Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian cricketers pay homage to soldiers on 22nd anniversary of Operation Vijay

  • FP Trending
  • July 26th, 2021
  • 16:34:36 IST

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, several cricketers paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the Indian territories. On 26 July, 1999, Operation Vijay was conducted to regain control of the area of India that was captured by Pakistani intruders.

As the entire country comes together to pay respects to these fallen soldiers, Indian cricketers are also remembering the bravery of those who died to protect the country.

Former cricketer and MP Gautam Gambhir paid tributes to the soldiers on the occasion and said that actors are in movies, players are on the field but heroes are only on the battlefield.

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh tweeted that the greatest honour is doing something for the country. He said that the soldiers sacrificed their lives to protect the honour of their country. Singh paid his deepest respects to the selfless souls and their families.

Paying his respects to the soldiers, Virender Sehwag said that several people lost those who were close to their hearts. Sehwag saluted the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for India.

Cricketer Suresh Raina also paid tributes to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the country. He remembered the heroes of Indian Army and their families.

Remembering those who laid down their lives for the country, Shikhar Dhawan tweeted that the sacrifices would not be forgotten.

Saluting the heroes of Kargil War and Operation Vijay, former cricketer VVS Laxman also paid homage to the soldiers.

Former Indian Cricketer and coach Venkatesh Prasad tweeted that Indian flag does not fly because of the wind, it flies with the last breath of soldiers who died protecting it.

Updated Date: July 26, 2021 16:34:36 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, what you need to know about Captain Vikram Batra, the subject of Shershaah
Entertainment

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, what you need to know about Captain Vikram Batra, the subject of Shershaah

VikramnBatra was martyred at the age of 24 during the Kargil War in 1999. His biopic Shershaah will release on Amazon Prime Video on 13 August.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Farhan Akhtar pay tribute to Indian soldiers
Entertainment

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Farhan Akhtar pay tribute to Indian soldiers

Mohanlal, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor among others marked the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas and said that the sacrifice of the soldiers will never be forgotten.

22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas: Narendra Modi, M Venkaiah Naidu pay tribute to martyred soldiers of 1999 war
India

22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas: Narendra Modi, M Venkaiah Naidu pay tribute to martyred soldiers of 1999 war

“Their bravery motivates us every single day”, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas