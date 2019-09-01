First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 12 Aug 26, 2019
CAY vs BER
Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
NZ in SL Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
NZ in SL Sep 03, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Jasprit Bumrah hat-trick: 'Once in a lifetime talent', leaves Twitterati spellbound after six-wicket magic spell against West Indies

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Jasprit Bumrah's hat-trick against the West Indies in the second Test at Jamaica.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 01, 2019 04:44:40 IST

Kingston: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul on day two of the second Test of the two-match series against West Indies to consolidate India's position here at Sabina Park.
West Indies finished day two at 87/7 after bundling India out for 416 runs in the first innings.

Windies' innings got off to a bad start as Bumrah had John Campbell (2) caught at the hands of wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant with just 10 runs on the board.

Bumrah wreaked havoc in the 9th over as he registered a hat-trick, and, with this, he became only the third Indian after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan to achieve the feat in the longest format of the game.

Bumrah's figures read 6/16 from 9.1 overs at the end of second day's play. Here's how Twitterati reacted:

Bumrah at his best!

Is Jasprit Bumrah the 'GOAT' already?



Unstoppable Bumrah!

A Deja Vu moment?

This one is for the 90s kids

Bumrah's not to be taken lightly!

Wishful and greedy, but that could happen very soon for Bumrah

A six-star performance from Boom Boom Bumrah!

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2019 04:44:40 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, India Vs West Indies, Indian Cricket Team, Jasprit Bumrah, John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Sports, Team India, West Indies, West Indies Cricket Team, West Indies Vs India, West Indies Vs India 2019, West Indies Vs India 2nd Test

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
6 Sri Lanka 3681 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all