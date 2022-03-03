'It has been a long journey': Former India skipper Virat Kohli; watch BCCI interview here

Team India is all set for its next Test series from 4 March as the Rohit Sharma-led squad will take on Sri Lanka in the first Test match in Mohali. The game is significant as it is the first match with Sharma as the Test captain as well as former skipper Virat Kohli's 100th Test.

Kohli is the 12th Indian cricketer to reach this career milestone. He was expected to play his 100th Test in South Africa but the significant record got delayed due to an injury.

A day ahead of his game, Kohli, in an interview with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said that he never thought he would be able to play 100 Test matches. He further asserted that the game will be a “special occasion” not just for him, but his coach and family too.

“I honestly never thought that I would play 100 Tests, it has been a long journey," stated the former Indian skipper, adding that he was "grateful" to have played these many games.

Further in the interview, Kohli recalled his initial days in cricket and how his aim was to always score big runs.

Additionally, he also opened up stating that he did not receive his maiden first-class call-up before he scored "7 or 8" double tons at the junior level.

The outstanding batter also asserted that Test cricket needs to stay alive because it reveals a player's true character. He called the format "real cricket" and talked about his love for the game.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and the current head coach of the Indian team, Rahul Dravid, conveyed their best wishes to Kohli and welcomed the former skipper to the “100-Test club.” The BCCI has also shared a special video ahead of the occasion. Watch the video here:

Till date, Kohli has played 99 Tests for Team India. In 2011, the right-handed batsman made his Test debut against West Indies in Kingston. During his Test debut, the India batter struggled to score runs and was dismissed on just 4 and 15 in the two innings. However, Kohli soon proved himself indispensable to the Indian batting line-up.

Later in December 2014, he became the captain of the team after Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from the Test format.

However, in January this year, Kohli stepped down as the Test captain of the Men in Blue. He ended his captaincy as the most successful Test skipper for India with 40 wins in 68 matches. He is ranked fourth on the list of the most successful Test captains in the world.

