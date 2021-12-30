Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India vs South Africa: 'Another fortress breached', Twitter celebrates India's famous win at Centurion

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • December 30th, 2021
  • 17:31:02 IST

India beat South Africa by 113 runs in the opening Test at Centurion to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Thursday.

Set a stiff target of 305, South Africa were bowled out for 191 just after lunch in their second innings on the fifth and final day of the series opener at the SuperSport Park.

The hosts were 182 for seven at lunch, trailing by 123 runs.

South Africa had finished the fourth day at 94 for four with skipper Dean Elgar unbeaten on 52 after Indian batters caved in on a track with uneven bounce, getting all out for 174 in just 50.3 overs.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami finished with three wickets apiece while there were two apiece for Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin.

This is the first time India won a Test match at Centurion. South Africa had lost only twice in 26 matches at the venue.

As India created history, Twitter was full of praise for the team, captain Virat Kohli and Indian pacers who helped the side register a famous win.

Here are some of the best reactions:

With PTI inputs

