Jamaica Tallawahs defeated Barbados Royals by eight wickets on Saturday (Friday night) in the final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2022) at Providence Stadium in Guyana. This was Jamaica’s third CPL title as they won the title back in 2013 and 2016 as well.

Brandon King was the star of the show as he scored a 50-ball 83 not out (13 fours and two sixes) to help Tallawahs chase down a target of 162 with 23 balls to spare.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Royals put up 161/7 on the board as Pakistan’s Azam Khan scored a 40-ball 51 in a Barbados innings that saw the top-order set up a strong foundation for a big total but the remaining batters failed to capitalise on it.

Openers Rakheem Cornwall (36 runs off 21 balls) and Kyle Myers (21 off 19) added 63 runs in the powerplay but the duo departed in quick succession right after to put Barbados in a spot of bother. Khan kept the scoreboard ticking for the finalists but found not much support from the other end as none of the Barbados finishers came to the party in the most important game of the Caribbean season.

Fabian Allen (3/24) and Nicholas Gordon (3/33) were responsible for causing the Barbados batting slump, something that their bowlers couldn’t match while defending a challenging total.

Myers did provide a strong start to Royals by removing Kemar Lewis for a duck in the opening over of the second innings but it was all Tallawahs from that point on as King added 86 runs for the second wicket with Shamarh Brooks (47 off 33).

KING 👑 Congratulations @bking_53 on not only being the player of the tournament but also scoring the most runs in this year’s CPL 👏🏽👏🏽 You deserve it 🙌🏽#JamaicaTallawahs #FiWiTallawahs #TallawahsTallawah #CPL22 #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/AxIbCmILLd — Jamaica Tallawahs (@JAMTallawahs) October 1, 2022

Brooks fell at the beginning of the 11th over to Jason Holder but with King all set at the other end meant Royals’ opening for a chance at win came late. King successfully took charge of the chase as Rovman Powell remained a silent partner with a 13-ball 14*.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.