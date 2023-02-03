The Indian cricket team has been eluded from a T20 World Cup for more than 15 years now after winning the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007.

After all the hiatus and frenzy for around two weeks, India had defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the final match of the 2007 World to clinch the title.

Joginder Sharma, the India bowler who was pivotal in India’s win over Pakistan, announced his retirement on Friday.

Announced retirement from cricket Thanks to each and everyone for your love and support 🙏❤️👍👍 pic.twitter.com/A2G9JJd515 — Joginder Sharma 🇮🇳 (@MJoginderSharma) February 3, 2023



Joginder bowled the iconic last over of the final against a threatening Misbah-Ul-Haq and courtesy his slow pace, Misbah’s scoop couldn’t clear the fielder at short fine leg.

Pakistan needed 13 runs in the final over and MS Dhoni had handed the ball to an inexperienced Joginder Sharma.

The pacer started off with a wide and bowled a dot ball to compensate for it. However, Misbah thumped the second ball – a full toss – for a six. Pakistan were one big hit away from winning the match, requiring six runs off four deliveries.

Misbah then tried to play unorthodox and went for a scoop shot because Sreesanth at fine leg was inside the circle. However, Joginder had taken his pace off the ball and the ball lobed into the hands of Sreesanth instead of going over him.

Watch the video here:



Joginder later played for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and joined the police service subsequently serving as the deputy superintendent of police. He was also on the frontline during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“To all my team-mates, coaches, mentors, and support staff: It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality,” Joginder wrote in a statement shared by him on social media.

The medium pacer also added that he will explore new opportunities in the field of cricket, more on the business side of it.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.