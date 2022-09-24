India veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami is playing her last international match against England at the Lord’s in London on 24 September.

The legend has been one of the pillars of Indian women’s cricket for almost two decades and the teammates including skipper Harmanpreet Kaur did feel emotions flowing at the start of Goswami’s last ODI.

To start with, Goswami came out for the toss with Harmanpreet. The pacer highlighted that the 2017 World Cup was one of the best and most exciting parts of her career.

“Each and every moment have a lot of emotions. Lots of effort you have put in. But 2017 World Cup where our team comeback and fought, nobody gave us a [chance] that we were going to play the final. The way we played that tournament was different and from there, women’s cricket in India has slowly and gradually picked up well,” Goswami said when asked about the highlight of her 20-year career.

Jhulan Goswami at the coin toss along with Harmanpreet Kaur (1/n) credits : sky sports cricket#ENGvIND #ThankYouJhulan pic.twitter.com/RMX7xCnIPw — Jhulan GOATswami (@Alyssa_Healy77) September 24, 2022

Earlier, Goswami was felicitated with a memento in the team huddle ahead of the start of the match. Harmanpreet Kaur and other players were left in tears at the idea of Jhulu Di playing her last international match alongside them.

The England team also made a fine gesture to commemorate her farewell, gifting the pacer a signed jersey. ECB interim chief Executive Clare Connor and Head Coach Lisa Keightley presented her with the jersey.

Goswami said that women’s cricket in India looks in the right hands. “The way Harman and Smriti are playing in this competition and the way they have taken this team, I feel really happy that the team is in safe hands.”

India have won the series, winning the first two games, and ensuring the first series win in England. However, they will try to whitewash the hosts by winning the third match at Lord’s.

