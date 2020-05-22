Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has revealed that he was shocked to see Shoaib Akhtar bowl at an unimaginable pace during the 2005 Test series against Pakistan.

“My first proper Test tour abroad was Pakistan. It was straight off the 2005 Ashes. That [tour] was frightening. The speed at which Shoaib Akhtar bowled in that series, my goodness!” Cricket Pakistan quoted Pietersen as saying.

Pietersen talked about how a taunt from England’s former all-rounder Andrew Flintoff fired up Akhtar despite having issues with his knee. According to Pietersen, Flintoff told Akhtar, who was not being able to bowl that quick, it was no use looking like Tarzan and bowling like Jane.

The England player said Akhtar took it to heart. He added, "My goodness! The speed at which Shoaib Akhtar bowled in that Test series, oh my word! Crazy, he was bowling faster at five in the afternoon than he was in the morning. It was crazy, crazy."

A report by Crictracker mentioned that while the visitors were a formidable team, they were blown away by Akhtar, who took 17 wickets in three appearances. Pakistan won the series 2-0.

Updated Date: May 22, 2020 14:25:59 IST

