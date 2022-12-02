Mumbai Indians have announced Kieron Pollard and Rashid Khan as captains for their ILT20 franchise MI Emirates and SA20 team MI Cape Town, respectively.

The Mumbai Indians expanded their existence in the T20 league cricketing sphere acquiring two new overseas franchises recently. Both tournaments will consist of six teams.

Both tournaments are set to be inaugurated in January 2023.

This man. This magic. Our skipper Rashid. 💙 pic.twitter.com/8rJVuQxcEa — MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) December 2, 2022

Kieron Pollard will lead MI Emirates. It features some of the best cricket talents in Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, and Imran Tahir, amongst others. ILT20 is set to begin on 23 January 2023.

On the contrary, MI Cape Town will be led by Rashid Khan. The team comprises of a solid local South African core of Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, and Rassie van der Dussen. The team also has some prominent English names in Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, and Liam Livingstone. SA20 is set to start on 10 January 2023.

“We’re extremely pleased to announce our captains for our extended MI Global one family for the cricketing season 2023. We have an amazing mix of talent, experience, and passion in both our captains,” Akash Ambani was quoted as saying in a statement released by the franchise.

Captain Pollard reporting for duty 👨‍✈️ The West Indies stalwart will lead the franchise in our debut season 🙌#OneFamily #MIEmirates #ILT20 pic.twitter.com/PAjyAufJrr — MI Emirates (@MIEmirates) December 2, 2022



“I’m convinced that Polly and Rashid will take forward the MI ethos and MI brand of cricket. Both will work with our excellent coaching teams to infuse the MI spirit in MI Emirates and MI Cape Town and win the hearts of cricket fans in UAE and South Africa,” he added.

