What a drudge would cricket become if there was no fun, or as the English would say, a little banter, between the players? While former England batter Kevin Pietersen has been open about his admiration for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni, he is also making no secrets about his banter with the captain cool.

In IPL 2017, after Pietersen had bid adieu to Cricket and donned the commentator’s role, Dhoni used to captain Pune Super Giants. Sometime in the tournament, he had joked that he was better at golf than Dhoni, to which Dhoni had retorted that Pietersen was his first Test wicket during India’s 2011 tour of England. Pietersen had said that the Umpire had changed his decision and he wasn’t actually dismissed by Dhoni.

Well, now Pietersen has produced a video from the 2011 match showing his claim of being not out to be true. Pietersen in addition to this also went on to score a double hundred in the match.

The evidence is CLEAR! I was NOT Dhoni’s first Test wicket.

Nice ball though, MS! 😂😂😂 Thanks for sending this through, @SkyCricket 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XFxJOZG4me — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 16, 2023

Pietersen didn’t stop at this. He found another video from 2008 when he had dismissed Dhoni.

MS Dhoni c Cook b Pietersen pic.twitter.com/UdtXJH37xM — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 17, 2023

However, his comments didn’t seem to be in bad taste and were nothing more than pals pulling legs.

In fact, Pietersen has even asked Dhoni to not think about IPL retirement already and go on for as long as his fitness allows.

“I think everybody wants to keep going. With the Impact Player becoming more relevant now, I think he can. This is one tournament he needs to get up for. He can rest his body. If something is wrong with his knee, he can try and sort it out over the next couple of months. Why not? He is a fit guy, he is an athlete,” Pietersen said on Star Sports.

