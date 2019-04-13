Russell into the attack and he almost got Dhawan on the second ball. But he has been hit for three boundaries in the over. Dhawan riding his luck and beginning to play some beautiful shots after the catch was put down. 13 from this over.

Ferguson back into the attack and KKR are bowling poorly here. Too many short balls much to the liking of Dhawan, who is strong on back foot. 10 from the over.

OUT! Here is the wicket KKR were looking for. Russell pitched it on middle-leg stump line and it was directed towards Iyer's leg, he tried to tap it to leg side but the ball brushed off his bat and went directly into the hands of Karthik in time well to his left side. Shreyas Iyer c Karthik b A Russell 6(6)

KKR vs DC Expert’s Voice Dhawan off to a flier and that should help the others like Pant settle into the innings. DC don't quite have the lower order hitting capabilities like KKR, so they need to stay ahead of the rate. Plus couple of dramatic collapses are bound to play on their mind during the run chase.

Russell delivers with the ball. Not the best delivery he has bowled so far but he removed Iyer. Pant is the new man in. Dhawan still there. Spinners would in the attack soon. Don't go anywhere as a mouth-watering contest between Pant and spinners would be on any minute now. End of powerplay. 57 runs made in the six overs.

Kuldeep Yadav, left-arm chinaman, brought into the attack. This would be interesting to see. Pant likes to go big against the spinners. Plays two balls in the over and is looking quiet so far. He looked to get out of the crease but Kuldeep saw him coming and pitched it short. 6 off the over.

FOUR! How long could you keep Pant quiet? He sees the flight, sits on one knee and heaves it across, hits it to deep in the leg side for a boundary.

Spin from both the ends as Piyush Chawla, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack. Dhawan and Pant happy with singles at the moment at the start. Dhawan now into 40s. He needed this knock to come back in some sort of form. Pant hits boundary on the last ball to end the over.

An intense, silent battle is on between the two best buddies in the Indian team. Kuldeep vs Pant. Kuldeep is not afraid to give flight to the ball and Pant is keen to cut him off his off stump. Kuldeep wins this over. Just 3 runs off it, including 3 dots to Pant. Time-out taken.

FOUR and fifty comes up for Dhawan, room outside the off stump, Dhawan punches it through the covers, finds the gap and gets four runs which takes him the fifty.

FOUR! Short ball, angled in to Dhawan and he punishes it, goes on back foot and pulls it away for four to backward sqaure leg.

Ricky is into the attack, not Ponting. Carlos 'Ricky' Brathwaite it is. Two short balls and he was lucky to have been not hit for boundaries on the first two bad balls. But he continued bowling the wrong length and was punished by Dhawan off the fourth and fifth balls, and the opener reached his fifty.

SIX! One-handed slog from Pant is back into action, flight from Kuldeep and Pant comes down the track and with one hand, smahes it over the long-off region for a massive six.

Pant has had enough of playing the dot balls in the last Kuldeep over and in this over, he goes big straightaway against the chinaman bowler. Delhi are on top but feel a bad shot is around the corner from either of the two batsmen as they look to play big shots. 10 off this over.

KKR vs DC Expert’s Voice A couple of misdirected short balls have helped Dhawan find form. Delhi are well posied in the run chase and need to be cricket smart. Pant has played a couple reckless shots in tight run chases, he needs to be better tonight.

Alright, KKR looking a bit rusty on the field suddenly as DC convert ones into twos and taking singles comfortably. Nitish Rana is into the attack. Eden Gardens has gone all silent. DC cruising now, they need 74 runs in 48 balls.

Ferguson into the attack and he starts off with a boundary. Two off the next ball. Easy for DC right now. Batsmen scoring freely as he kept on giving loose balls. KKR need a quick fix in their bowling. Pant and Dhawan set. They bring up 50-run stand as well. Delhi Capitals need 61 runs in 42 balls

Something has defnitely hit KKR here. They have lacked the bite in this bowling and fielding display so far. Chawla comes back on, gets hit for a boundary on the first ball and then ends the over with another one at the end. Delhi Capitals need 49 runs in 36 balls

FOUR! Half-volley outside the off stump, all that Dhawan had to do was find the gap and he managed to beat the fielder at mid-off. The ball races away for four through Russell who dived in that region.

Pant has been hit in the mid-riff area and he is getting some medical attention. Meanwhile, umpires opt to go for the time-out.

Will Dhawan go past his highest score and score his first century in the IPL? Shikhar Dhawan's highest score in IPL is 95* which he scored while playing for Chargers against KXIP at Dharamsala in 2011.

Krishna back on. Dhawan smokes him for a boundary through the off side. He is playing at his will. Almost pre-conceiving every shot. DK has a serious look on his face, reflects the mood of the team right now. He is not getting the best from his players tonight. Delhi Capitals need 41 runs in 30 balls

Pant has been brilliant in this innings. He has looked to collect singles and doubles. Also, every now and then he has looked to hit boundaries. But Dhawan has been the hero so far for Delhi. Into 90s now. World Cup selection day, two days after. Everything is sorted. Delhi Capitals need 31 runs in 24 balls

KKR vs DC Expert's voice This has been a masterclass by Dhawan. Those vintage cover drives, sweeps and the composure once the game has swung in Delhi's favour. KKR have really missed the services of Narine in tbr powerplay.

100-run stand comes up between Pant and Dhawan. Pant played two lovely strokes in the over. Nothing has gone right for KKR in this game. More worries for DK as Russell is struggling to bowl. There is some issue with his legs now. Dhawan moves closer to his hundred. Delhi Capitals need 17 runs in 18 balls

OUT! A wicket falls, Pant walks down the track and hits a one-handed shot, but does not get the elevation this time and Kuldeep takes a comfortable catch at the long-on boundary. He has to walk back for 46 made off 31 balls. Pant c Kuldeep Yadav b Nitish Rana 46(31)

Rana comes into the attack and guess what Pant is back in the hut. Yet another failure just before the victory mark for him. He needs to work on this aspect quickly. Needs to finish games for his team, develop that habit. Dhawan is on 95 . Needs 5 for his 100. Delhi needs 12 off 12.

FOUR! Fullish and faster one from Chawla, Ingram clears his front leg and tries to go big over covers, the ball takes the edge off his bat and goes to third man boundary.

SIX! Big six from Ingram, over the long-on region, and that's the end of the game. Dhawan has to satisfy himself with 97 made off 63. DC win by 7 wickets

Resounding victory by Delhi and it keeps them in the top four. Dhawan was exceptional, but overs 7-10 with the ball was then turning point. KKR should have gone harder with the bat. A score of 190-200 was required on this pitch. Consecutive losses now for KKR and there is a concern over Russell's fitness.

Dhawan misses out on a hundred at Eden Gardens but he will still be happy with this knock (97 off 63), he has guided the team to a great victory at Eden Gardens. As Ingram hit that six, Dhawan was the first one to applaud the shot. Team first, individual milestones later.

Dinesh Karthik. KKR captain: We did not bat well. Expected bowlers to put up a better fight. Shubman got his opportunity and grabbed it with both hands. Picking wickets have been hard at Eden. There are couples of areas bowlers can work hard on and come sback stronger.

Pant : I just try to keep my head clear and play my game. I wanted to take the game deep. You need to control the innings when you are chasing something like 180. I don't focus on what bowler is trying to do. It was fantastic to bat on this pitch.

Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals captain : It was an amazing feeling. Special win, this has never happened since I have been playing. Back-to-back wins feel nice. It as really tough for us to decide the team. All the team management decided regarding one change. I think it was a good moive to get it Keemo Paul. It was an outstanding effort. We love batting on such tracks. The way Shikhar Dhawan played showed his experience and class. Amazing to watch him. We had discussed that one of the top order to take responsibilty. Today he came out and delivered the goods. He is an amazing personality and is good to have him around.

Dhawan: I knew it could be my first T20 hundred. I knew the team goal was important and that is why I took the single rather than hit a big shot. It was a beautiful wicket to bat on. Supports bowlers as well. We have to adopt quickly in Delhi. It takes a skill to do so. I knew I had to stay till the last. We wanted to build the partnership. It was good for us in the end.

That's it from us today. Delhi Capitals were clearly the better side on the day and Kolkata Knight Riders were simply blown away right from the start when Ishant clean bowled Denly on the first ball of the match. Shubman Gill and Andre Russell did provide the base for KKR to fight on but the bowlers were just not up to the mark. Tomorrow, another two high-octane contest awaits us. Rajasthan will play Mumbai at Wankhede and in the evening game, Kings XI Punjab will host Royal Challengers Bangalore. See you then. Take care and good night.

OUT! What a start for Delhi Capitals! Ishant Sharma with a big inswinger makes a real mess of Joe Denly's stumps. Ishant gets one to pitch up, the ball swings in the air and continues to slant after pitching. Goes through the gate as Denly looked to drive first up. His off-stump cartwheels and Sharma and Denly has a golden duck to his name. J Denly b I Sharma KKR 0/1

KKR score latest updates OUT! Rabada has got the breakthrough! The big man strikes with a quick and a well-directed bouncer. Excellent work from Rishabh Pant to complete a smart catch. Bouncer angled into Robin Uthappa which was on the rise and he was looking to hook it over fine leg but instead gloves it to Pant. R Uthappa c Pant b Rabada 28(30) DC 63/2

KKR score latest updates FIFTY! Can't help but feel so happy for this young man with immense talent. Shubman Gill cuts to third man to bring up his second IPL half-century. A little pump of the fists as he reaches the landmark and the entire dugout stands and appluads.

KKR score latest updates OUT! Bowled'em! Morris hits the base of the middle stump and Rana's time in the middle comes to an end. Morris leaps in the air to celebrate the wicket. Nitish Rana b Chris Morris 11(12) DC 93/3

KKR score latest updates OUT! Oh that's such a sad end. Gill got on on the pads and he has flicked it straight to the short fine leg. Hangs his head in agony and puts up a smile. Fine innings but an unfortunate end. Shubman Gill c Axar b K Paul 65(39)

KKR score latest updates OUT! Rabada comes into the attack and picks a wicket. It was full on the pads and Karthik has flicked it straight down deep squareleg's throat. Rabada wears a smile, knowing that he got away that time. DK is clearly disappointed. D Karthik c Dhawan b Rabada 2

KKR score latest updates OUT! Morris has done a lot of the bowlers haven't been able to do. He has got rid of Andre Rseell just when he was firing all cylinders. Went full and wide of off and Russell slices it powerfully but has struck it straight to Kagiso Rabada. A wicket against the run of play but this might be a massive difference in the final score. Another blazing innings from Dre. Russ A Russell c Rabada b Chris Morris 45(21)

OUT! Keemo Paul has Brathwaite caught in the deep with a slower ball. Was dug short into the pitch and Brathwaite goes for a swipe, didn't time it at all and is caught at deep midwicket. Brathwaite c Rahul Tewatia b K Paul 6(7)

OUT! That's the end of Shaw, beauty of a delivery from Krishna, pitched up and the ball came in, took the edge off Shaw's bat and flew to right of Karthik behind the wickets, who took a great diving catch. Prithvi Shaw c Karthik b Prasidh 14(7)

OUT! Here is the wicket KKR were looking for. Russell pitched it on middle-leg stump line and it was directed towards Iyer's leg, he tried to tap it to leg side but the ball brushed off his bat and went directly into the hands of Karthik in time well to his left side. Shreyas Iyer c Karthik b A Russell 6(6)

Russell delivers with the ball. Not the best delivery he has bowled so far but he removed Iyer. Pant is the new man in. Dhawan still there. Spinners would in the attack soon. Don't go anywhere as a mouth-watering contest between Pant and spinners would be on any minute now. End of powerplay. 57 runs made in the six overs.

100-run stand comes up between Pant and Dhawan. Pant played two lovely strokes in the over. Nothing has gone right for KKR in this game. More worries for DK as Russell is struggling to bowl. There is some issue with his legs now. Dhawan moves closer to his hundred. Delhi Capitals need 17 runs in 18 balls

OUT! A wicket falls, Pant walks down the track and hits a one-handed shot, but does not get the elevation this time and Kuldeep takes a comfortable catch at the long-on boundary. He has to walk back for 46 made off 31 balls. Pant c Kuldeep Yadav b Nitish Rana 46(31)

SIX! Big six from Ingram, over the long-on region, and that's the end of the game. Dhawan has to satisfy himself with 97 made off 63. DC win by 7 wickets

Dhawan misses out on a hundred at Eden Gardens but he will still be happy with this knock (97 off 63), he has guided the team to a great victory at Eden Gardens. As Ingram hit that six, Dhawan was the first one to applaud the shot. Team first, individual milestones later.

IPL 12 Match 26 KKR vs DC at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Dhawan misses out on a hundred at Eden Gardens but he will be happy with this knock, he has guided the team to a great victory at Eden Gardens. As Ingram hit that six, Dhawan was the first one to applaud the shot. Team first, individual milestones later.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KKR vs DC 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, KKR vs DC, Today's Match Preview: Another mouth-watering clash awaits the fans of IPL 2019 as Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals in the 26th match of the tournament. Dinesh Karthik-led side suffered a massive defeat in the hands of Chennai Super Kings, losing the game by 7 wickets. Karthik, however, was unperturbed by the loss. He mentioned at the end of the game that the team had been playing good cricket and the loss was a result of the side playing back-to-back games and that the team will be back to winning ways soon. However, the two-time IPL champions need not get carried away. In Capitals, they have a much-improved team, who has had a roller-coaster ride so far in the tournament but posses the capability to beat any side on a given day.

Capitals' biggest challenge would be to stop the onslaught of Andre Russell, who went berserk the last time the two teams met in the competition. Not to forget, the first clash between the two teams was decided through a Super Over. KKR choked in that over but would make sure that they don't let the match slip away from their stranglehold this time around.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant (w), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps