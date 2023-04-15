Jasprit Bumrah, who has not played competitive cricket since October last year, has begun his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday after a successful back surgery in New Zealand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Saturday.

The Indian cricket board also informed that batter Shreyas Iyer who is also out of action due to a back injury will be undergoing surgery next week.

“Jasprit Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, which was successful and he remains pain-free. The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Mr Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) from Friday,” BCCI’s media release read.

“Shreyas Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week. He will remain under the surgeon’s care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation.”

Both players are an integral part of Team India and BCCI will be hoping for their successful return to the side ahead of the ODI World Cup which will be played in India in October-November this year.

