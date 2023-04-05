Kim Cotton, of New Zealand, became the first female on-field umpire in a full-member men’s international cricket match on Wednesday as she came out to officiate in the second T20 between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Dunedin.

History today for umpire Kim Cotton who becomes the first female umpire to stand in a men’s international match between two @ICC full member countries 🤝#NZvSL #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/EI8C1RJt4d — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) April 5, 2023

Cotton, a veteran in women’s cricket, has officiated in 54 women’s T20Is and 24 women’s ODIs since 2018, both as an on-field and TV umpire.

Cotton was also recently one of the on-field umpires during the Women’s T20 World Cup final in February.

Massive day for New Zealand umpire Kim Cotton first female to umpire a Men’s International T20 #blackcaps and Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/M27LsCeCfw — Lesley Murdoch (@LesleyMurdoch1) April 5, 2023

In June 2021, Australia’s Claire Polosak became the first female umpire to officiate a men’s Test when she worked as the fourth umpire during India vs Australia match in Sydney.

Coming to the match, New Zealand won by nine wickets to level the three-game series 1-1.

