Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Jofra Archer and other England cricketers slam Taslima Nasreen for her 'ISIS' tweet on Moeen Ali

  • FP Trending
  • April 7th, 2021
  • 11:56:07 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is all set to begin on 9 April. However, an off-field controversy related to the much-awaited tournament has hit the headlines. It all started with Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen's controversial remarks against England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who will be playing for Chennai Super Kings in the 14th edition of IPL.

On 5 April, Taslima took a dig at the cricketer and said that he would have joined the global terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) if he wasn't playing cricket. Her tweet (now deleted) reads, “If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket,  he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS”.

Taslima’s tweet clearly didn’t go down well with England cricketers who slammed the author for her remarks.

England star pacer Jofra Archer tweeted,  “Are you okay? I don’t think you’re okay”.

Cricketers Saqib Mahmood and Sam Billings also came out in support of Moeen.

After receiving backlash, Taslima tweeted again and stated that her previous post was just “sarcasm.”

Jofra replied to this post as well and said, “Sarcastic? No one is laughing, not even yourself, the least you can do is delete the tweet”.

Moeen has played 61 Test matches for England till now and has scored 2,831 runs including five centuries. He has 1,849 runs in 109 ODI matches. As a bowler, he has taken 189 and 86 wickets in Tests and ODIs, respectively.

Ahead of IPL 2021, the all-rounder was bought for a whopping Rs 7 crore.

Updated Date: April 07, 2021 11:56:07 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals Preview: Focus on Sanju Samson's leadership, Jofra Archer's fitness as RR seek fresh start
First Cricket News

IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals Preview: Focus on Sanju Samson's leadership, Jofra Archer's fitness as RR seek fresh start

Even as Archer’s temporary absence appears to dim their bowling attack, RR have Morris, and a few decent backup options. And while Morris, Stokes, and Buttler form an enviable three of the four overseas picks, they would be better served if their Indian contingent steps up on a consistent basis.

IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings Preview: Young guns in focus as former champions look to rebuild
First Cricket News

IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings Preview: Young guns in focus as former champions look to rebuild

A lot went wrong for the Chennai-based side last year but the new season brings new hope and a lot can go right for the team this time around.

IPL 2021: CSK batting coach Michael Hussey says team has got almost all bases covered
First Cricket News

IPL 2021: CSK batting coach Michael Hussey says team has got almost all bases covered

CSK picked up six players including Ali and Gowtham at the February auction after buying top-order batsman Uthappa in a trade with Rajasthan Royals.