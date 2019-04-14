First Cricket
IPL | Match 29 Apr 14, 2019
KKR vs CSK
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 28 Apr 13, 2019
KXIP vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets
IPL Apr 15, 2019
MI vs RCB
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
UAE in ZIM Apr 16, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
KKR vs CSK Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Raina, Jadeja drive Chennai Super Kings to five-wicket win

Date: Sunday, 14 April, 2019 19:53 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Indian Premier League 2019 Match 29 Match Result Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets

161/8
Overs
20.0
R/R
8.05
Fours
13
Sixes
7
Extras
9
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Piyush Chawla not out 4 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Deepak Chahar 4 0 36 0
Shardul Thakur 4 0 18 2
162/5
Overs
19.4
R/R
8.35
Fours
21
Sixes
3
Extras
2
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Suresh Raina not out 58 42 7 1
Ravindra Jadeja not out 31 17 5 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Prasidh Krishna 4 0 30 0
Harry Gurney 4 0 37 1

Kolkata Knight Riders VS Chennai Super Kings IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • That brings us to the end of the first match of the Sunday double-header, with Chennai Super Kings maintaining themselves on top of the points table with their seventh victory in eight games. Imran Tahir was brilliant with the ball to help restrict Kolkata Knight Riders, while Suresh Raina went about chase with a cool mind, finishing unbeaten on 58, with Jadeja staying unbeaten on a 17-ball 31 at the other end.


    Time for us to shift our attention to the second game of the evening, with Sunrisers Hyderabad winning the toss and opting to bowl against Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium — SRH's base. Follow live updates on the match here.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    KKR v CSK Expert’s Voice

    CSK clinical at the end again. The juggernaut keeps rolling. They now have two wins in two back to back away games. This time Raina puts his hand up to see his team through. The team management will be delighted to see different players making match winning contributions. It only makes them more formidable in their title defense. The match was set up by the Imran Tahir in the middle overs when he broke the back of KKR middle order in a skillful and courageous display of leg spin bowling.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    CSK's win today was the 10th consecutive for a chasing team in IPL.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19.4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 162/5 ( Suresh Raina 58 , Ravindra Jadeja 31)

    CSK Score latest updates


    Chawla is given the ball for the final over, but he starts off with a quicker delivery outside off to Jadeja, which the latter guides towards third man to start the over off with a four. It's a stroll to the finish line thereafter, with two singles and a brace coming off the next three deliveries, as Chennai Super Kings collect their seventh win in eight games to continue their stronghold at the top of the points table! 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is CSK's first victory after losing five consecutive matches at Eden Gardens in IPL.

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    CSK win by five wickets, posting yet another victory in the final over! Jadeja collects the winning runs, cutting the ball towards deep extra cover and coming back for a second off the fourth delivery of the final over! 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    FOUR! Quicker, short delivery outside off from Chawla to Jadeja, and the latter cuts this towards third man! CSK 158/5; need 4 off 5

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    KKR v CSK Expert’s Voice


    Raina has played some good innings this season but hasn't stayed there till the end to see his team home. No matter which way this turns, CSK will be richer for their premium middle order player getting to spend time in the middle in a pressure situation. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Chennai Super Kings 154/5 ( Suresh Raina 57 , Ravindra Jadeja 24)

    CSK Score latest updates


    Gurney is brought back to bowl his final over, but the Englishman perhaps suffers his first major jolt of the season as he is clobbered for three consecutive fours by Jadeja, with 16 runs coming off the over. Suddenly, the job is all the easier for the Super Kings. CSK need 8 to win off 6. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    FOUR! A hat-trick of fours, this time Jadeja flicking a full delivery from Gurney towards the square-leg fence! Poor lines from Gurney so far. CSK 151/5

     

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    FOUR! Back-to-back fours for Jadeja off Gurney, this one coming off a leading edge that sends the ball towards wide third man! CSK 147/5

     

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most 50-plus scores in IPL:

    43 - David Warner
    40 - Virat Kohli
    37 - SURESH RAINA*
    36 - Gautam Gambhir
    35 - Rohit Sharma

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    FOUR! Jadeja skips down the pitch, and hammers the ball over the bowler's head! CSK 143/5

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    KKR v CSK Expert’s Voice

    CSK have to cross the line without their captain holding the hand tonight. Another timely test for the team. With Jadeja and Raina in the middle and Santner back in the dugout, you would back the men in yellow to cross the line. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Chennai Super Kings 138/5 ( Suresh Raina 56 , Ravindra Jadeja 9)

    CSK Score latest updates


    Narine bowls out his final over. Raina muscles the ball towards the cow corner fence for a boundary off the second delivery. Eight off the over, with four singles coming off it aside from the boundary, as Narine finishes with figures of 2/19. CSK need 24 to win off 12. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    FOUR! Muscled away towards the cow corner fence by Raina off Narine! CSK 136/5

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 130/5 ( Suresh Raina 50 , Ravindra Jadeja 7)

    CSK Score latest updates


    Prasidh Krishna returns to the attack for the slog overs. Raina collects a single off the first ball to bring up his half century. Jadeja gets a leading off the fouth delivery, and comes back for a second after the ball lands in the vacant area beyond cover. Jadeja drives the ball dow the ground off the following delivery. A wide and a single follow. CSK need 32 to win off 18. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    FOUR! Jadeja clears his front foot and drives the ball down the ground to collect his first four! CSK 128/5

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the first time that Narine has dismissed Dhoni in IPL.

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    Fifty up for Suresh Raina off 36 deliveries, the southpaw collecting a single at the start of the 17th over to bring up the milestone. Muted celebrations from Raia though, with the responsibility of almost single-handedly guiding CSK to their seventh win resting on his shoulders. CSK 122/5

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 121/5 ( Suresh Raina 49 , Ravindra Jadeja 0)

    CSK Score latest updates


    Crucial moment in the game after Narine traps Dhoni lbw off the fourth delivery, with MS playing down the wrong line and missing the ball. Jadeja walks out to the crease, and sees off the remaining deliveries. Just one run and a wicket off a golden over from Narine.  CSK need 41 to win off 24. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Suresh Raina now holds the record of scoring most runs against an opponent in IPL, surpassing his tally of 803 runs against MI in IPL.

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

     

    OUT! Narine traps Dhoni lbw! A big moment in the innings, as the West Indian gets rid of the champion finisher by trapping him lbw! MSD tries reviewing it, and ends up wasting the review after getting three reds on HawkEye! CSK 121/5

     

    Dhoni lbw Narine 16(13)

     
     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 120/4 ( Suresh Raina 48 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 16)

    CSK Score latest updates


    Gurney returns to the attack after the timeout. Single collected of each of the first two deliveries, with Raina collecting a double and a boundary off the next two. Raina taps the ball down the ground for a single off the penultimate delivery, and Dhoni steers towards sweeper point for a brace off the last delivery. CSK need 42 to win off 30. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    FOUR! Full toss from Gurney, and Raina simply tickles this away to the fine-leg fence for a boundary. CSK 117/4

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    KKR v CSK Expert’s Voice

    For some reason CSK are taking way more risks in the middle overs than they are known for. Dhoni miscued a lofted shot against Kuldeep but followed it with another attempt nailed it. It's possible that CSK are challenging themselves to finish it in the 19th over instead of 20. With the team already at the top of the table Dhoni had hinted his team could try a few different things. A different modus operandi of closing a run chase could be one of them. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 109/4 ( Suresh Raina 40 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 13)

    CSK Score latest updates


    Raina collects a four and a six off successive deliveries to put Chawla under pressure in his third over. Single collected off each of the last three deliveries. CSK need 53 to win off 36. The umpire signals the second timeout of the innings after this over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    SIX! Raina skips down the ground and smashes Chawla over long on for a maximum! CSK 106/4

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    FOUR! Quicker delivery to Raina from Chawla, and the former guides this behind square on the off side to bring up the 100 for the Super Kings. CSK 100/4

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 96/4 ( Suresh Raina 28 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 12)

    CSK Score latest updates


    Raina collects a single off the first ball. Dhoni gets a thick leading edge while looking for a maximum off the second delivery, coming back for a second. MS gets the six that he was looking for in the third delivery, smashing the ball over long on! Fine running between the wickets in the fourth delivery as Dhoni collects another double. Single collected off the last two deliveries, with 13 coming off the over. CSK need 66 to win off 42. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

     

    SIX! Bang off the middle of his bat, smashing the ball into the stands over long on! CSK 92/4

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    KKR v CSK Expert’s Voice

    Uncharacteristic inning from Jadhav. He had to keep the required run rate under control but was taking too many chances that weren't required in a chase of 162. It means that man Dhoni again has a job in his hands to take his team across in what is a tight run chase now. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MS Dhoni needs 61 runs to complete 4000 runs as captain in the IPL.

    MS Dhoni's batting SR against Sunil Narine in IPL is 50.88.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Chennai Super Kings 83/4 ( Suresh Raina 26 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 1)

    CSK Score latest updates


    Chawla removes the dangerman Jadhav off the first ball of his second over, trapping him plumb leg-before. Jadhav has a word with Raina, but the two concur that it looked out, which is also what HawkEye tells us by showing three reds. MS Dhoni walks out to a loud cheer from the Eden crowd, and gets off the mark right away with a single, with Raina also collecting one for himself off the next delivery. Dot off each of the last three deliveries. Two runs and a wicket off an excellent over from Chawla. CSK need 79 to win from 48 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    OUT! Chawla fires a quicker delivery at Jadhav, removing him for 20 by trapping him leg-before! KKR need wickets at regular intervals to stay in the hunt, and they're getting that right now. CSK 81/4

    Jadhav lbw Chawla 20(12)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Chennai Super Kings 81/3 ( Suresh Raina 25 , Kedar Jadhav 20)

    CSK Score latest updates


    Jadhav goes for a slog-sweep off the second delivery of Kuldeep's second over, clearing the midwicket fence as a result. Muscles the ball towards the cow corner boundary three deliveries later, before collecting a single to keep the strike. 11 off the over. CSK need 81 to win off 54

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    FOUR! Muscled away towards the cow corner fence by Kedar Jadhav, who's starting to get the better of Kuldeep! CSK 80/3

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    SIX! Jadhav goes for a slog towards deep midwicket off the second ball of Kuldeep's second over, clearing the midwicket fence. CSK 76/3

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    KKR v CSK Expert’s Voice

    We are on to something here. The trinity of spinners for KKR are making an impact on the game. They have sustained pressure from both ends and Rayudu perished as a result of that pressure trying to play an uncharacteristic uppish drive. Jadhav has started well with those deft touches and lovely hands. He is one of the best players to have in this situation. Chennai need to make sure that they don't get too far behind the run rate while trying to consolidate. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 70/3 ( Suresh Raina 25 , Kedar Jadhav 9)

    CSK Score latest updates


    Chawla replaces Narine from the High Court End, and he strikes right away, dismissing Rayudu right after the timeout, as the India No 4 hopeful falls cheaply on the eve of India's World Cup squad announcement. Jadhav walks out to bat, and collects consecutive boundaries to get going right away, before collecting a single off the last delivery. Nine off the over. Still anyone's game at the halfway stage of the CSK innings. CSK need 92 to win off 60 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    FOUR! A deft touch from Kedar Jadhav this time, guiding the ball towards third man. Gurney gives the ball a chase in vain. CSK 69/3

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    FOUR! A boundary off the third delivery to Jadhav, as he goes for an inside-out loft towards the extra cover fence. CSK 65/3

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    OUT! The trend of a wicket falling after the powerplay continues, as Rayudu hits the ball straight to Uthappa at short extra cover, giving Chawla a wicket off his first delivery of the evening. CSK 61/3

    Rayudu c Uthappa b Chawla 5(11)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Chennai Super Kings 61/2 ( Suresh Raina 25 , Ambati Rayudu 5)

    CSK Score latest updates


    Kuldeep Yadav brought into the attack in the ninth over, with Rayudu and Raina opting to keep the scoreboard ticking through singles, four of which are collected in the over. Umpire signals timeout at the end of this over. Has been an even contest between bat and ball so far in this innings. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Chennai Super Kings 57/2 ( Suresh Raina 23 , Ambati Rayudu 3)

    CSK Score latest updates


    Narine concedes 10 off this over, including a boundary off the penultimate delivery to Raina, and a wide as Chennai cross the 50-run mark. The two wickets that they have lost have only put the brakes on their run-rate, and CSK will need these two to put up a solid partnership to get back in control. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    KKR v CSK Expert’s Voice

    Narine gets the all important scalp of Faf du Plessis. He hasn't been in the best of bowling forms this season but this could well be the challenge that helps him revive his mojo. He needs to play the role Tahir played in the first half of this game. CSK aren't going hammer and tongs in the middle over so it won't be surprising if we see another last over finish tonight. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    FOUR! Tickled away towards the fine-leg fence by Raina off Narine! CSK 56/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 47/2 ( Suresh Raina 16 , Ambati Rayudu 1)

    CSK Score latest updates


    Krishna starts off with an 144 kmph outswinger to Raina, who flicks the next delivery towards long leg for a single. Just two more singles are collected between Raina and Rayudu in the remaining deliveries. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    CSK's run-rate of 6.60 in middle-overs (7-15) this IPL so far - the lowest among all teams this season.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Chennai Super Kings 44/2 ( Suresh Raina 14 , Ambati Rayudu 0)

    CSK Score latest updates


    Narine is brought into the attack in the final over of the powerplay, and he succeeds in getting rid of the set South African opener off the second delivery with a delivery that beats his defence and knocks the off-stump over. Ambati Rayudu, talk of the town right now with India's WC squad announcement around the corner, walks out to bat and sees off the remainder of the over. Narine starts off with a wicket maiden! End of the CSK powerplay. 

    Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Match 29 KKR vs CSK at Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Chawla is given the ball for the final over, but he starts off with a quicker delivery outside off to Jadeja, which the latter guides towards third man to start the over off with a four. It's a stroll to the finish line thereafter, with two singles and a brace coming off the next three deliveries, as Chennai Super Kings collect their seventh win in eight games to continue their stronghold at the top of the points table!

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KKR vs CSK 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: After suffering back-to-back defeats, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to regain the lost momentum against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Eden Gardens of Sunday.

There's a concern within the team that they are over-dependent on star all-rounder Andre Russell to get the job done and to his credit, the West Indian has been phenomenal in the tournament. But other key players from the side need to step up and perform consistently.

KKR vs CSK Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Raina, Jadeja drive Chennai Super Kings to five-wicket win

File image of Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni. Sportzpics

The spin bowling department of the Knight Riders also should make it count when it matters the most. The likes of Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine definitely have the ability to turn the game around but so far, they have been not doing enough.

For Chennai Super Kings, things have been going as per plan. They sit on top of the table, with victories in six matches out seven. One of the big positives for the MS Dhoni-led side is that they are not dependent on one player. The team has a good number of experienced players in their ranks and they have been consistent with their performers.

Dhoni has been leading his side well with good selection calls, depending on the match conditions and also with perfect bowling changes. Unlike his cool demeanour, he lost his temper last game against Rajasthan where he walked to the middle of the ground and confronted the umpire over a no-ball call.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: MS Dhoni (c/wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2019

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 7 1 0 14
2
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
3
Mumbai
 7 4 3 0 8
4
Delhi
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Punjab
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Bangalore
 7 1 6 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

