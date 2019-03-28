G Rajaraman, senior journalist 23:44 (IST)

Andre Russell’s all-round skills stood out again as Kolkata Knight Riders completed a comprehensive victory over Kings XI Punjab. Half centuries by Mayank Agarwal and David Miller could not take the visiting side near the finish line.

But that was always a tough task after Kings XI Punjab goofed up on the field at a most opportune moment – it had just three fielders inside the circle when Mohammed Shami yorked Russell when the West Indies powerhouse had made only 3 runs and finished with 48.

The Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers found the better lengths than the visiting bowlers for whom the two spinners R Ashwin and Varun Chakravarthy were a disappointment tonight. Piyush Chawla played a quiet but effective role for Kolkata Knight Riders that had other stars on Wednesday with Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa scoring half-centuries.