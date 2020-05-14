First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Kevin Pietersen shares video of people defying social distancing norms in London, says complete lockdown returning soon

Posting the video on Twitter, Pietersen wrote, "Unreal scenes in London this morning. COMPLETE LOCKDOWN COMING AGAIN SOON! This is madness!"

FP Trending, May 14, 2020 13:03:32 IST

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has shared a worrying video of people in London flouting social distancing norms and travelling in packed buses.

Posting the video on Twitter, Pietersen wrote, "Unreal scenes in London this morning. COMPLETE LOCKDOWN COMING AGAIN SOON! This is madness!"

The video shows people moving in close quarters despite the UK government asking them to avoid public transport as a safety measure to restrict the spread of COVID-19.

Also, not all the people commuting in the buses were seen wearing face masks which have been made compulsory by the World Health Organization (WHO) for those stepping out of their houses at the time of the pandemic.

COVID-19 has claimed over 33,000 lives in the UK. The deadly virus has infected more than 2,29,000 people in the country so far.

Pietersen has been quite active on social media and has been reaching out to his fans and followers, asking them to practice social distancing and adhere to the quarantine guidelines.

Last month, the former England batsman had an Instagram Live session with his Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate and Team India skipper Virat Kohli. During the conversation, the cricketers spoke about their life during COVID-19.

Pietersen has said that resumption of cricket will lift the morale of people across the world during the COVID-19 pandemic and cricketers owe it to the fans to play behind closed doors if that hastens the process.

Updated Date: May 14, 2020 13:03:32 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, England Cricket Team, England Cricketer, Kevin Pietersen, Kevin Pietersen Twitter, London, Social Distancing, Sports, SportsTracker


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all