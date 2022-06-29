Jasprit Bumrah to lead India in fifth Test vs England, Rohit Sharma ruled out

Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the fifth Test against England scheduled to take place in Birmingham. In Sharma's absence, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be leading the side.

"Rohit is out of this Test match, starting July 1, as his RT-PCR test has come positive again. He is still in isolation. Jasprit Bumrah, who is one of the vice-captains in absence of KL Rahul, will lead the team," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Bumrah is the second fast bowler after Kapil Dev to captain India in Tests. The visitors are leading the series 2-1. A win or a draw in this encounter will hand them the series.

