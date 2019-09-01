Jasprit Bumrah hat-trick: 'Once in a lifetime talent', leaves Twitterati spellbound after six-wicket magic spell against West Indies
Here's how Twitterati reacted to Jasprit Bumrah's hat-trick against the West Indies in the second Test at Jamaica.
Kingston: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul on day two of the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies to consolidate India's position here at Sabina Park.
West Indies finished day two at 87/7 after bundling India out for 416 runs in the first innings.
Windies' innings got off to a bad start as Bumrah had John Campbell (2) caught at the hands of wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant with just 10 runs on the board.
Bumrah wreaked havoc in the 9th over as he registered a hat-trick, and, with this, he became only the third Indian after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan to achieve the feat in the longest format of the game.
Bumrah's figures read 6/16 from 9.1 overs at the end of second day's play. Here's how Twitterati reacted:
Bumrah at his best!
Is Jasprit Bumrah the 'GOAT' already?
Unstoppable Bumrah!
A Deja Vu moment?
This one is for the 90s kids
Bumrah's not to be taken lightly!
Wishful and greedy, but that could happen very soon for Bumrah
A six-star performance from Boom Boom Bumrah!
With inputs from ANI
Updated Date:
Sep 01, 2019 04:44:40 IST
