Mandeep Singh, a physiotherapist from Jammu & Kashmir has been chosen to join the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s High-Performance Centre in Kabul.

Mandeep, who has a Fellowship Diploma in Sports and Rehabilitation from London University, has worked in Thailand as a general physio following freelancing ventures with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

He returned to India during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown and has stayed back since then.

He now runs a physiotherapy clinic in Jammu with a college friend. But his interest in sports made him keep looking for opportunities until he came across the vacancy at Afghanistan Cricket Board’s High-Performance Centre in Kabul.

ACB Name New Coaching Staff for NCA The @ACBofficials has appointed Mandeep Singh as Physiotherapist and Rajesh Chauhan as S & C Trainer to serve in its HPC, alongside the batting and bowling coaches Imran Farhat & Rana Naveed Ul Hassan. Read More: https://t.co/l4boIXikxq pic.twitter.com/YqUZ2G0C1y — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) May 1, 2023

“I came across the vacancy on the ICC website and chose to sign up. It followed a 2-3 months long screening process with interviews on different levels before I was shortlisted,” Mandeep told the Firstpost.

He will work with the Afghan national team in Kabul, where he joins Dr Prashant, who also comes from India, as the team physio.

With Afghanistan coming out of a couple of years of chaotic transition after the Taliban took over in August 2021, his family had initial reservations but now seems convinced of the safety of his assignment.

“The Indian embassy is operational again in Kabul, and the ACB has provided us with accommodation within the safety of its compound. I don’t see any particular reason to be worried,” Mandeep said.

He pointed out that Afghans were warm with Indians in particular and looks forward to a good time with the Afghan team.

“The ACB people have been very forthcoming and supportive,” he said.

He will join Afghanistan’s National Cricket Academy, which they call the High Performance Centre, on an initial contract of one year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.