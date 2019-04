19:53 (IST)

That brings us to the end of the first match of the Sunday double-header, with Chennai Super Kings maintaining themselves on top of the points table with their seventh victory in eight games. Imran Tahir was brilliant with the ball to help restrict Kolkata Knight Riders, while Suresh Raina went about chase with a cool mind, finishing unbeaten on 58, with Jadeja staying unbeaten on a 17-ball 31 at the other end.



Time for us to shift our attention to the second game of the evening, with Sunrisers Hyderabad winning the toss and opting to bowl against Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium — SRH's base. Follow live updates on the match here.