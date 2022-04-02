'It was dream of billion Indians being fulfilled': Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan recall 2011 ODI World Cup win

New Delhi: Recalling India's 2011 World Cup triumph, Yuvraj Singh on Saturday said "it was the dream of a billion Indians being fulfilled".

The 2011 World Cup was memorable for Yuvraj as he was named the Player of the Tournament. In the World Cup, Yuvraj scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets as MS Dhoni-led India had won the ODI World Cup after a span of 28 years.

"It wasn't just a world cup victory, it was the dream of a billion Indians being fulfilled Proud to be a part of this team that wanted to win the cup for the country & for @sachin_rt Nothing can match the pride of wearing the tricolour & bringing glory to the nation," Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

In 2011 on 2 April, India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in the final to lift their second ODI World Cup.

"2nd of April - a day when billions jumped in joy! The day when India lifted the A night that I have lived over and over again!" Harbhajan Singh said.

"A day to remember for a reason, where billions of dream came true. #Proud to b a part of team. Missing each one you Guys n each of the #memories," Munaf Patel tweeted.

