James Neesham trolls Indian fan for miscalculating time zone after India vs England 1st T20I

New Zealand cricketer James Neesham is quite popular among social media users for his witty and savage tweets. This time, he has roasted an Indian fan for a reply to his previous tweet. The hilarious one-liner has grabbed eyeballs across the internet and Twitter users have appreciated the humour of the Kiwi all-rounder.

India and England played their first T20 International of the three-match series on Thursday night when India crushed the visitors by a massive 50-run win. In the match, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya stole the show with a brilliant performance in both departments. First, the right-handed batter smashed the maiden T20 half-century of his career scoring 51 runs off 33 deliveries which helped India post 198 runs on the board. Then he produced significant damage with the ball. The medium-pacer scalped 4 crucial wickets in his four-over taking the side home.

After the match got over, Neesham took to Twitter to praise Pandya’s match-winning show with a short note. He wrote, “When he’s at 100% Hardik really is a pretty amazing cricketer.” The post didn’t go unnoticed by the internet users, especially the Indian fans who follow him. Among numerous comments, Neesham took no time to find the bizarre one by one of the users.

Following Neesham’s thread, the user asserted, “Brother, you have not slept, it has been a long night.”

Referring to the comment, other users went on slamming the guy because New Zealand is in a different time zone. Though the T20 match started at 10:30 PM in India, it was five in the morning there according to the New Zealand Standard Time (NZST). The particular fan miscalculated it as the match got over at around 1:30 AM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST).

Neesham quoted the reply and hit the micro-blogging site with another tweet. He responded, “When you learn about time zones it’s gonna blow your mind.”

The post created more buzz than the previous one as other Indian fans went hard on the user. While one of the followers wrote, “It's around 7:30 AM in NZ currently while it's 1:18 AM here in India,” another one sarcastically commented, “He thought maybe you're sitting in Rajasthan Royals dug out.”

Many Indian fans raised objections regarding the timing of the first T20I which started at 5 PM in England. Keeping it in mind, ECB and BCCI mutually decided to conduct the remaining matches from 7:30 PM (IST). India will take on England for the second T20I tomorrow at Birmingham’s Edgbaston.

