In the sixth match of the IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Both teams began their campaign in the 12th edition of the tournament on a winning note. While KKR won the contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets, courtesy Andre Russell's blistering knock of 49 from just 19 balls, Kings XI Punjab clinched their tournament opener against Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs in a thrilling, but controversial contest.

It is expected that this contest will yet again see some power-hitting as the game will feature the likes of Chris Gayle and Russell. Gayle hit a 47-ball 79 in the last game and is looking all set for a massive score once again in the tournament.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's IPLIPL 2019 match between KKR and KXIP:

When will KKR vs KXIP fixture take place?

The match between KKR and KXIP will take place on 27 March, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The KKR-KXIP fixture will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time does the match begin?

The KKR-KXIP fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

