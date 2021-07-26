Kargil Vijay Diwas: Indian cricketers pay homage to soldiers on 22nd anniversary of Operation Vijay

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, several cricketers paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the Indian territories. On 26 July, 1999, Operation Vijay was conducted to regain control of the area of India that was captured by Pakistani intruders.

As the entire country comes together to pay respects to these fallen soldiers, Indian cricketers are also remembering the bravery of those who died to protect the country.

Former cricketer and MP Gautam Gambhir paid tributes to the soldiers on the occasion and said that actors are in movies, players are on the field but heroes are only on the battlefield.

Actors are in movies, players are on the field. HEROES are there only on the battlefield! 🇮🇳#KargilVijayDiwas — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 26, 2021

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh tweeted that the greatest honour is doing something for the country. He said that the soldiers sacrificed their lives to protect the honour of their country. Singh paid his deepest respects to the selfless souls and their families.

The greatest honour in life is doing something for your country. Our brave soldiers at Kargil sacrificed their lives to protect the honour of our great nation. My deepest respects to these selfless souls and to their families 🙏🏻 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 26, 2021

Paying his respects to the soldiers, Virender Sehwag said that several people lost those who were close to their hearts. Sehwag saluted the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for India.

. A mother, sister, father, brother, and friend lost someone close to their hearts. My tributes to the great martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the motherland and salute to all the soldiers. Aap hain, isliye hum hain. #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/BnYV6VVbSW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 26, 2021

Cricketer Suresh Raina also paid tributes to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the country. He remembered the heroes of Indian Army and their families.

On #KargilVijayDiwas remembering the heroes of Indian army & their families. I pay my tribute to all our bravehearts who sacrificed their lives to protect our nation! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/9Jk3dQJ3rg — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 26, 2021

Remembering those who laid down their lives for the country, Shikhar Dhawan tweeted that the sacrifices would not be forgotten.

All the sacrifices won’t be forgotten. Remembering those that laid down their lives at Kargil. #KargilVijayDiwas 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LKD2vIjVbx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 26, 2021

Saluting the heroes of Kargil War and Operation Vijay, former cricketer VVS Laxman also paid homage to the soldiers.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I salute the heroes of the Kargil War & Operation Vijay & pay homage to our brave martyrs for their supreme sacrifice. Jai Hind 🙏🏼 #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/nWAWYoGQoT — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 26, 2021

Former Indian Cricketer and coach Venkatesh Prasad tweeted that Indian flag does not fly because of the wind, it flies with the last breath of soldiers who died protecting it.