K Srikkanth names two India players he won't include in ODI World Cup squad

It was reported last week that BCCI had finalised a 20-man probables list for the 2023 ODI World Cup to be played in India. The objective for said list was to ensure consistent opportunities for them before this list would be pruned further closer to the marquee competition.

India’s former selector and 1983 World Cup-winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth expressed his opinion on the speculated list and spoke about his probables.

During a conversation with broadcaster Star Sports India, Srikkanth named two players who he believes shouldn’t be playing the ODI World Cup.

“Two of the players won’t be in my list, Shubman Gill and Shardul Thakur,” Srikkanth said.

Gill has had very few chances lately and comes in when a senior member is injured. Last year, Gill came into the ODI setup when Rohit Sharma sat out ahead of the T20 World Cup. But when India toured Bangladesh recently, Gill didn’t find himself in the squad with Rohit Sharma back.

Again for the home Sri Lanka series, he’s in the playing XI but only with Shikhar Dhawan missing.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur played in the ODIs against Bangladesh but isn’t included in the squad for the Sri Lanka series.

Srikkanth, a former selector, said for the World Cup he would bank on players who can win matches single-handedly.

“If you want my medium pacers they would be Bumrah, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj. Four medium pacers are enough. Shami would be a so-so. I’m speaking as a chairman of selectors and not a fan, I would instead bring in Hooda. And I believe these are the guys that will win matches, what do you want? You want to win matches, you need horses like Yusuf Pathan who will win you matches single handedly,” said the former Indian selector.

“Even if they win you three of the ten matches that’s enough. Do not expect consistency from these players. We have a player like that in this times squad, Rishabh Pant, do not expect consistency from him. I don’t want consistency, I want to win matches, and if these guys can do it single handedly then great. Who will do that for you? Rishabh Pant will do that for you,” said Srikkanth.

