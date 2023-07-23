It would beggar belief to expect a cricketer’s mother to turn up at the match not to primarily root for her son but meet her favourite player, especially when he happens to be from the team the son’s playing against. But Virat Kohli’s fan following can even make this happen.

West Indies batter Joshua Da Silva’s mother turned up at the match, but to see her “favourite cricketer” Virat Kohli, not him.

“My mom told me two days before the Test match that she will come to see Virat Kohli, not me. That was kind of funny….It just so happened that he was on the bus…so I went and knocked on the window. He came out and met my mom, made her day, made her year probably” said Joshua in a video tweeted by the BCCI.

Earlier on Friday a viral video showed Joshua’s mother approaching Kohli and the latter receiving her very warmly as Joshua clicked them together. She even became emotional after the brief meeting.

Joshua Da Silva taking the picture of his mother with Virat Kohli. Joshua’s mother got emotional describing what Virat Kohli means to them. – King Kohli an icon! pic.twitter.com/QBEhimVykt — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 22, 2023

The incident speaks for the kind of love Virat Kohli has earned over the course of his career also interestingly came right before his 500th match. And making the game more special was his 29th Test century ( 75th overall), which was his first overseas in five years.