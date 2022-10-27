Australia’s Sydney cricket ground (SCG) once again turned venue for a heartwarming proposal. As India and Netherlands locked horns in the Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, a couple’s day out at the stadium turned out to be quite an event as the man chose to propose to his girlfriend. And, the girl said yes. The incident occurred when Netherlands stepped out to chase the target of 180 against India.

A Twitter user shared a screengrab of the adorable moment on Twitter saying,

“Proposal at the SCG, and it’s a yes.”

Proposal at the SCG, and it’s a YES! pic.twitter.com/Gl9XE9Vylf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 27, 2022



The proposal acted as meme fodder for Twitteratis. They flooded the microblogging site with their hilarious predictions.

One of the users said, “Nobody says No in front of too many people and cameras. She will say No after getting out of the stadium.”

Another asked, “Ring wapas karegi kya (Will she return the ring)”

A couple of users on Twitter termed it a “planned” and “scripted” proposal.

“So obvious it’s staged, the acting was horrible,” a tweet read.

“Guy was literally pulling her hands even before she said yes,” a third tweeted.

It is safe to say that Sydney Cricket Ground and India matches are popular for proposals. In 2020-2021, India toured Australia and the two teams locked horns in 3 ODI, 3 T20I and 4 Test matches. The second ODI clash between India and Australia at SCG witnessed a romantic side-plot brewing in the stands. An Indian fan proposed to his partner, an Australian fan.

Meanwhile, India defeated Netherlands in the Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 today. The Men in Blue won by 56 runs and marched to the top of the table. With this victory and 4 points in their kitty, India is sitting at the top of the Group 2 table. Next, in the world cup tournament, India will take on South Africa on 30 October.

