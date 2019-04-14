Kolkata Knight Riders take on Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens.

KKR will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on CSK in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League.

KKR were thumped by Delhi Capitals in their last match as the visitors won by 7 wickets at the Eden Gardens. The batting didn't click to expectations and they would look to right the wrongs in this match. Shubman Gill was promoted up the order and he showed his worth with 39-ball 65. KKR need to consistently send him up the order. Andre Russell has been the lone fighter every now and then and the other batsmen need to support him. KKR's spinners too haven't made a significant impact, they would need to up the ante big time.

CSK, on the other hand, are rampant. They sit top of the table with six wins from seven games, amassing 12 points. MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu led their recovery in the last game and helped them chase down 151 from 24/4. CSK will be relieved that Rayudu finally hit form. However, the form of Watson and Raina is a worry. And in the bowling department too Shardul Thakur has gone for plenty. There is not much wrong that CSK have done. And with their experience, they have won the crunch moments. It is going to be a cracker but it will all depend on how CSK bowlers bowl to the man in form - Russell.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the KKR vs CSK match on Sunday:

When will KKR vs CSK fixture take place?

The match between KKR and CSK will take place on 14 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The KKR vs CSK fixture will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

What time does the match begin?

The KKR-CSK fixture will begin at 4 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 3.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.

