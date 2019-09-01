Kingston: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul on day two of the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies to consolidate India's position here at Sabina Park.

West Indies finished day two at 87/7 after bundling India out for 416 runs in the first innings.

Windies' innings got off to a bad start as Bumrah had John Campbell (2) caught at the hands of wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant with just 10 runs on the board.

Bumrah wreaked havoc in the 9th over as he registered a hat-trick, and, with this, he became only the third Indian after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan to achieve the feat in the longest format of the game.

Bumrah's figures read 6/16 from 9.1 overs at the end of second day's play. Here's how Twitterati reacted:



Bumrah at his best!

Is Jasprit Bumrah the 'GOAT' already?

Jasprit Bumrah is a once in a lifetime talent. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) August 31, 2019





Unstoppable Bumrah!

Now a hat-trick! Bumrah is bowling at another level. Taking wickets for fun. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 31, 2019

A Deja Vu moment?

43 years ago, bishan bedi declared India’s innings because he didn’t want the tailenders exposed to the pace and terror of Michael holding and co. Sabina bloodbath, they called it. The wheel turns. And how! — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) August 31, 2019

This one is for the 90s kids

From shutting TV once Sachin got out to shutting TV when Bumrah is done. We all grew up. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) August 31, 2019

Bumrah's not to be taken lightly!

there isn't enough cotton wool to wrap jasprit bumrah in #WIvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 31, 2019

Wishful and greedy, but that could happen very soon for Bumrah

No tenfer fer Bumrah — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) August 31, 2019

A six-star performance from Boom Boom Bumrah!

What a bowler Jasprit Bumrah is 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TDAeoBxgnl — ICC (@ICC) August 31, 2019

With inputs from ANI