Johnson Charles set the stage on fire during the second T20I against South Africa in Centurion, scoring the fastest T20I century by a West Indian and propelling his team towards a massive first innings total.

The right-hand batter tore the Proteas attack to pieces, bringing up the three-figure mark in just 39 deliveries, breaking the record that was previously held by ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle.

West Indian legend Gayle had set the record with a 47-ball ton against England in the 2016 World T20.

LIVE | South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd T20I in Centurion

The 39-ball ton is also the sixth-fastest of all time in T20Is, the list of which is led by South Africa’s David Miller for his 35-ball ton against Bangladesh in 2017.

Charles helped the West Indians recover from a shaky start after being invited to bat by South Africa, smashing 10 fours and 11 sixes during his 46-ball knock of 118, which also is the highest T20I score by a West Indian.

The No 3 batter brought up his maiden T20I ton with a six off Sisanda Magala, going for a flat hit over the extra cover fence in the 13th over.

The keeper-batter would’ve fancied breaking more records the way he was motoring along in the middle overs, but perished the very next over after getting clean bowled by Marco Jansen for 118.

Cricket Twitter was left astounded by Charles’ fireworks at the SuperSport Park, and lavished praise on the batter for producing one of the most dominant knocks in the history of the game.

Here are some select reactions to Charles’ knock on the microblogging website:

Prince Charles of Centurion 👑 👑👑SAvsWI — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) March 26, 2023

Take a bow Johnson Charles — Carlos Brathwaite (@CRBrathwaite26) March 26, 2023

I love that every couple of years we get a Johnson Charles day. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) March 26, 2023

Johnson Charles is in that happy state where he doesn’t realise getting out is a possibility! 100(39)

9×6, 9×4! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 26, 2023

Supersport Park remains a bowler’s graveyard. Flat pitch and small boundary, combined with thin air Fantastic 39-ball century by Johnson Charles#SAvWI — Werner (@Werries_) March 26, 2023

Power hitting masterclass from JC. — Tasneem-Summer Khan (@tasneemsummerk) March 26, 2023

Heck of a ton that Jonners…. #SAvWI — Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) March 26, 2023

☑️ West Indies highest ever T20I total

☑️ 7th highest total in the history of the T20Is Join us soon for the bowler’s performance as the #MenInMaroon aim for a series-clinching win #SAvWI pic.twitter.com/fIFsDqMPBc — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 26, 2023

Besides Charles, Kyle Mayers and Romario Shepherd also made valuable contributions as West Indies posted 258/5 — their biggest T20I total, going past the 245/6 that they had managed against India in Lauderhill, Florida in 2016.

Shepherd took over from where Charles left off, smashing an unbeaten 41 off 18 balls, collecting a four and four sixes along the way.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.