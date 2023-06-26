India’s most loved cricketer MS Dhoni is widely regarded as ‘Captain Cool’ because of his calm personality even on the toughest of days. The popularity of Dhoni’s captaincy style has grown leaps and bounds over the years with experts and fans believing that the ‘Captain Cool’ title fits only him.

Legendary India opener Sunil Gavaskar, is of the opinion that there is another contender for that nickname. Gavaskar reminisced about Kapil Dev’s all-around performance in the 1983 World Cup in a recent interaction with Times of India and said that Kapil is the original “Captain Cool”.

“Kapil’s performances with both bat and ball were dazzling to say the least. Not to forget his catch of Viv Richards in the final. His captaincy was dynamic, exactly what the format required, and his ready smile even when a player dropped a catch or misfielded makes him the original captain cool.”

India started the 1983 World Cup as underdogs but they went on to claim the title after defeating the defending champions West Indies in the final. Dev performed brilliantly with both bat and ball and his catch to dismiss Richards has gone down in the pages of history as a defining moments in Indian cricket.

The victory over the mighty West Indies in the final would become a turning point for the Indian team as they would slowly chart a rise

Gavaskar also sarcastically said that the moment India won the 1983 World Cup could have made for a great advertisement for a toothpaste as all the players and staff were constantly smiling.

“It’s hard to put in words what those moments after the win felt like. It would have made a great advert for toothpaste as everybody around us were laughing and smiling and to see that was simply heart-lifting,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.