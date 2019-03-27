IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, KKR vs KXIP: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar
IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs PUN Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 27th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs PUN - Mar 27th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs MUM - Mar 28th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Modi address to nation LIVE Updates: PM says Mission Shakti not directed at any nation, didn't flout international norms
-
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Suspense in Wayanad over Rahul Gandhi's candidature even as Kerala Congress gears up
-
China destroys prints of 30,000 world maps which did not show Arunachal Pradesh, Taiwan as part of its territory
-
'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his road to glory at 2016 Rio Olympics
-
Robert Mueller probe into 2016 presidential election, collusion between Russia and Donald Trump inconclusive: What's in store for US president
-
Jet Airways' new investor needs to bring Rs 4,500 cr capital, says SBI; Expression of Interest to be issued next month
-
Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species; will timely solutions be found?
-
Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint murals, as part of a St+art India project
-
Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't pay heed to glaring age gaps
-
PM Modi's Address To The Nation: 'मिशन शक्ति कामयाब, चौथा स्पेस सुपरपॉवर बना भारत'
-
BJP की नई लिस्ट जारी: मेनका और वरुण गांधी की सीट आपस में हुई अदलाबदली
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: 28 मार्च को शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा कांग्रेस से जुड़ेंगे
-
Jet Airways Bailout Pkg: माल्या ने साधा मोदी सरकार पर निशाना, बैंकों पर Double Standard का लगाया आरोप
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: BJP में शामिल हुईं जया प्रदा, रामपुर में आज़म खान को दे सकती हैं चुनौती!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
In the sixth match of the IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Both teams began their campaign in the 12th edition of the tournament on a winning note. While KKR won the contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets, courtesy Andre Russell's blistering knock of 49 from just 19 balls, Kings XI Punjab clinched their tournament opener against Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs in a thrilling, but controversial contest.
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Dinesh Karthik. Sportzpics
It is expected that this contest will yet again see some power-hitting as the game will feature the likes of Chris Gayle and Russell. Gayle hit a 47-ball 79 in the last game and is looking all set for a massive score once again in the tournament.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's IPLIPL 2019 match between KKR and KXIP:
When will KKR vs KXIP fixture take place?
The match between KKR and KXIP will take place on 27 March, 2019.
Where will the match be played?
The KKR-KXIP fixture will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
What time does the match begin?
The KKR-KXIP fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 27, 2019 12:48:12 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP Match Preview: Chris Gayle, Andre Russell in focus as Kings XI face Knight Riders post R Ashwin's 'Mankad' storm
IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders preview: Andre Russell the key as variety and depth make KKR a team to watch out for
IPL 2019: KKR captain Dinesh Karthik says focus is on T20 league, doesn't want to think about World Cup