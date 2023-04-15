Jasprit Bumrah had a successful lower back surgery in New Zealand and he remains pain-free, BCCI said while adding that Shreyas Iyer is now scheduled to go for the surgery.
Jasprit Bumrah, who has not played competitive cricket since October last year, has begun his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday after a successful back surgery in New Zealand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Saturday.
The Indian cricket board also informed that batter Shreyas Iyer who is also out of action due to a back injury will be undergoing surgery next week.
“Jasprit Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, which was successful and he remains pain-free. The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Mr Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) from Friday,” BCCI’s media release read.
“Shreyas Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week. He will remain under the surgeon’s care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation.”
Both players are an integral part of Team India and BCCI will be hoping for their successful return to the side ahead of the ODI World Cup which will be played in India in October-November this year.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The increase in allowances doled out to the BCCI office bearers was tabled in the Apex Council meeting on Sunday but came into effect last October.
With the players busy in the 16th season of the Indian Premier League, Dravid and the rest of the coaching staff will be busy discussing plans for the ICC World Test Champioship final where India face Australia at the Oval.
Sanjana Ganesan and her husband Jasprit Bumrah made heads turn on the red carpet as she donned the glitch pattern Amit Aggarwal lehenga.