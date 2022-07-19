It’s really good to see Hardik Pandya coming good: Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was pleased with the maturity Hardik Pandya has showcased in the last few series for the Indian cricket team. Hardik played a leading role in India's recent ODI series win over England and was adjudged the player of the series for his all-round heroics.

“The maturity that has come into his cricket is incredible. If you have an all-rounder coming in to bat at No.5 or 6, who can pace the innings, accelerate at any given time and hit the sixes, it’s fantastic,” Gavaskar was quoted as saying to India Today.

Through the ups and downs, with my people by my side. Woke up every morning raring to go, with the will to become stronger, with the will to become fitter and play for my country. Always grateful to those who stood by me, who encouraged me, who guided me 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/4gi32ijq1k — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 18, 2022

Gavaskar was also impressed with Hardik's recent outings with the ball.

“Also, coming in the middle overs when batters are looking to score the runs, bowling those overs and getting wickets, he is doing it brilliantly. It’s really good to see Hardik Pandya coming good,” he stated.

India had a good run in limited overs series vs England but the contributions from the top-order, in both T20Is and ODIs, remained a talking point. Gavaskar feels there is no need to rush as the Indian top-order still has a "lot left in the tank"

“I don’t think it’s a point of concern. All these players have had magnificent careers. Let’s not be in a rush as they have plenty of time to contribute to Indian cricket. They still have a lot left in the tank.

“If the lower order and middle-order are also failing like the top-order, then you, maybe, need to look at other options,” Gavaskar added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.