Jos Buttler declined to appeal against Matthew Wade who seemingly obstructed the field in first AUS vs ENG T20I.

Matthew Wade impeded Mark Wood from taking his catch in AUS vs ENG T20I. Image: Screenshot

The T20I between Australia and England saw 408 runs being made in a total of 40 overs but there was something else that stole the limelight. It was England captain Jos Buttler’s decision not to appeal against Australia batter Matthew Wade for ‘obstructing the field’.

Chasing a target of 209, Australia were 170/5 with 39 more needed from 23 balls when Wade top-edged a short delivery from Mark Wood. The shot hit Wade’s helmet and ballooned in the air as Wood ran to take the match but he was impeded by the batter.

Buttler revealed after the match that he was asked by the umpires if he wanted to appeal against Wade but he declined.

“I was looking at the ball the whole time, so I wasn’t sure what happened. They asked if I wanted to appeal, but I thought we are here for a long time in Australia so would be a risky one to go for so early in the trip,” Buttler said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

He was also asked if he would appeal for a similar incident at the 2022 T20 World Cup, and Buttler said: “Maybe, yeah”.

Australia eventually went on to lose the match by eight runs. Alex Hales was declared the Player of the Match for scoring 84 off 51 balls. Mark Wood took three wickets.

“It was a great game of cricket and we are delighted to get over the line,” Buttler added. “Australia played really well, put us under pressure. We were favorites for large parts of the chase. We needed to take wickets and that’s what we did.”

Updated Date: October 10, 2022 10:31:06 IST

