Kolkata Knight Riders host Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2023 on Super Sunday. MS Dhoni’s CSK are the form team, having won four games out of six including the last one against Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. In fact they are on a two-game winning streak.

KKR on the other hand are eighth in the table with just two wins from six matches. They have lost their last three games and will be hoping for a win on Sunday to turn around their season.

KKR vs CSK: Head-to-head

In 27 matches, Chennai Super Kings have won a whopping 17 games while Kolkata Knight Riders have so far managed nine wins. One match ended with no result.

KKR vs CSK: Kolkata weather prediction

The weather in Kolkata on Sunday is expected to be cloudy and there’s a 20% chance of rain, but largely it’s expected to be a rain-free day. The temperature can touch 32-degree Celsius but during the game, it is expected to be between the range of 29-27.

KKR vs CSK live streaming details:

When is the KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 match?

The KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 match will be played on 23 April 2023.

Where will the KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 match be played?

The KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 match start?

The KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 match will start at 7.30 PM IST and the toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where can we live stream KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 match?

The KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Where can we watch KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 match on TV?

The KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 match will be telecast live on Star Sports network channels.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (capt), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh

