Joe Root can surpass Sachin Tendulkar's career Test record, believes ex-England opener Nick Compton

Former England batter Nick Compton believes Joe Root can break Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most Test runs, calling the former England skipper ‘young and right up there’ with Sachin Tendulkar.

In his 24-year Test career, Tendulkar amassed 15, 921 runs in the longest format for India, scoring at an average of 53.80. Joe Root has thus far scored 10,285 runs from 121 Tests at an average of 50.17. Root scored two centuries in the recently-concluded Test series against New Zealand, which England won 3-0.

"I think he can. He’s young and is right up there with Tendulkar in terms of runs scored at 31," Compton was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda. "Barring a loss of fitness or a major injury, it’s hard not to see someone playing like him scoring runs."

South Africa-born Compton, who played 16 Tests for England between 2012 and 2016, said that Root will have to maintain his current form without his runs drying up.

“Joe is an incredible player. When you think of his consistency, he scores runs every time he bats. I think there will come a point when the runs dry up or he has a tough series,” said the 39-year-old retired all-rounder.

“Between now and Tendulkar’s record, if he can keep going like this, he’ll get there. If there’s a big slump in his form, how will he respond and get through that? That will be the next big challenge for him. At the moment, there’s nothing stopping him. It would be an amazing achievement if he breaks Tendulkar’s record.”

Root, who last month took the top spot in Test rankings had recently become the only active player to surpass 10,000 runs in the Test format. And with those couple of centuries against the Black Caps, which took his centuries tally to 27, equalling Virat Kohli and Steve Smith for the most number of centuries among active cricketers.

Joe Root has already surpassed the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Geoffrey Boycott, Younis Khan and Hashim Amla for most Test runs. Alastair Cook remains England’s top run-getter in Tests with 12,472 runs.

