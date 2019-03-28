- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs PUN Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 80 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs PUN Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs MUM - Mar 28th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 29th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs RAJ - Mar 29th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
With A-SAT test, India takes leap in space defence: Mission Shakti can nullify Chinese cyber attacks at time of war
-
Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for return of high taxes or hyperinflation
-
UK lawmaker claims Theresa May is set to quit 'after Brexit is delivered', no date set so far
-
Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrative to national security before polls
-
Congress yet to take call on AAP alliance: Divided Delhi unit, compulsion to revive base behind dilemma
-
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: India ride on Mandeep Singh's heroics against Canada to storm into eighth final
-
Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species; will timely solutions be found?
-
Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint murals, as part of a St+art India project
-
What Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox means for Hollywood and its global audience
-
मिशन शक्ति: पीएम के संबोधन पर चुनाव आयोग की नजर
-
PM Modi's Address To The Nation: 'मिशन शक्ति कामयाब, चौथा स्पेस सुपरपावर बना भारत'
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अमित शाह की गिरिराज सिंह को शुभकामना, बोले- बेगूसराय से ही लड़ेंगे चुनाव
-
'NYAY' पर उठ रहे सवालों के बीच बोले चिदंबरम- मोदी के '15 लाख' पर किसी ने प्रश्न नहीं पूछा
-
Mission Shakti: अखिलेश का PM मोदी पर प्रहार, कहा- जमीनी मुद्दों से बंटाया देश का ध्यान
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Indian Premier League 2019 Match 6 Match Result Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Kolkata Knight Riders VS Kings XI Punjab IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
All over! Piyush Chawla complete the formalities for KKR, who keep it two out of two at the Eden Gardens. They beat KXIP by 28 runs.
FIFTY! Was the slower ball on leg stump and all Miller can do is work it for a couple on the leg side. Expectedly there isn't real celebrations
OUT! After a series of flat and quick deliveries, Chawla gives this one a bit of air and it is the googly. Mayank was looking for the big slog sweep, plays across the line but the ball bowled slower through the air takes ages to come to the batsman. Misses and the ball crashes into the leg stump. Beautifully done by the wily leg-spinner.
Agarwal b Chawla 58(34)
DROPPED! Agarwal miscues a slap down the ground off a tossed up delivery that has been bowled wide of the off stump, almost at the tram line, but substitute fielder puts in the dive but is not able to grasp it. Tough chance. Agarwal was batting on 55
DROPPED! Ferguson isn't able to cling on to a catch in the deep at long leg boundary after Miller swept it hard. Ferguson timed the jump right, got two hands to it but the ball doesn't stick, perhaps he was worried about the ropes. However, the ball was just about to go over the ropes after bouncing but Ferguson is aware to push it back into play. Does well to avoid contact with the skirtings. Tough chance for Ferguson but life for Miller on 15
OUT! Slower ball and a wicket! This is undeniably Dre Russ' night. Was bowled on the leg stump and Sarfaraz was early in the shot looking to glance it fine, got a thick leading edge and Karthik completes a simple catch. KXIP 60/3
Sarfaraz Khan c Karthik b A Russell 13(13)
OUT! Andre Russell is the man for KKR! He has got the big fish and his compatriot has to make the long walk back. Was the back of a length delivery, a effort ball, tucking Gayle up with a delivery around his chest. Gayle was once again trying to clear his front leg and eyeing the straight boundary but gets it from the upper-half of his bat. There was almost a collision between mid on and mid off, which the duo avoid marginally and Krishna holds onto it. KXIP 37/2
Gayle c Prasidh b A Russell 20(13)
OUT! Lockie Ferguson strikes early! KL Rahul has popped an easy catch to mid off. Was a quick delivery angled into the Rahul's stumps. Rahul was backing away looking to go over cover, miscues it. KXIP 11/1
Rahul c Kuldeep Yadav b Ferguson 1(5)
After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 218/4 ( Robin Uthappa 67 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 1)
KKR end with 218 on the board. And yet again it took a Andre Russell show to give the much-needed kick in the KKR innings. A 17-ball 48 after playing 19-ball 49 against SRH. Good knocks from Rana and Uthappa too. This is a winning total and will take some gutsy batting from Kings to chase this down. Not to forget, they have Chris Gayle. We will be back soon.
OUT! Russell gone, slower and shorter from Tye, Russell tries to clear the favourite deep mid-wicket boundary for another six but Mayank Agarwal placed there takes a stunning catch. Russell falls two short of a fine fifty. A Russell c Agarwal b Tye 48(17)
FOUR! FIFTY for UTHAPPA!
Bad ball to end the over by Viljoen, fired in down the leg stump line and all Uthappa had to do was guide it away for a boundary to deep fine-leg
OUT! Rana gones and guess who has sent him back. Varun it is, googly from him, Rana wanted to hit him on the leg side, did not connect and Mayank Agarwal took a brilliant catch at mid-on, running in from the long on. Nitish Rana c Agarwal b Chakravarthy 63(34)
After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 146/2 ( Robin Uthappa 45 , Nitish Rana 63)
Viljoen back on and what a welcome to him. Rana has stormed to his successive fifty in the tournament. 100-run stand has also come up between the two batsmen. Punjab looking lousy in the field. 20 came off this over. Still six overs to go in this innings.
After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 53/2 ( Robin Uthappa 16 , Nitish Rana 2)
Ravichandran Ashwin, right-arm off break, brings himself into the attack. Non-striker, watch out. Brave from the Punjab captain, he is flighting the ball to Uthappa. Got hit for a six on the next delivery. Uthappa, however, has the habit of committing mistakes on these very deliveries. End of powerplay and fifty has come up for KKR.
OUT! Debutant Viljoen gets rid of Narine, the danger man, back of the length from the bowler, Narine clears front leg and heaves but fails, another leading edge, goes into the orbit, and keeper Rahul catches it with both hands safely. Jolt to KKR after smooth start. Narine c Rahul b Viljoen 24(9)
OUT! Lynn gone, on good length, Lynn tries to go over deep mid-wicket again, but the ball takes the leading edge and goes into the orbit, comes down and David Miller was beneath it, taking a really good catch near the non-striker's end. Chris Lynn c Miller b Shami 10(10)
Kings XI Punjab XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Andrew Tye, R Ashwin (C), Mohammed Shami, Hardus Viljoen, Varun Chakravarthy
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna
TOSS NEWS: Ravichandran Ashwin has won the toss and Kings XI Punjab will bowl first. KKR are unchanged.
Kolkata fans will have a lot to cheer tonight, with KKR winning both their home games before they start playing their away fixtures. That brings us to the end of over coverage tonight. Do join us for the big game tomorrow as the Indian captain takes on the his limited-overs deputy at Bengaluru. Time for us to say goodbye.
Russell: Keep getting cars and these awards. I think I will need a bigger garage. Hope the momentum stays with us. He (Gayle) is like a brother to me, a bigger legend. The plan was to bowl tight to him, restrict him as much as possible. Today, I did hit some big ones, but he is the bigger hitter. He is a new guy, forgot his name. Thanks to that guy who was outside the ring. Thank you. When I got bowled, I thoguht I'd missed out but I saw the guys in the dug out signalling no-ball and I was like, please God, let it be a front foot no-ball, but it was actually the guy outside the circle. You have to clear your head. When I run out to bat, that little run I do to get the adernaline flowing and get loose. I get into the mood and with the ball I have a go at it.
Dinesh Karthik, KKR captain: It's a good start in the tournament. The way Nitish played was beautiful. Credit to Robin for playing it through and we got a good start from Narine and Lynn at the top. Narine was injured in the last game and could not open. Lots of good players. Important to remain calm. Playing away always is a challenge and we will try and do as well as we can.
Andre Russell is the Player of the Match
This makes Karthik a happy captain!
Andre Russell’s all-round skills stood out again as Kolkata Knight Riders completed a comprehensive victory over Kings XI Punjab. Half centuries by Mayank Agarwal and David Miller could not take the visiting side near the finish line.
But that was always a tough task after Kings XI Punjab goofed up on the field at a most opportune moment – it had just three fielders inside the circle when Mohammed Shami yorked Russell when the West Indies powerhouse had made only 3 runs and finished with 48.
The Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers found the better lengths than the visiting bowlers for whom the two spinners R Ashwin and Varun Chakravarthy were a disappointment tonight. Piyush Chawla played a quiet but effective role for Kolkata Knight Riders that had other stars on Wednesday with Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa scoring half-centuries.
RUSSELL- the BIG difference in tonight's game!
R Ashwin, KXIP captain: We weren't really focussed on the small things and they do cost you big in this format. I think it was my fault, I'll take the blame. I should have looked at it. At that stage, with the slog on, you hope the fielders are switched on but obviously he was a debutant (Chakravarthy and Vijljoen made their debuts today). Mayank batted well. I thought 200 was par and that's where the small mistakes cost us. We learnt somethings from KKR handling the small boundary at one side. We played four games last year and won all of them, it suits our batsmen. I think our batting performance was pretty good.
KKR have now won 16 matches against KXIP in IPL - the second most by any team against an opposition in IPL. The record is with MI who has won 18 matches against KKR in IPL.
All over! Piyush Chawla complete the formalities for KKR, who keep it two out of two at the Eden Gardens. They beat KXIP by 28 runs.
FOUR! Mandeep plays an extravagant scoop off a quicker googly to fine leg fence.
FOUR! Shortish from Chawla and that has been pulled away to deep mid-wicket for another boundary.
After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 177/4 ( David Miller 57 , Mandeep Singh 22)
Another expensive over for Ferguson but still not enough for KXIP. The game is KKRs all they have to do is bowl six legitimate deliveries, KXIP need 42 runs with just six balls remaining. Play for the NRR.
SIX! That is a spectacular shot from David Miller, however it has come perhaps too late. Carves the full ball outside off over cover fence
FIFTY! Was the slower ball on leg stump and all Miller can do is work it for a couple on the leg side. Expectedly there isn't real celebrations
FOUR! Short delivery outside off stump and Mandeep cuts past backward point.
After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 162/4 ( David Miller 48 , Mandeep Singh 17)
Miller has not been unable to activate his beast mode here as KKR bowlers continue to bowl tight line. Two dots at this stage is two huge opportunities missed. Couple of boundaries come from the over with Miller top edging a short ball that Kuldeep at square leg jogs towards to bring it back in play. Russell, who is fielding at long on isn't happy with the wrist-spinner's effort. Even from Miller's standard 57 off 12 seems unlikely.
FOUR! Mandeep Singh gets under the short ball and rampflicks it over DK.
FOUR! Too full from Krishna and Miller shuffles across to pound it down the ground. Beats long off for a boundary
After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 152/4 ( David Miller 43 , Mandeep Singh 12)
Despite taking 15 runs off Ferguson's over the required rate continues to climb. It is now over 22! KXIP need more than just a couple of boundaries. Require 67 off 18 balls.
FOUR! Well done by Miller. Just opens the face of the bat and uses Ferguson's pace to beat the man at short third man.
SIX! Wow! That is such a clean strike from Mandeep Singh. Launches it over long on with some easy!
After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 137/4 ( David Miller 38 , Mandeep Singh 2)
What an excellent over from Piyush Chawal under the circumstances. Great captaincy from DK as well. Just four singles of the over. Mandeep Singh joins Miller after Agarwal departs. Karthik was confident of a nick from Miller after the the left-hander missed to smash a delivery that was bowled halfway down the pitch. Umpire raises his finger and Miller is able to successfully reverse the decision. KXIP now require 82 off 24 balls, more than 20 runs an over. Tough.
All is over bar the shouting! Piyush Chawla’s googly beat Mayank Agarwal’s swishing blade to disturb the woodwork. With the Kings XI Punjab top order kept in check, the 74-run stand between Mayank Agarwal and David Miller was more by way of defiance than an attempt to chase the target down. Russell’s two wickets off Chris Gayle and Sarfaraz Khan, both with deliveries that made strokeplay difficult, will make him the favourite to take the man of the match prize again.
Piyush Chawla, Andre Russell and Kuldeep Yadav restored normal service for Kolkata Knight Riders, denying too many scoring options for Mayank Agarwal and David Miller. The fourth-wicket pair has scored at 10 runs an over, Agarwal getting to his half-century, but that pace was never going to stop the asking rate from mounting to 17 runs an over with five overs left. The rest of the game may well be down to reducing the margin of defeat.
OUT! After a series of flat and quick deliveries, Chawla gives this one a bit of air and it is the googly. Mayank was looking for the big slog sweep, plays across the line but the ball bowled slower through the air takes ages to come to the batsman. Misses and the ball crashes into the leg stump. Beautifully done by the wily leg-spinner.
Agarwal b Chawla 58(34)
After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 133/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 58 , David Miller 36)
Kuldeep Yadav comes on for the final over of his spell. Rinku Singh puts down a tough chance to give Mayank a chance to prolong his innings. KXIP need 86 off 30 balls.
FOUR! Miller comes down the pitch and hits it hard and wide of cover, Russell puts in a valiant effort at long off boundary but comes in contact while releasing the ball.
DROPPED! Agarwal miscues a slap down the ground off a tossed up delivery that has been bowled wide of the off stump, almost at the tram line, but substitute fielder puts in the dive but is not able to grasp it. Tough chance. Agarwal was batting on 55
After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 124/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 55 , David Miller 30)
No boundaries off Russell's over but Agarwal and Miller are able to collect a lot of twos at the big Eden Gardens, eight runs of the over, all from braces. KXIP need 95 off 36 balls.
FIFTY! Agarwal compeltes his fourth fifty in IPL. He has looked very good today, works the ball on the onside and straightaway calls two.
David Miller and Mayank Agarwal infused some urgency into the Kings XI Punjab chase with 29 runs off two overs just past the halfway stage. Miller launched this phase with a pulled six off Kuldeep Yadav deep into the stands one ball after he nearly played on. He was dropped at square-leg off the next delivery and made Sunil Narine pay with a six and a four in the next over. Mayank Agarwal joined the frenzied run-scoring with two contrasting fours off a 19-run Narine over.
After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 116/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 47 , David Miller 30)
Piyush Chawla is brought into the attack for the first time in the 13th over. A lot of quick deliveries, one of which is smeared over the fence by Agarwal for a six.
SIX! Was a quick delivery from Chawla and Agarwal gets low to pull it to deep mid wicket fence
After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 106/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 41 , David Miller 27)
KXIP get the big over that they wanted! Miller and Mayank take 19 runs off Narine's over. Still 108 required from 48 balls
FOUR! Nicely done. Not all power. Deftness on display, as Mayank runs this one down to third man.
What about you?
FOUR! Agarwal in action now. Flat-bats the length ball outside down the ground.
FOUR! Short of a good length and that has been pulled away past deep mid wicket by Miller
SIX! Little too full from Narine and Miller belts it down the ground goes for a huge six
After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 87/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 33 , David Miller 16)
Kuldeep goes round the stumps to curb the angle, bowling full on the legs of Miller. The South African opens up for the penultimate delivery to smack a six and got another one if not for Feguson's long reach.
DROPPED! Ferguson isn't able to cling on to a catch in the deep at long leg boundary after Miller swept it hard. Ferguson timed the jump right, got two hands to it but the ball doesn't stick, perhaps he was worried about the ropes. However, the ball was just about to go over the ropes after bouncing but Ferguson is aware to push it back into play. Does well to avoid contact with the skirtings. Tough chance for Ferguson but life for Miller on 15
Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers kept things tight to such an extent that Kings XI Punjab found the asking rate mounting to beyond 14 runs an over. They dried up the boundaries and made the batsmen remain content with singles. With Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine exercising great control over the length they bowled, Kings XI Punjab’s Mayank Agarwal and especially left-handed David Miller had to work with patience as their ally. But that was not enough to bridge the gap between the scoring rate and the asking rate.
SIX! Miller brings out the big slog sweep against Kuldeep and sends it deep in the stands. It has gone for 98 meters
After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 77/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 32 , David Miller 8)
Narine beats Miller a couple of times at the start of the over and despite conceding a boundary off the final ball, KKR will be happy that the only seven were taken from the over. The asking rate has climbed over 14 as 142 are needed off the final 10 overs.
FOUR! Narine slides it down the leg side and Agarwal works it around the corner, beats the diving Nitish Rana at backward square leg.
Sunil Narine has taken 26 wickets against KXIP in IPL - the joint most by any bowler alongside Umesh Yadav.
After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 70/3 ( Mayank Agarwal 27 , David Miller 6)
Coming back on a series win against Sri Lanka, where he won the Man of the Match award in the first T20I, Miller will be high on confidence, but he was have to get past the spin test of Kuldeep and expect Narine to come into the attack soon. He gets his first boundary off Kuldeep. Nine runs come from the over. KXIP need 149 off 66 balls.
FOUR! Miller shuffles across his stumps early and drags a sweep to backward square leg fenceoff a leg break that was bowled way outside off stump
Kolkata Knight Riders inched closer to its second successive win at home when Andre Russell induced the fall of Sarfaraz Khan with a slower one down the leg side. The Kings XI Punjab batsman tried to pull the ball but only managed a loopy top-edge for Dinesh Karthik to run to his left and take the catch. David Miller, for long Kings XI Punjab’s stroke-player in the middle-order, will have to play a dual role of holding an end up and scoring at a fast clip too.
IPL 12 Match 6 KKR vs KXIP at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: All over! Piyush Chawla complete the formalities for KKR, who keep it two out of two at the Eden Gardens. They beat KXIP by 28 runs.
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KKR vs KXIP 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP, Today's Match Preview: After clinching win in their first matches, both Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab will lock horns in 6th match of the IPL 2019 at Eden Gardens to strengthen their positions in the points table.
File images of KKR captain Dinesh Karthik and KXIP captain R Ashwin. Sportzpics
KKR started off the campaign by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets. Chasing a difficult target of 182 runs, KKR were 118/4 in the 16th over and required a massive effort from someone in the ranks to take the team home. Andre Russell took the task in hand and blasted a 19-ball 49, which included 4 fours and 4 sixes, to get KKR past the target. He was ably supported by Nitish Rana, who hit 68 off 47 balls and Shubman Gill, who played a 10-ball 18 cameo.
Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs in their opening clashing of the season. It was a controversial match after Punjab captain R Ashwin mankaded Jos Buttler. After Buttler's wicket, Rajasthan could not find ground and kept on losing wickets at regular interval to lose the match.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Full squads
Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa
Kings XI Punjab Squad Team 2019 Players list: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran(w), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Karun Nair, David Miller, Simran Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar
Updated Date:
Mar 28, 2019
Also See
RR vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2019 Match at Jaipur, Full cricket score: Punjab beat Rajasthan by 14 runs in thrilling contest
DC vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2019 at Delhi, Full Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings win by six wickets, register second victory
Highlights, IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH Match at Kolkata, Full cricket score: Russell's 19-ball 49 takes Knight Riders home