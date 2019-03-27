First Cricket
IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, KKR vs KXIP: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 27, 2019 12:48:12 IST

In the sixth match of the IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Both teams began their campaign in the 12th edition of the tournament on a winning note. While KKR won the contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets, courtesy Andre Russell's blistering knock of 49 from just 19 balls, Kings XI Punjab clinched their tournament opener against Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs in a thrilling, but controversial contest.

Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders Dinesh Karthik bats against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics

Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Dinesh Karthik. Sportzpics

It is expected that this contest will yet again see some power-hitting as the game will feature the likes of Chris Gayle and Russell. Gayle hit a 47-ball 79 in the last game and is looking all set for a massive score once again in the tournament.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's IPLIPL 2019 match between KKR and KXIP:

When will KKR vs KXIP fixture take place?

The match between KKR and KXIP will take place on 27 March, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The KKR-KXIP fixture will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time does the match begin?

The KKR-KXIP fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 12:48:12 IST

Tags : Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, Cricket, Dinesh Karthik, Eden Gardens, Indian Premier League, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 KKR, IPL 2019 KXIP, Kolkata, R Ashwin

