Javagal Srinath praises Jasprit Bumrah, says watching him bowl is a 'real pleasure'

Former Indian bowler Javagal Srinath has praised Jasprit Bumrah for his recent performances, calling him a “Top class bowler in world cricket" and said that he would put him "on top of the pack" of all the Indian pacers he had worked with or seen.

Srinath told Indian Express that watching Bumrah bowl is a “real pleasure”, adding that he has done well enough to be included in any hall of fame. The former pacer also added that Bumrah’s ability to change his bowling according to the pitch and perform like he has been playing there for years, makes him stand out.

“In the West Indies, he looks like a West Indian bowler, in South Africa, he operates like a South African. Same in Australia or England," said Srinath. He said that Bumrah makes it look like he is "a home bowler" due to the minor changes he makes in the angles of release, lines and lengths in bowling, depending on the country he is playing in.

The former pacer’s comments came after India’s victory against South Africa at the Centurion. Bumrah’s spell on Day 4 of first India vs South Africa Test helped turn the game in India’s favour and won him much appreciation from cricketing legends.

After his dismissal of Rassie van der Dussen in the match, the 28-year-old became the fastest Indian bowler to complete 100 Test wickets overseas. Bumrah has picked up 106 wickets in 25 Tests till date. Since he made his Test debut in 2018, he has picked up wickets at an average of 22.33 and a strike rate of 50.56.

He has also taken six 5-wicket hauls in his Test career till date and a Test hat-trick as well.

India’s recent victory at the Centurion makes it the first time the team has won a Test match at the venue. South Africa has lost only thrice in the 27 matches they have played there.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

