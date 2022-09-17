Jimmy Neesham comes up with hilarious reply after birthday wish for Kiwi all-rounder features Suryakumar Yadav

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham is well-known for his cult presence on social media and once again took his fans to a frenzy on his 32nd birthday.

Neesham turned 32 on Saturday. He has become a constant figure for the Black Caps in the shortest format of the game. He can accelerate the innings at any time and take the side home with his explosive approach down the order. During his 48 T20 International appearances so far, Neesham has recorded a total of 607 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 165.85.

Referring to these statistics, ESPN Cricinfo tweeted a special birthday wish for the Kiwi all-rounder.

The Twitter post read, “His (James Neesham) T20I batting strike rate of 165.84 is only bettered by Suryakumar Yadav among players from full member nations. Happy birthday to hard-hitting New Zealand all-rounder.”

His T20I batting strike rate of 165.84 is only bettered by Suryakumar Yadav among players from full member nations 🔥 Happy birthday to hard-hitting New Zealand allrounder, @JimmyNeesh! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/pZiOuXliAG — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 17, 2022



Along with the cricket enthusiasts, the mention of India’s rising star Suryakumar Yadav in the post also caught the attention of Neesham. Yadav has played 28 T20Is so far in the Indian outfit, registering 811 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 173.29 including a century that he recorded against England in July 2022.

In response, Neesham re-tweeted the post, quoting, “Why’d you have to ruin a great tweet? @surya_14kumar ?”

Though the Indian cricketer did not respond to the quip, fans did not forget to mark their presence in the comment section.

Why’d you have to ruin a great tweet @surya_14kumar ??? https://t.co/BaesPqJrDa — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) September 17, 2022



Neesham has a well-established fan base in India thanks to his association with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Numerous birthday wishes for the all-rounder poured in the comments section. Users also sent messages appreciating the swashbuckling form of India’s very own Mr. 360, Suryakumar.

Yadav has been in terrific form. His stroke-playing ability in any region of the ground deserves much praise. Many former and active players have been predicting him as the next big thing in 20-over cricket for India. He scored 139 runs in five innings at the recently concluded Asia Cup including a half-century against Hong Kong.

