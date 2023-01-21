Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is being considered as the team’s next ODI skipper. Notably, Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue in the upcoming 50-over World Cup later this year but should he reconsider his position after the tournament, the BCCI is looking at Hardik, who already leads the T20 side, to succeed Rohit as the ODI skipper.

As per multiple reports, Hardik is most likely to lead India in the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024 and the ODI responsibility could well come his way after the 2023 World Cup.

Meanwhile, India’s legendary cricketer Kapil Dev believes that if the selectors are evaluating Hardik as the future India captain, they should give the all-rounder their full approval, even if the results do not go his way.

“I think one shouldn’t look at the world. You look at your team and your way of thinking. If Hardik Pandya is there, they should not say that if you lose one series, we will remove you. If you make someone a captain, you have to give him a fairly long rope to make sure he will start performing. He will make mistakes but the key is that you don’t see the error but focus on whether he is ready to take the team and look for the future. You don’t go series-by-series”, Kapil Dev said to Gulf News.

Interestingly, Hardik rose to captaincy fame with his exploits with Gujarat Titans as he led the team to the elusive title in their inaugural Indian Premier League season in 2022 and has been very impressive in his stint as T20I captain in the recent bilateral series. Moreover, Hardik has led India to win in six of his nine matches as captain, with only one defeat.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.