Jasprit Bumrah runs through the England top order, sends back half the side in powerplay

Jasprit Bumrah runs through the England top order in the first ODI against England at the Oval after India opted to bowl first.

Bumrah’s very first over was a double-wicket maiden as he bowled Jason Roy on the fourth ball and then made Joe Root edge one to Rishabh Pant. Both the batters were sent back for a duck.

In the very next over, Stokes inside-edged trying to defend a back-of-length delivery from Mohammed Shami. The scorers have had an easy-going morning at the office as the third English batter went back for naught.

The last time England had three ducks at the top of the order was against Australia in Adelaide in 2018.

Jasprit Bumrah's spell of 4-9 is the best opening spell by an Indian bowler in an ODI since Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 4-8 against Sri Lanka in 2013. #EngvInd — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 12, 2022

The opening bowlers have got the white ball to swing more than the red ball did at Edgbaston. Pant has also had an excellent time behind the wickets. He made his third catch of the morning, diving to his right and plucking to a one-handed blinder in the sixth over as Jonny Bairstow poked at a length delivery and edged the ball. Bumrah continued his riot as he bowled Liam Livingstone in the eighth over and the hosts lost another wicket for a duck. Livingstone tried to move on the offside but exposed his stumps and Bumrah’s yorker made sure to disturb them completely.

With Livingstone’s wicket, half of the English side had been sent back within the powerplay for a paltry score of 26. This was also the fastest in terms of the runs scored that India scalped five wickets in ODI history. The previous best was against Pakistan in 1997 when they lost five wickets for 29 runs.

England’s formidable batting unit seemed timid as Bumrah’s amazing spell left the Three Lions tottering. Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali look to stabilize the innings.

At end of the powerplay, the England scorecard read 30/5. Bumrah registered 5-2-9-4.

