IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, KKR vs DC: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC)

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 12, 2019 09:56:24 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League 2019.

KKR will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens.

Andre Russell has guided KKR to some memorable wins already. Sportzpics

Andre Russell has guided KKR to some memorable wins already. Sportzpics

KKR lost to CSK in their last match as they couldn't adapt to the slow and spinning Chepauk wicket. They don't have to panic as much because they sit second in the table with 8 points. Their batting revolved around Andre Russell in the last game and they would want the rest of the batting line-up to step up.

DC, on the other hand, got back to winning ways against Royal Challengers Bangalore after the defeat against SRH. With the mid-table competition heating up, they would want to go all out in pursuit of 2 points. Kagiso Rabada will once again be the key and KKR would be looking to unleash him against the in-form Russell. In the batting department, Shikhar Dhawan needs runs under his belt and so does Rishabh Pant.

Expect a cracker.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the KKR vs DC match on Thursday:

 

When will KKR vs DC fixture take place?

The match between KKR and DC will take place on 12 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The KKR vs DC fixture will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time does the match begin?

The KKR-DC fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss set to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2019 09:56:24 IST

