captain!

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    Andre Russell’s all-round skills stood out again as Kolkata Knight Riders completed a comprehensive victory over Kings XI Punjab. Half centuries by Mayank Agarwal and David Miller could not take the visiting side near the finish line.

    But that was always a tough task after Kings XI Punjab goofed up on the field at a most opportune moment – it had just three fielders inside the circle when Mohammed Shami yorked Russell when the West Indies powerhouse had made only 3 runs and finished with 48.

    The Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers found the better lengths than the visiting bowlers for whom the two spinners R Ashwin and Varun Chakravarthy were a disappointment tonight. Piyush Chawla played a quiet but effective role for Kolkata Knight Riders that had other stars on Wednesday with Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa scoring half-centuries.

    Full Scorecard

  • RUSSELL- the BIG difference in tonight's game!

    Full Scorecard

  • R Ashwin, KXIP captain: We weren't really focussed on the small things and they do cost you big in this format. I think it was my fault, I'll take the blame. I should have looked at it. At that stage, with the slog on, you hope the fielders are switched on but obviously he was a debutant (Chakravarthy and Vijljoen made their debuts today). Mayank batted well. I thought 200 was par and that's where the small mistakes cost us. We learnt somethings from KKR handling the small boundary at one side. We played four games last year and won all of them, it suits our batsmen. I think our batting performance was pretty good.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KKR have now won 16 matches against KXIP in IPL - the second most by any team against an opposition in IPL. The record is with MI who has won 18 matches against KKR in IPL.

    Full Scorecard

  • All over! Piyush Chawla complete the formalities for KKR, who keep it two out of two at the Eden Gardens. They beat KXIP by 28 runs.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Mandeep plays an extravagant scoop off a quicker googly to fine leg fence.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Shortish from Chawla and that has been pulled away to deep mid-wicket for another boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 177/4 ( David Miller 57 , Mandeep Singh 22)

    Another expensive over for Ferguson but still not enough for KXIP. The game is KKRs all they have to do is bowl six legitimate deliveries, KXIP need 42 runs with just six balls remaining. Play for the NRR.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! That is a spectacular shot from David Miller, however it has come perhaps too late. Carves the full ball outside off over cover fence

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! Was the slower ball on leg stump and all Miller can do is work it for a couple on the leg side. Expectedly there isn't real celebrations

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short delivery outside off stump and Mandeep cuts past backward point.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 162/4 ( David Miller 48 , Mandeep Singh 17)
     

    Miller has not been unable to activate his beast mode here as KKR bowlers continue to bowl tight line. Two dots at this stage is two huge opportunities missed. Couple of boundaries come from the over with Miller top edging a short ball that Kuldeep at square leg jogs towards to bring it back in play. Russell, who is fielding at long on isn't happy with the wrist-spinner's effort. Even from Miller's standard 57 off 12 seems unlikely.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Mandeep Singh gets under the short ball and rampflicks it over DK.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Too full from Krishna and Miller shuffles across to pound it down the ground. Beats long off for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 152/4 ( David Miller 43 , Mandeep Singh 12)

    Despite taking 15 runs off Ferguson's over the required rate continues to climb. It is now over 22! KXIP need more than just a couple of boundaries.  Require 67 off 18 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Well done by Miller. Just opens the face of the bat and uses Ferguson's pace to beat the man at short third man.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Wow! That is such a clean strike from Mandeep Singh. Launches it over long on with some easy!

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 137/4 ( David Miller 38 , Mandeep Singh 2)

    What an excellent over from Piyush Chawal under the circumstances. Great captaincy from DK as well. Just four singles of the over. Mandeep Singh joins Miller after Agarwal departs. Karthik was confident of a nick from Miller after the the left-hander missed to smash a delivery that was bowled halfway down the pitch. Umpire raises his finger and Miller is able to successfully reverse the decision. KXIP now require 82 off 24 balls, more than 20 runs an over. Tough.

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    All is over bar the shouting! Piyush Chawla’s googly beat Mayank Agarwal’s swishing blade to disturb the woodwork.  With the Kings XI Punjab top order kept in check, the 74-run stand between Mayank Agarwal and David Miller was more by way of defiance than an attempt to chase the target down. Russell’s two wickets off Chris Gayle and Sarfaraz Khan, both with deliveries that made strokeplay difficult, will make him the favourite to take the man of the match prize again.

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    Piyush Chawla, Andre Russell and Kuldeep Yadav restored normal service for Kolkata Knight Riders, denying too many scoring options for Mayank Agarwal and David Miller. The fourth-wicket pair has scored at 10 runs an over, Agarwal getting to his half-century, but that pace was never going to stop the asking rate from mounting to 17 runs an over with five overs left. The rest of the game may well be down to reducing the margin of defeat. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! After a series of flat and quick deliveries, Chawla gives this one a bit of air and it is the googly. Mayank was looking for the big slog sweep, plays across the line but the ball bowled slower through the air takes ages to come to the batsman. Misses and the ball crashes into the leg stump. Beautifully done by the wily leg-spinner.

    Agarwal b Chawla 58(34)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 133/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 58 , David Miller 36)

    Kuldeep Yadav comes on for the final over of his spell. Rinku Singh puts down a tough chance to give Mayank a chance to prolong his innings. KXIP need 86 off 30 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Miller comes down the pitch and hits it hard and wide of cover, Russell puts in a valiant effort at long off boundary but comes in contact while releasing the ball.

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Agarwal miscues a slap down the ground off a tossed up delivery that has been bowled wide of the off stump, almost at the tram line, but substitute fielder puts in the dive but is not able to grasp it. Tough chance. Agarwal was batting on 55

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 124/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 55 , David Miller 30)

    No boundaries off Russell's over but Agarwal and Miller are able to collect a lot of twos at the big Eden Gardens, eight runs of the over, all from braces. KXIP need 95 off 36 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • FIFTY! Agarwal compeltes his fourth fifty in IPL. He has looked very good today, works the ball on the onside and straightaway calls two. 

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    David Miller and Mayank Agarwal infused some urgency into the Kings XI Punjab chase with 29 runs off two overs just past the halfway stage. Miller launched this phase with a pulled six off Kuldeep Yadav deep into the stands one ball after he nearly played on. He was dropped at square-leg off the next delivery and made Sunil Narine pay with a six and a four in the next over. Mayank Agarwal joined the frenzied run-scoring with two contrasting fours off a 19-run Narine over.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 116/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 47 , David Miller 30)

    Piyush Chawla is brought into the attack for the first time in the 13th over. A lot of quick deliveries, one of which is smeared over the fence by Agarwal for a six.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Was a quick delivery from Chawla and Agarwal gets low to pull it to deep mid wicket fence

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 106/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 41 , David Miller 27)

    KXIP get the big over that they wanted! Miller and Mayank take 19 runs off Narine's over. Still 108 required from 48 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Nicely done. Not all power. Deftness on display, as Mayank runs this one down to third man.

    Full Scorecard

  • What about you?

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Agarwal in action now. Flat-bats the length ball outside down the ground. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short of a good length and that has been pulled away past deep mid wicket by Miller

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Little too full from Narine and Miller belts it down the ground goes for a huge six

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 87/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 33 , David Miller 16)

    Kuldeep goes round the stumps to curb the angle, bowling full on the legs of Miller. The South African opens up for the penultimate delivery to smack a six and got another one if not for Feguson's long reach.

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Ferguson isn't able to cling on to a catch in the deep at long leg boundary after Miller swept it hard. Ferguson timed the jump right, got two hands to it but the ball doesn't stick, perhaps he was worried about the ropes. However, the ball was just about to go over the ropes after bouncing but Ferguson is aware to push it back into play. Does well to avoid contact with the skirtings. Tough chance for Ferguson but life for Miller on 15

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers kept things tight to such an extent that Kings XI Punjab found the asking rate mounting to beyond 14 runs an over. They dried up the boundaries and made the batsmen remain content with singles. With Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine exercising great control over the length they bowled, Kings XI Punjab’s Mayank Agarwal and especially left-handed David Miller had to work with patience as their ally. But that was not enough to bridge the gap between the scoring rate and the asking rate.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Miller brings out the big slog sweep against Kuldeep and sends it deep in the stands. It has gone for 98 meters

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 77/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 32 , David Miller 8)

    Narine beats Miller a couple of times at the start of the over and despite conceding a boundary off the final ball, KKR will be happy that the only seven were taken from the over. The asking rate has climbed over 14 as 142 are needed off the final 10 overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Narine slides it down the leg side and Agarwal works it around the corner, beats the diving Nitish Rana at backward square leg.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Sunil Narine has taken 26 wickets against KXIP in IPL - the joint most by any bowler alongside Umesh Yadav. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 70/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 27 , David Miller 6)

    Coming back on a series win against Sri Lanka, where he won the Man of the Match award in the first T20I, Miller will be high on confidence, but he was have to get past the spin test of Kuldeep and expect Narine to come into the attack soon. He gets his first boundary off Kuldeep. Nine runs come from the over. KXIP need 149 off 66 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Miller shuffles across his stumps early and drags a sweep to backward square leg fenceoff a leg break that was bowled way outside off stump 

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    Kolkata Knight Riders inched closer to its second successive win at home when Andre Russell induced the fall of Sarfaraz Khan with a slower one down the leg side. The Kings XI Punjab batsman tried to pull the ball but only managed a loopy top-edge for Dinesh Karthik to run to his left and take the catch. David Miller, for long Kings XI Punjab’s stroke-player in the middle-order, will have to play a dual role of holding an end up and scoring at a fast clip too. 

    Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 12 Match 6 KKR vs KXIP at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: All over! Piyush Chawla complete the formalities for KKR, who keep it two out of two at the Eden Gardens. They beat KXIP by 28 runs.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KKR vs KXIP 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP, Today's Match Preview: After clinching win in their first matches, both Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab will lock horns in 6th match of the IPL 2019 at Eden Gardens to strengthen their positions in the points table.

KKR vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2019 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Full cricket score: Knight Riders win by 28 runs

File images of KKR captain Dinesh Karthik and KXIP captain R Ashwin. Sportzpics

KKR started off the campaign by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets. Chasing a difficult target of 182 runs, KKR were 118/4 in the 16th over and required a massive effort from someone in the ranks to take the team home. Andre Russell took the task in hand and blasted a 19-ball 49, which included 4 fours and 4 sixes, to get KKR past the target. He was ably supported by Nitish Rana, who hit 68 off 47 balls and Shubman Gill, who played a 10-ball 18 cameo.

Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs in their opening clashing of the season. It was a controversial match after Punjab captain R Ashwin mankaded Jos Buttler. After Buttler's wicket, Rajasthan could not find ground and kept on losing wickets at regular interval to lose the match.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Full squads

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa

Kings XI Punjab Squad Team 2019 Players list: KL  Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran(w), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Karun Nair, David Miller, Simran Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2019

Tags : #Andre Russell #Chris Gayle #Cricket #Dinesh Karthik #Eden Gardens Stadium #Indian Premier League #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #ipl live telecast 2019 #ipl live tv #KKR vs KXIP #KKR Vs KXIP 2019 playing 11 #KL Rahul #Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab #live cricket score #Live match #Live streaming #Live telecast #Ravichandran Ashwin #RR vs KXIP live #Vivo IPL 12

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all