IPL | Match 26 Apr 12, 2019
KKR vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets
KKR vs DC Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Shikhar Dhawan stars in Delhi Capitals' seven-wicket win

Date: Saturday, 13 April, 2019 00:07 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Indian Premier League 2019 Match 26 Match Result Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets

178/7
Overs
20.0
R/R
8.9
Fours
16
Sixes
8
Extras
5
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Piyush Chawla not out 14 6 2 0
Kuldeep Yadav not out 2 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ishant Sharma 4 1 21 1
Chris Morris 4 0 38 2
180/3
Overs
18.5
R/R
9.73
Fours
17
Sixes
7
Extras
3
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shikhar Dhawan not out 97 63 11 2
Colin Ingram not out 14 6 1 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Prasidh Krishna 3 0 25 1
Lockie Ferguson 3 0 37 0

Kolkata Knight Riders VS Delhi Capitals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • That's it from us today. Delhi Capitals were clearly the better side on the day and Kolkata Knight Riders were simply blown away right from the start when Ishant clean bowled Denly on the first ball of the match. Shubman Gill and Andre Russell did provide the base for KKR to fight on but the bowlers were just not up to the mark. 

    Tomorrow, another two high-octane contest awaits us. Rajasthan will play Mumbai at Wankhede and in the evening game, Kings XI Punjab will host Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

    See you then. Take care and good night. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Shikhar Dhawan is Player of the Match for his 63-ball 97

    Dhawan: I knew it could be my first T20 hundred. I knew the team goal was important and that is why I took the single rather than hit a big shot. It was a beautiful wicket to bat on. Supports bowlers as well. We have to adopt quickly in Delhi. It takes a skill to do so. I knew I had to stay till the last. We wanted to build the partnership. It was good for us in the end. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals captain: It was an amazing feeling. Special win, this has never happened since I have been playing. Back-to-back wins feel nice. It as really tough for us to decide the team.  All the team management decided regarding one change.  I think it was a good moive to get it Keemo PaulIt was an outstanding effort. We love batting on such tracks. The way Shikhar Dhawan played showed his experience and class. Amazing to watch him. We had discussed that one of the top order to take responsibilty. Today he came out and delivered the goods. He is an amazing personality and is good to have him around.

    Full Scorecard

  • Pant: I just try to keep my head clear and play my game. I wanted to take the game deep. You need to control the innings when you are chasing something like 180. I don't focus on what bowler is trying to do. It was fantastic to bat on this pitch. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Dinesh Karthik. KKR captain: We did not bat well. Expected bowlers to put up a better fight. Shubman got his opportunity and grabbed it with both hands. Picking wickets have been hard at Eden. There are couples of areas bowlers can work hard on and come sback stronger. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    Dhawan misses out on a hundred at Eden Gardens but he will still be happy with this knock (97 off 63), he has guided the team to a great victory at Eden Gardens. As Ingram hit that six, Dhawan was the first one to applaud the shot. Team first, individual milestones later. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    Resounding victory by Delhi and it keeps them in the top four.  Dhawan was exceptional, but overs 7-10 with the ball was then turning point. KKR should have gone harder with the bat. A score of 190-200 was required on this pitch. Consecutive losses now for KKR and there is a concern over Russell's fitness.  

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    SIX! Big six from Ingram, over the long-on region, and that's the end of the game. Dhawan has to satisfy himself with 97 made off 63. 

    DC win by 7 wickets

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR! Fullish and faster one from Chawla, Ingram clears his front leg and tries to go big over covers, the ball takes the edge off his bat and goes to third man boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Delhi Capitals 167/3 ( Shikhar Dhawan 95 , Colin Ingram 3)

    DC score latest updates

    Rana comes into the attack and guess what Pant is back in the hut. Yet another failure just before the victory mark for him. He needs to work on this aspect quickly. Needs to finish games for his team, develop that habit. Dhawan is on 95 . Needs 5 for his 100. Delhi needs 12 off 12. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    OUT! A wicket falls, Pant walks down the track and hits a one-handed shot, but does not get the elevation this time and Kuldeep takes a comfortable catch at the long-on boundary. He has to walk back for 46 made off 31 balls. Pant c Kuldeep Yadav b Nitish Rana 46(31) 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Century stands for Delhi v KKR in IPL:

    David Warner/Paul Collingwood, Delhi, 2010
    Karun Nair/Sam Billings, Delhi, 2016
    SHIKHAR DHAWAN/RISHABH PANT, Kolkata, 2019*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Delhi Capitals 162/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 93 , Rishabh Pant (W) 46)

    DC score latest updates

    100-run stand comes up between Pant and Dhawan. Pant played two lovely strokes in the over. Nothing has gone right for KKR in this game. More worries for DK as Russell is struggling to bowl. There is some issue with his legs now. Dhawan moves closer to his hundred. Delhi Capitals need 17 runs in 18 balls

    Full Scorecard
  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    KKR vs DC Expert's voice

    This has been a masterclass by Dhawan. Those vintage cover drives, sweeps and the composure once the game has swung in Delhi's favour. KKR have really missed the services of Narine in tbr powerplay. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    SIX! Power, timing and elegance, Pant has it all, another fuller in length and Pant dispatches it over the long-on boundary for a maximum. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR! What a shot, authoritative from Pant, as he gets a half-volley and he smacks it past the cover fielder for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Delhi Capitals 148/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 90 , Rishabh Pant (W) 35)

    DC score latest updates

    Pant has been brilliant in this innings. He has looked to collect singles and doubles. Also, every now and then he has looked to hit boundaries. But Dhawan has been the hero so far for Delhi. Into 90s now. World Cup selection day, two days after. Everything is sorted. Delhi Capitals need 31 runs in 24 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR! Dhawan bounces out of the crease and smashes it to long-on region for a boundary. Going easy now is Delhi.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Delhi Capitals 138/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 84 , Rishabh Pant (W) 31)

    DC score latest updates

    Krishna back on. Dhawan smokes him for a boundary through the off side. He is playing at his will. Almost pre-conceiving every shot. DK has a serious look on his face, reflects the mood of the team right now. He is not getting the best from his players tonight. Delhi Capitals need 41 runs in 30 balls

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Will Dhawan go past his highest score and score his first century in the IPL?

    Shikhar Dhawan's highest score in IPL is 95* which he scored while playing for Chargers against KXIP at Dharamsala in 2011.

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    Pant has been hit in the mid-riff area and he is getting some medical attention. Meanwhile, umpires opt to go for the time-out. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR! Half-volley outside the off stump, all that Dhawan had to do was find the gap and he managed to beat the fielder at mid-off. The ball races away for four through Russell who dived in that region. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Delhi Capitals 130/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 77 , Rishabh Pant (W) 31)

    DC score latest updates

    Something has defnitely hit KKR here. They have lacked the bite in this bowling and fielding display so far. Chawla comes back on, gets hit for a boundary on the first ball and then ends the over with another one at the end. Delhi Capitals need 49 runs in 36 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR! Fullish in length, Pant sweeps and sweeps well, the ball travels to deep mid-wicket boundary for four runs. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR! Bad ball, wrong'un goes wrong, short in length, enough time for Pant to rock back and hit it through the vacant deep cover region. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Delhi Capitals 118/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 76 , Rishabh Pant (W) 20)

    DC score latest updates

    Ferguson into the attack and he starts off with a boundary. Two off the next ball. Easy for DC right now. Batsmen scoring freely as he kept on giving loose balls. KKR need a quick fix in their bowling. Pant and Dhawan set. They bring up 50-run stand as well. Delhi Capitals need 61 runs in 42 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR! Dhawan stands and delivers, right in his arc and he uses hand eye coordination to good effect, hits it through the covers for a good-looking boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR! Shot of the match from Dhawan, high back lift and full flow of the bat, the ball travels to the cover boundary at rocket speed. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Delhi Capitals 105/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 65 , Rishabh Pant (W) 19)

    DC score latest updates

    Alright, KKR looking a bit rusty on the field suddenly as DC convert ones into twos and taking singles comfortably. Nitish Rana is into the attack. Eden Gardens has gone all silent. DC cruising now, they need 74 runs in 48 balls. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    KKR vs DC Expert’s Voice

    A couple of misdirected short balls have helped Dhawan find form. Delhi are well posied in the run chase and need to be cricket smart. Pant has played a couple reckless shots in tight run chases, he needs to be better tonight. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Delhi Capitals 98/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 60 , Rishabh Pant (W) 17)

    DC score latest updates

    Pant has had enough of playing the dot balls in the last Kuldeep over and in this over, he goes big straightaway against the chinaman bowler. Delhi are on top but feel a bad shot is around the corner from either of the two batsmen as they look to play big shots. 10 off this over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    SIX! One-handed slog from Pant is back into action, flight from Kuldeep and Pant comes down the track and with one hand, smahes it over the long-off region for a massive six. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is Shikhar Dhawan's 50th fifty in T20 cricket.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 88/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 58 , Rishabh Pant (W) 10)

    DC score latest updates

    Ricky is into the attack, not Ponting. Carlos 'Ricky' Brathwaite it is. Two short balls and he was lucky to have been not hit for boundaries on the first two bad balls. But he continued bowling the wrong length and was punished by Dhawan off the fourth and fifth balls, and the opener reached his fifty. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR! Short ball, angled in to Dhawan and he punishes it, goes on back foot and pulls it away for four to backward sqaure leg. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR and fifty comes up for Dhawan, room outside the off stump, Dhawan punches it through the covers, finds the gap and gets four runs which takes him the fifty. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Delhi Capitals 75/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 46 , Rishabh Pant (W) 9)

    DC score latest updates

    An intense, silent battle is on between the two best buddies in the Indian team. Kuldeep vs Pant. Kuldeep is not afraid to give flight to the ball and Pant is keen to cut him off his off stump. Kuldeep wins this over. Just 3 runs off it, including 3 dots to Pant. Time-out taken.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Delhi Capitals 72/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 44 , Rishabh Pant (W) 8)

    DC score latest updates

    Spin from both the ends as Piyush Chawla, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack. Dhawan and Pant happy with singles at the moment at the start. Dhawan now into 40s. He needed this knock to come back in some sort of form. Pant hits boundary on the last ball to end the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR! How long could you keep Pant quiet? He sees the flight, sits on one knee and heaves it across, hits it to deep in the leg side for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Delhi Capitals 62/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 40 , Rishabh Pant (W) 2)

    DC score latest updates

    Kuldeep Yadav, left-arm chinaman, brought into the attack. This would be interesting to see. Pant likes to go big against the spinners. Plays two balls in the over and is looking quiet so far. He looked to get out of the crease but Kuldeep saw him coming and pitched it short. 6 off the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Least IPL matches to score 1,000 runs and take 50 wickets:

    57 - ANDRE RUSSELL*
    62 - Kieron Pollard
    62 - Shane Watson 
    78 - Dwayne Bravo
    79 - Jacques Kallis

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Delhi Capitals 57/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 37 , Rishabh Pant (W) 0)

    DC score latest updates

    Russell delivers with the ball. Not the best delivery he has bowled so far but he removed Iyer. Pant is the new man in. Dhawan still there. Spinners would in the attack soon. Don't go anywhere as a mouth-watering contest between Pant and spinners would be on any minute now. End of powerplay. 57 runs made in the six overs. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    KKR vs DC Expert’s Voice 

    Dhawan off to a flier and that should help the others like Pant settle into the innings. DC don't quite have the lower order hitting capabilities like KKR, so they need to stay ahead of the rate. Plus couple of dramatic collapses are bound to play on their mind during the run chase.

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    OUT! Here is the wicket KKR were looking for. Russell pitched it on middle-leg stump line and it was directed towards Iyer's leg, he tried to tap it to leg side but the ball brushed off his bat and went directly into the hands of Karthik in time well to his left side. Shreyas Iyer c Karthik b A Russell 6(6) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Delhi Capitals 55/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 36 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 5)

    DC score latest updates

    Ferguson back into the attack and KKR are bowling poorly here. Too many short balls much to the liking of Dhawan, who is strong on back foot. 10 from the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR! Short ball this time from Ferguson and Dhawan rock back, smacks it to deep mid-wicket boundary. Another four runs for the left-handed batsman.

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR! Ferguson bowls on Iyer's legs and the right-handed batsman plays it down the ground, hitting a boundary at long-on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Delhi Capitals 45/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 31 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 0)

    DC score latest updates

    Russell into the attack and he almost got Dhawan on the second ball. But he has been hit for three boundaries in the over. Dhawan riding his luck and beginning to play some beautiful shots after the catch was put down. 13 from this over.

    Full Scorecard

  • DC score latest updates

    FOUR! Best shot of the night from Dhawan, pitched full and he hits a beautiful on-drive. There was no stopping this one. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Andre Russell needs one wicket to complete 50 IPL wickets.

    Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Match 26 KKR vs DC at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Dhawan misses out on a hundred at Eden Gardens but he will be happy with this knock, he has guided the team to a great victory at Eden Gardens. As Ingram hit that six, Dhawan was the first one to applaud the shot. Team first, individual milestones later.

IPL 2019, KKR vs DC, Today's Match Preview: Another mouth-watering clash awaits the fans of IPL 2019 as Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals in the 26th match of the tournament. Dinesh Karthik-led side suffered a massive defeat in the hands of Chennai Super Kings, losing the game by 7 wickets. Karthik, however, was unperturbed by the loss. He mentioned at the end of the game that the team had been playing good cricket and the loss was a result of the side playing back-to-back games and that the team will be back to winning ways soon. However, the two-time IPL champions need not get carried away.  In Capitals, they have a much-improved team, who has had a roller-coaster ride so far in the tournament but posses the capability to beat any side on a given day.

Capitals' biggest challenge would be to stop the onslaught of Andre Russell, who went berserk the last time the two teams met in the competition. Not to forget, the first clash between the two teams was decided through a Super Over. KKR choked in that over but would make sure that they don't let the match slip away from their stranglehold this time around.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant (w), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2019

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 7 4 3 0 8
3
Mumbai
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Delhi
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Punjab
 7 4 3 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

