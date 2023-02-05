Mumbai Indians on Sunday announced the coaching team for its new franchise in the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) scheduled in March 2023. Former England Charlotte Edwards will be the head coach, while Indian legend Jhulan Goswami will play the dual role of the team mentor and bowling coach. Devieka Palshikaar, an all-rounder, who represented India at the international level, will be the batting coach. Trupti Chandgadkar Bhattacharya will be the team manager.

Speaking about the new coaching team, team owner Mrs Nita Ambani, said “I am delighted to welcome Charlotte Edwards, Jhulan Goswami, and Devieka Palshikaar to the MI #OneFamily. It is wonderful to see more and more women in sport, excelling not just as players, but also as coaches, administrators, and support staff. This is an exciting time for women’s sport in India. Our female athletes have consistently made the nation proud on the international stage! More power to women as they spread joy and cheer through the power of sport, and inspire a whole new generation of empowered women! We remain committed to supporting them in every possible way to scale even greater heights!”

She added, “I am sure that under Charlotte’s brilliant leadership and with the able support of our bowling coach and mentor Jhulan and our batting coach Devieka, our women’s team will build on and carry forward MI’s iconic legacy. I look forward to working closely with our coaches and the entire team on this very exciting journey ahead.”

Mumbai Indians recently won the bid for Mumbai’s team in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), making it the fourth franchise in its MI #OneFamily. Through this franchise, MI aims at continuing its efforts to support the development of women’s cricket in India.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.