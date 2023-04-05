Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Kim Cotton becomes first female on-field umpire in full-member men's international cricket match

Kim Cotton becomes first female on-field umpire in full-member men’s international cricket match

New Zealand's Kim Cotton becomes the first on-field female umpire in a men’s international match between two ICC full member countries.

Kim Cotton created history during New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I on 5 April, 2023. Image: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS

Kim Cotton, of New Zealand, became the first female on-field umpire in a full-member men’s international cricket match on Wednesday as she came out to officiate in the second T20 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Dunedin.

Cotton, a veteran in women’s cricket, has officiated in 54 women’s T20Is and 24 women’s ODIs since 2018, both as an on-field and TV umpire.

Cotton was also recently one of the on-field umpires during the Women’s T20 World Cup final in February.

In June 2021, Australia’s Claire Polosak became the first female umpire to officiate a men’s Test when she worked as the fourth umpire during India vs Australia match in Sydney.

Coming to the match, New Zealand won by nine wickets to level the three-game series 1-1.

Updated Date: April 05, 2023 11:04:28 IST

