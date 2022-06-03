KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer buys new Mercedes SUV worth Rs 2.45 crore; check out the pictures here

It is a well-known fact that Shreyas Iyer is a huge automobile fan and owns some super machines like the Audi RS5 and the Lamborghini Huracan supercar. Looks like the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper has added a new car to his collection - a brand new Mercedes-AMG G 63 4Matic SUV.

The right-handed batter brought the top variant of the German brand's G-wagon series at a whopping price of Rs 2.45 crore. The uber cool vehicle can go from from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds.

Iyer can be seen posing with his brand new SUV in a picture shared by Mumbai's Landmark Cars, a prominent dealer of the German carmaker.

Have a look at the post here.

The dealer congratulated the cricketer on his new purchase and welcomed him to the Star family. "Congratulations to Indian cricketer Mr. Shreyas Iyer for driving home a brand new Mercedes-Benz G 63, the Star that uploads the legacy with unsurpassed off-road and on-road capabilities and a distinctive, timeless design!" the post said.

Shreyas Iyer will be taking to the field in the five-match T20I series against South Africa. The exciting series will be played in India. The first T20I is set to take place in New Delhi on 9 June, followed by fixtures in Cuttack on 12 June, Visakhapatnam on 14 June, Rajkot on 17 June and Bengaluru on 19 June. KL Rahul will lead the Indian side as star batters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not part of the 18-member squad.

Coming to Iyer’s stint as KKR skipper, the team finished at the seventh spot of the points table in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. After a tremendous start to the tournament, the Kolkata-based franchise won only 6 out of 14 contests and was knocked out in the league stage. Iyer himself scored 401 runs in 14 encounters at a strike rate of 134.56 and was one of the key players of the side.

