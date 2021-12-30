India vs South Africa: 'Another fortress breached', Twitter celebrates India's famous win at Centurion

India beat South Africa by 113 runs in the opening Test at Centurion to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Thursday.

Set a stiff target of 305, South Africa were bowled out for 191 just after lunch in their second innings on the fifth and final day of the series opener at the SuperSport Park.

The hosts were 182 for seven at lunch, trailing by 123 runs.

South Africa had finished the fourth day at 94 for four with skipper Dean Elgar unbeaten on 52 after Indian batters caved in on a track with uneven bounce, getting all out for 174 in just 50.3 overs.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami finished with three wickets apiece while there were two apiece for Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin.

This is the first time India won a Test match at Centurion. South Africa had lost only twice in 26 matches at the venue.

As India created history, Twitter was full of praise for the team, captain Virat Kohli and Indian pacers who helped the side register a famous win.

Here are some of the best reactions:

2008 WACA

2021 Gabba

2021 Centurion

India breaching fortress - the only instance of an Asian side winning in these venues. Next stop: Cape Town#SAvsIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 30, 2021

Another fortress breached by Team India! Only third team apart from England and Australia to win a Test at #Centurion #SAvsIND #INDvSA #CricketTwitter — Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) December 30, 2021

Starting the year at the Gabba and finishing it thus at Centurion is a mighty achievement. The WTC final was the only aberration in a great year of test cricket — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2021

Further confirmation that this is as good a seam attack as any going. The bowlers have been magnificent but Kohli deserves credit too for nurturing pace. Under him, India has bowled to win both, at home and away — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 30, 2021

Another fortress breached by India. South Africa don't lose often at Centurion. The quick blowers were irresistible once again, but the first-day runs did it #SAvsIND — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) December 30, 2021

All over. Ashwin gets the last two as India storm Fortress Centurion in some style. India win by 113 and take a 1-0 lead in the series. The players get a warm reception from the rest of the squad even as the families whoop and shriek in delight from the top tier. #SAvIND #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/H36BCHXvJ1 — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) December 30, 2021

2021 has been fantastic year in Test cricket for India. At the start of the year they breached Australia's fortress (Gabba after 32 years), won at Lord's, won at The Oval (after 50 years). Reached WTC final. Took 1-0 lead by beating South Africa at Centurion. — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 30, 2021

Superb clean up job by India after lunch. Was getting to be close what with Bacuma batting so well. Ultimately, India’s consistently aggressive approach paid off. Terrific performances by Shami and Bumrah in both innings. But before that came Rahul’s century. Decisive factor IMO — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 30, 2021

Centurion Conquered. In 3.5 days. Let’s convert this start into the first ever Test series win in South Africa. 👏👏 #SAvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 30, 2021

What a superb win this is! @ashwinravi99 finishes things in style! 1-0 India. Gabba breached. Centurion Breached. Best ever year for India in Test cricket! Perhaps yes. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) December 30, 2021

Virar Kohli, first Indian captain to win two Tests in South Africa. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) December 30, 2021

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

With PTI inputs