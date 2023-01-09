India pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not play in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka despite being named in the squad, the BCCI confirmed on Monday. Bumrah, who also missed the T20 World Cup, has not played for India since September last year due to a back injury. The fast bowler, however, was named in the Team India squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka which begins on 10 January in Guwahati but now his name has been withdrawn as BCCI has released an updated squad for the ODI series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided against playing Bumrah in the series as the pacer has still not been back to full fitness.

“Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure,” a BCCI statement giving an update on Bumrah read.

The BCCI has not named any replacement for Bumrah in the India squad.

A source from the cricket board told the news agency PTI that the decision was taken by the BCCI with an eye on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Bumrah hasn’t travelled with the team to Guwahati. He still needs some more time to get back to full fitness as he will be needed during the Australia Test series,” a BCCI source told PTI.

Bumrah had been out of action since July last year after suffering a lower back stress fracture post England tour. He missed the Asia Cup but made a brief return during the Australia T20I series at home in September before being ruled out again after playing two matches. He was later also ruled out of the T20 World Cup.

Earlier this month while announcing the ODI squad, BCCI in its statement had said: “The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon.”

It will be interesting to see if the pacer will be back for New Zealand ODIs which start on 18 January. Also, he is not expected to play all four matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at home as the ODI World Cup is slated later this year.

The next two ODIs against Sri Lanka will be played on 12 January (Kolkata) and 15 January (Thiruvananthapuram).

India’s updated squad for ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.