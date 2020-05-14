Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has shared a worrying video of people in London flouting social distancing norms and travelling in packed buses.

Posting the video on Twitter, Pietersen wrote, "Unreal scenes in London this morning. COMPLETE LOCKDOWN COMING AGAIN SOON! This is madness!"

The video shows people moving in close quarters despite the UK government asking them to avoid public transport as a safety measure to restrict the spread of COVID-19.

Unreal scenes in London this morning. COMPLETE LOCKDOWN COMING AGAIN SOON! This is madness! https://t.co/FTET9mpbSj — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) May 13, 2020

Also, not all the people commuting in the buses were seen wearing face masks which have been made compulsory by the World Health Organization (WHO) for those stepping out of their houses at the time of the pandemic.

COVID-19 has claimed over 33,000 lives in the UK. The deadly virus has infected more than 2,29,000 people in the country so far.

Pietersen has been quite active on social media and has been reaching out to his fans and followers, asking them to practice social distancing and adhere to the quarantine guidelines.

Last month, the former England batsman had an Instagram Live session with his Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate and Team India skipper Virat Kohli. During the conversation, the cricketers spoke about their life during COVID-19.

Pietersen has said that resumption of cricket will lift the morale of people across the world during the COVID-19 pandemic and cricketers owe it to the fans to play behind closed doors if that hastens the process.

Updated Date: May 14, 2020 13:03:32 IST

