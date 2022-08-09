'Karthik can do commentary beside me': Ajay Jadeja on India's T20 World Cup squad

It has been a good few months for Dinesh Karthik. After an excellent IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the veteran has got an extended run for the Indian team where he is being used as a finisher. He finds himself in the squad for Asia Cup and looks all but certain to be in the side for the T20 World Cup.

However, former India batter Ajay Jadeja does not agree with his selection. After the disappointment in the last T20 World Cup, the Indian team, under captain Rohit Sharma, has made a visible change to their approach and has started playing an ultra-aggressive brand of cricket. Speaking about the same, Jadeja said that if the side maintains this approach, even Virat Kohli finds no place in the playing XI. However, he was quick to add that if India think like MS Dhoni, then both Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik will be in the playing XI.

“Now if you want to play the way I have heard them...aggressive then you have to pick differently. If Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma walks in, you need Dinesh Karthik at all costs. He is your insurance. But if you don't have either of them then Dinesh Karthik has no work here. But yes I would not put Karthik there, he can have a seat beside me. He is very good as a commentator. But there, in the team, I would not pick him,” Jadeja told Fan Code ahead of the fifth T20I between India and West Indies.

However, Jadeja picked Mohammed Shami in the playing XI and dropped Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Incidentally, Shami has not been part of India’s T20 plans since the last world cup while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has emerged as India’s leading wicket-taker since the last World Cup. The other bowlers picked by Jadeja include Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal. As far as the batting is concerned, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Deepak Hooda were named by Jadeja as the four certainties to shore up the middle and lower order.

