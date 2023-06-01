Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

'Just Stop Oil' protestors block England cricket team's bus on the way to Lord's

This is not the first time a sports event has been targeted by the group, whose mission is to stop fresh fossil fuel production.

Members of the 'Just Stop Oil' protest group block English cricket team's way to Lord's for the opening day of the Test match against Ireland. Image: Instagram/jbairstow21

England men’s cricket team had a slight hiccup on their way to Lord’s for the opening day of the Test match against Ireland, as ‘Just Stop Oil’ protestors occupied the road the team bus was on.

England’s Jonny Bairstow shared the pictures of the protestors marching in front of the team bus.

“If we’re a bit late it’s not our fault…”, he wrote captioned a picture that he shared on Instagram.

However, it was just a slight hiccup and the squad got to Lord’s in time for the pre-match warm-up.

Taking to Twitter about the incident, the group wrote, “They might know a bit about a batting collapse, but the climate crisis is no one-day international – it’s our biggest test.”

This is not the first time a sports event has been targeted by the group, whose mission is to stop fresh fossil fuel production. Recently, Snooker World Championships and the Rugby Premiership final also saw protestors from the group enter the playing area with paint poured on themselves.

In view of these protests, the MCC will increase the security at Lord’s to keep any disturbance at bay during the games this season, according to the Daily Telegraph.

“While protests would disrupt the game, we have a number of security measures in place, some visible, some less so to deter this,” an MCC spokesperson was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

“In some areas, we have enhanced those existing provisions ahead of this summer’s schedule.”

Updated Date: June 01, 2023 18:31:52 IST

